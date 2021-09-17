PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley volleyball sweeps Canton on the road

CANTON, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team on Thursday swept Canton by set scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-17.
Madeline Stout led Dakota Valley with nine kills, while Jorja VanDenHul had seven kills.
Logan Miller had 27 assists.
Kate VanRooyan had 13 digs, while Sophie Tuttle had 11. Reagan VanRooyan also had 10 digs.
Madison 3, Vermillion 0: The Bulldogs swept the Tanagers by set scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-18.
Brooklyn Voss led the Tanagers with 10 kills. Brooke Jensen had eight.
Kelsey O’Neill had 17 digs. Claire Doty recorded 20 assists.
Elk-Point Jefferson 3, Tea Area 0: The Huskies moved to 7-3 with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 win over Tea on Thursday.
Ashley Brewer and Josie Curry had five kills each. Brewer also had nine blocks, and so did Natalie Heuertz.
Alyssa Chytka had 23 digs.
Boyden-Hull 3, Rock Valley 0: The Comets swept their rival Rockets by set scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-11.
Comets senior Marissa Pottebaum had 16 kills while Ellie Woelber had 15.
Jewel Bergstrom had 32 assists.
Avery Noble led B-H had 10 digs.
Ranae Van Voorst led Rockets hitters with six kills.
Leilani Weber had 12 assists.
Ridge View 3, MVAOCOU 0: Raptors senior Emma Vohs had a team-high eight kills while Morgan Todd had seven.
Taya Phillips had 13 assists.
Shae Dutler had five digs.
MMCRU 3, West Sioux 0: The Royals gained their 11th win of the season Thursday by sweeping the Falcons 25-14, 25-16, 25-15.
Emily Dreckman led the Royals with 15 kills. Taylor Harpenau had 17 assists.
Dreckman also had eight total blocks.
Avery Coyle led the Falcons with four kills.
Unity Christian 3, Trinity Christian 0: The Knights swept the Tigers by set scores of 25-9, 25-15, 25-22.
Unity outhit Trinity 30-20. Jenna Bouma and Gracie Schoonhoven both led the Knights with seven kills.
Emma Byker had 28 assists.
Belle Schiermeyer, Avery Van Maanen and Marissa Westra each had four kills for the Tigers.
George-Little Rock 3, Okoboji 1: Shealyn Denekas had 20 kills in Thursday’s win for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs earned their second win of the season by beating the Pioneers 25-23, 17-15, 25-23, 15-17.
Jesse DeGroot had 42 assists.
Kami Gerken had 17 digs.
Hinton 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 0: The Blackhawks forced the Hawks to -.032 hitting in Thursday’s match.
Hinton (9-1) swept the Hawks 25-14, 25-15, 25-13.
Newell-Fonda 3, Pocahontas Area 1: The Mustangs won the first, third in fourth sets. The set scores were 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21.
Macy Sievers led the Mustangs with 14 kills while Mary Walker had 13. Sievers also had 23 digs, while Walker also had 13.
Anna Bellcock had 21 assists.
Chris Smith XC Invite
Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Madison Browuer won the Sioux Central-hosted meet on Thursday with a time of 19 minutes, 26 seconds at Sioux Rapids Golf Course.
Alta-Aurelia freshman Nora Peterson was second in 20:09.
Generals juniors Madison Marco and Bria Wasmund were third (21:25) and fourth (21:37).
Spirit Lake junior Katelyn Krieger was fifth (21:40).
The Generals won the meet with 51 points.
Damon VandenBerg won the boys’ race, as he crossed the finish line in 17:58.
Generals junior Alejandro Bernal was the runner-up (18:04).
Spirit Lake freshman Brandon Hughes was third (18:20), while Okoboji’s Dylan Jones (18:31) and Trigg Heimdal (18:34) were fourth and fifth.
The Pioneers won with 45 points.