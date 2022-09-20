PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley sweeps Bon Homme Invitational

TYNDALL, S.D. — The Dakota Valley boys and girls cross country teams swept the Bon Homme Invitational in Tyndall, South Dakota Tuesday.

The Dakota Valley girls bested Ethan-Parkston by two points, 31 to 33. Ella Otten took third overall at 20:46.62 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Redler placed seventh overall at a time of 22:04.27. Mia Riibe ran the course in 23:36.25 for third on the Panthers team.

Beresford's Ella Merriman ran a 22:38.65 and Harley Koth a 23:37.25 to lead the Bulldogs.

In the boys' division, Beresford's Andrew Atwood ran a 17:12.46 to win the race ahead of Dakota Valley's Jack Brown at 17:19.99.

Two more Panthers were in the top 10 of Tuesday's race, James Kilcullen and Michael Green. Kilcullen ran 18:26.71 for eighth overall and Green an 18:35.53 for tenth overall.

Ponca's Taylor, Lawton-Bronson's Mesz win at Westwood

SMITHLAND, Iowa — Two Siouxland area juniors led the Westwood Invitational boys race on Monday at Southwoods Conservation Area.

Ponca junior Brody Taylor won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 19 minutes, 37.02 seconds. Siouxland Christian's Sammy Duerloo was second in 21:06.78.

The Top 5 was rounded out by West Monona's Jayce Lynn (21:13.42), Eagles junior Justin Wilford (21:43.44) and Spartans senior Eein McKinley (22:01.63).

Lawton-Bronson was also at this race, and it was led by senior Theo Moseman in 10th place (23:54.61).

Carter Jenkins led the Rebels with a 16th-place time of 26:30.16.

The Spartans won the boys team race with 17 points, while Siouxland Christian was second with 23. West Harrison was third with 57 points and Westwood fourth with 63.

In the girls race, Lawton-Bronson senior Jolee Mesz led the 15-runner field with a time of 22:56.74.

West Monona and Lawton-Bronson took the next four spots. Spartans freshman Chloe Broer was second (25:07.15) and Jayleigh Anderson third (26:22.06).

Then, L-B seniors Gwen Smith and Ellie Moffitt were fourth (26:46.26) and fifth (28:42.15).

Ponca's Brailyn Hogan was sixth (28:58.49) and Siouxland Christian's Taya Eisenga was seventh (29:16.57).

The Rebels were led by freshman Keely Christoffersen, who ran in 11th with a time of 33:28.90.

Boys Golf

Tanagers win conference meet on home course

VERMILLION, S.D. — Vermillion won the Dakota XII Conference boys golf meet Monday at The Bluffs Course Course in Vermillion.

The Tanagers, led by Carter Hansen's 76, beat out West Central but two strokes, 314 to 316. Dakota Valley placed fifth with a team score of 338.

Elk Point-Jefferson placed eighth with a 372 team score.

Volleyball

River Valley 3, Kingsley-Pierson 1: River Valley defeated Kingsley-Pierson 19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 Monday night in Correctionville.

Allison Reinking tallied eight kills and Avery Schroeder seven for Kingsley-Pierson. Reagan Vos tallied eight assists and Jorja Howe seven. Gabby Boustead recorded five aces.