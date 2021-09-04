PREP ROUNDUP: Denison-Schleswig turns in two Top 3 performances at Lynx Invite

With the win, North improved to 5-4 overall.

Spirit Lake wins four at Algona Tourney: The Spirit Lake High School volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday at the Algona Tournament, as the Indians beat Algona, Lake Mills, Storm Lake, and Estherville by 2-0 scores, bit lost to Sioux Center by the same score. In the Indians' win over the Midgets, junior Mackenzie Kauddman led the way with seven kills, while senior Maci Higgins had a team-high seven digs. With their four victories, Spirit Lake is now 7-8 overall, and will play Tuesday, at Central Lyon.

East 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: The Black Raider swept the Dutchmen on Saturday at the North Star Invite by set scores of 21-18 and 21-10, to improve to 3-3 on the season.

MOC-Floyd Valley 2, West 0: The Wolverines fell to 1-2 with a 2-0 loss to MOC-Floyd Valley on Saturday at the North Star Invite. The Dutchmen beat West by identical set scores of 21-10 and 21-10.

Spencer sweeps Poky: Spencer High School volleyball swept aside Pocahontas Area on Saturday at the South Central Calhoun Tournament by a 2-0 score, thanks to set wins from the Tigers of 21-18, and 21-12. Spencer improved to 5-2 on the season, and will host the Spencer Tournament next Saturday.