PREP ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra finishes fourth at Floyd Farrand Invitational

SIOUX FALLS — Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley was the highest-placing Panthers wrestler on Thursday at the Floyd Farrand Invitational.

The 145-pounder placed fourth in his weight class, giving the Panthers 16 points at the Sioux Falls Lincoln High School tournament.

Boonstra won four of the five matches, including his last three.

After losing in the quarterfinals, Boonstra pinned Watertown's Derek Hanson in 46 seconds to keep his day alive.

Then, in the third round of the consolations, Boonstra beat Joseph French of Milbank 8-5.

Boonstra clinched fourth place on the day by beating Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis in a close 5-4 match.

In the girls bracket. DV's An Lee clinched fifth. She moves to 1-5 on the season.

Vermillion, meanwhile, had five wrestlers who found the podium. Hayden Schroeder placed second at 113 and Zach Brady was going for a title as of Journal press time.

Schroeder got to the finals by winning each of his first three matches by fall or technical fall. His first two matches ended in the first period, while Schroeder tech falled Sturgis' Tegan Zebroski 15-0 in 4:10.

In the finals, Watertown's Sloan Johannsen beat Schroeder 10-2.

Brady, meanwhile, pinned his first two foes, both in less than 2 minutes. He then pinned Aiden Schroeder in 3:52 in the semis.

Jack Kratz placed fifth at 170, Rollie French got 6th at 152, and Michael Roob was sixth at 126.

Wayne boys 32, Hartington Cedar Catholic 31: Brandon Bartos led the Blue Devils with 12 points on Thursday in the low-scoring game. Wayne scored 10 points in the first quarter, the only instance where either team scored double digits in an eight-minute frame.

Carson Arens and Jaxson Bernecker each scored eight for HCC.

Late Wednesday

Ponca girls 41, Wakefield 31: The Ponca High School girls basketball team kept its winning streak alive on Wednesday, beating Wakefield 41-31 to win the Shootout on the Elkhorn.

The Indians outscored Wakefield 16-6 during the second quarter.

Mattie Milligan and Ashlyn Kingsbury each scored 11 points for Ponca, now 10-0 on the season.

Wakefield (5-3) was led by Destiny Helzer with nine points.

Ponca boys 56, Neligh-Oakdale 46: The Indians shot 52 percent from the floor in the second half to pull away on Wednesday.

Dalton Lamprecht led the Indians with 22 points, as she made six of 10 shots. Lamprecht also made four 3-pointers and six hree hrows.

Taylor Korth lad 15 points.

