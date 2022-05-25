PREP ROUNDUP: Denison-Schleswig tennis duo places third at Class 1A doubles tournament

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Denison-Schleswig tennis doubles duo of Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm each ended their Monarchs tenures with a third-place finish on Wednesday at the Class 1A singles boys state tournament.

Dahm and Reis defeated the Boone tandem of Cody Overland and Matt Zimmermann by set scores of 6-0, 6-3.

The Monarchs won their first two matches 6-3, 6-4 over Ballard in the first round, then in the semifinals, Reis and Dahm found themselves on the wrong end of a 6-4, 6-4 match over Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Declan Coe and Hugh Courter.

Tuesday’s results

Region girls soccer

Council Bluffs Lincoln 10, East 0: Council Bluffs Lincoln’s Hanna Schimmer scored five goals in a 10-0 win over Sioux City East.

Lincoln advances to the 3A region 1 championship, where they host Sioux City West Thursday.

West 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 2: Sioux City West advanced to the region final with a 3-2 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson Tuesday night.

West faces Council Bluffs Lincoln in the Region 1 championship Thursday night.

Western Christian 3, Sioux Center 0: Western Christian remains unbeaten and advances to the 1A region 1 championship with the 3-0 win over Sioux Center.

Sierra Nielsen scored two goals and Ellie Dokter one for Western Christian. Anna Lee recorded five saves for the Wolfpack.

Western Christian is at Bishop Heelan for the Region 1 championship Thursday at 6 p.m..

Spencer 10, Spirit Lake 0: Alexa Johnson scored five goals to lead Spencer to a 10-0 win over Spirit Lake.

Aliza Edwards added three goals and Saddie Kahley added one goal.

Callie Taylor recorded 22 saves for Spirit Lake.

Spencer hosts Le Mars in a 2A Region-1 playoff game Thursday.

Le Mars 2, Denison-Schleswig 1: A goal from Dehisy Merida isn’t enough for Denison-Schleswig in a 2-1 loss to Le Mars.

Le Mars will face Spencer at Spencer in 2A region 1 championship match Thursday.

Prep softball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, East 7: Chloe Buss tallied three hits and four RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 13-7 win in the season opener over Sioux City East Tuesday.

Brooklyn Ocker, Addy Mosier and Elise Evans-Murphy tallied two RBI each. Both Ocker and Evans-Murphy tallied two hits. Addie Brown added two hits.

Ocker pitched five innings, taking the win. Ella Skinner added two innings pitched.

East’s Gracie Bruening tallied a double and two RBIs. Alexy Jones and Brylee Hempey tallied multi-hit games as Jones picked up three hits and Hempey two.

Hempey took the loss for East, pitching two-and-a-third innings. Lexi Plathe pitched four and two-thirds for East.

Le Mars 11, North 1: Averie Morgan hit a home run and finished the day with two hits and two RBIs. Maggie Allen tallied three hits and one RBI. Libby Leraas recorded two RBIs.

Lizzie Koonce struck out six over six innings in the win for Le Mars.

Game 2 of the doubleheader was rained out.

South O’Brien 16, Trinity Christian 6: Maddie Johnson tallied five hits and four RBIs to lead South O’Brien to a 16-6 win Tuesday night.

Abby Schreck, Payton Farquhar and Karlee Warnke tallied two hits each. Grace Fuhrman, Schreck and Annika Jenness tallied two RBI each.

Fuhrman pitched six innings, striking out six in the win.

Makiah De Jager hit a triple and drove in two for Trinity Christian. She also took the loss on the mound, pitching four innings. Maesa Cleveringa pitched two innings.

Spirit Lake 24, Forest City 3: Destyn Robinson tallied three hits and four RBIs in a 24-3 win for Spirit Lake over Forest City.

Taylor Schneider added three hits and two RBIs. Carlie Jo Shrenstorff added two base hits and two RBIs. Morgan Fine drove in two runs and hit a double. Taylor Tungland had a two run double.

Irish Knutson pitched four innings, striking out three.

Keevan Jones, Karly Lambert and Natalie Holland tallied two hits each for Forest City. Michaela Dehrkoop took the loss in the circle.

Cherokee Washington 7, Sioux Central 5: Bradi Krager and Preslie Peterson tallied three hits apiece in Sioux Central’s 7-5 loss to Cherokee Washington Tuesday.

Peterson and Morgan Christian recorded an RBI for Sioux Central. Berkley Johannsen struck out four batters over five innings. Brynn Webber added two strikeouts over two innings, taking the loss.

Maddy Courtright tallied four hits and two RBIs for Cherokee Washington. Dena Claycamp added three hits and two RBIs. Courtright took the win, striking out nine.

Prep baseball

Le Mars 5, North 0: Ayden Hoag pitched a no-hitter against North Tuesday, striking out 14 in the 5-0 Le Mars win.

Hoag and Carter Baumgartner tallied two hits apiece. Cal Eckstaine drove in a run.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10, Sioux City East 0: Bryce Click pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 10-0 win over Sioux City East.

Forest City 12, Spirit Lake 2: Isaac Early tallied two hits to lead Spirit Lake in a 12-2 loss to Forest City.

Jack Wajda added a double for Spirit Lake. Austin Jorgensen took the loss and Isaac Early pitched in relief.

Ty Dillavou tallied two hits for Forest City. Connor Sopko pitched five innings in the win.

Newell-Fonda 5, Storm Lake (5 innings): Mason Dicsk tallied two hits and four others drove in one run for Newell-Fonda in a 5-1 win in a shortened five inning game against Storm Lake.

Carter Sievers, Trey Jungers, Ty Tauber and Max Carlson tallied one RBI each. Jungers pitched up the win, striking out five over five innings.

Edgar Barriero tallied two hits to lead Storm Lake. Hunter DeMey took the loss, pitching five innings. Austin Gaffney also pitched.

MOC-Floyd Valley 16, Central Lyon 8: Carter Aalbers drove in three in MOC-Floyd Valley’s 16-8 win Tuesday.

Carson Jager, Braden Konz and Austin Oolman added two RBI each. Oolman and Luke Korver tallied two hits each. Oolman took the win, pitching three innings and allowing no runs.

Zach Lutmer, Reece Vander Zee and Matthew Dieren tallied two hits and two RBI each. Central Lyon used six pitchers, but Vander Zee threw four innings and struck out four.

South O’Brien 11, George-Little Rock 6: Cole Tjossem tallied two hits and South O’Brien downed George-Little Rock 11-6.

Tjossem and Kester Grimm drove in one run each. Ben Wooodall recorded one out, but picked up the win.

Tyler Greve and Collin DeLeeuw tallied a double and two RBI each for George-Little Rock. DeLeeuw took the loss for George-Little Rock.

Gehlen Catholic 7, West Sioux 1: Gabe Wiltgen hit two doubles and drove in three runs for Gehlen Catholic in a 7-1 win over West Sioux.

Connor Kraft added two hits. David Begnouche pitched four innings, striking out six in the win.

Sioux Central 23, West Bend-Mallard 0: Carter Boettcher and Jacob Hargens drove in four runs to lead Sioux Central to a 23-0 win over West Bend-Mallard.

Gibson Olson and Dakota Deuschle drove in three runs each for Sioux Central. Ethan Johnson and Riley Livermore added two RBI each. Landon Olson struck out nine in four innings of no-hit ball.

