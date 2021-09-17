PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley volleyball sweeps Canton on the road

CANTON, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team on Thursday swept Canton by set scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-17.

Madeline Stout led Dakota Valley with nine kills, while Jorja VanDenHul had seven kills.

Logan Miller had 27 assists.

Kate VanRooyan had 13 digs, while Sophie Tuttle had 11. Reagan VanRooyan also had 10 digs.

Madison 3, Vermillion 0: The Bulldogs swept the Tanagers by set scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-18.

Brooklyn Voss led the Tanagers with 10 kills. Brooke Jensen had eight.

Kelsey O’Neill had 17 digs. Claire Doty recorded 20 assists.

Elk-Point Jefferson 3, Tea Area 0: The Huskies moved to 7-3 with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 win over Tea on Thursday.

Ashley Brewer and Josie Curry had five kills each. Brewer also had nine blocks, and so did Natalie Heuertz.

Alyssa Chytka had 23 digs.

Boyden-Hull 3, Rock Valley 0: The Comets swept their rival Rockets by set scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-11.