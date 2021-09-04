PREP ROUNDUP: Denison-Schleswig turns in two Top 3 performances at Lynx Invite

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Denison-Schleswig High School’s lead runners each took Top 5 spots Saturday at the 52nd Lynx Invite at Iowa Western’s campus.
In the girls’ race, freshman Lola Mendlik was the runner-up with a time of 21 minutes, 12 seconds. She finished the 5,000-meter race behind Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman, who won in 20:31.
The Monarchs played seventh as a team with 165 points. Southeast Polk won the meet with 40 points, as they had all five counting scorers in the Top 14.
In the boys’ race, Monarchs junior Leo Flores was third. He finished in 18:42.
Colin Lillie of Council Bluffs St. Albert won the race in 17:47.
The D-S boys placed sixth with 118 points.
Augie Twilight (girls)
East senior Kaia Downs led the local pack of runners on Friday in Sioux Falls, as she was eighth in a time of 18:51.
The Bishop Heelan girls led the local pack of teams that ran Friday in Sioux Falls.
Crusaders sophomore Maddie Demke had a 36th-place finish with a time of 20:26.
Vermillion sophomore Taeli Barta placed 43rd, in 20:34.
Crofton placed 22nd as a team, and had a runner score 11 points. Crofton sophomore Jordyn Arens was 13th in 19:24.
George-Little Rock was 23rd in the team standings (576) while North was 24th with 618 points.
North’s leading runner was junior Elizabeth Jordan, who was 40th (20:29).
Augie Twilight (boys)
The North boys had three runners place in the Top 11 en route to a second-place tie Friday night with 64 points.
Natnael Kifle led the Stars with a fourth-place finish in 15:55. Gabe Nash placed seventh in 16:19 and senior Will Lohr was 11th in 16:27.
North senior Yemane Kilfe was 13th in 16:35.
Vermillion was 18th with 547 points.
East was 10th (564) and its leading runner was Ryan Campbell with a 68th-place finish in 17:50.
The Dakota Valley Panthers were 23rd with 643 points, and their leader was Blake Schmiedt with a 94th-place time of 18:12.
Heelan placed right behind the Panthers with 702 points. Carter Ritz led the Crusaders (167th, 19:06).
George-Little Rock placed 28th (797) and Crofton was 30th with 887 points.
Prep volleyball
The Sioux City North High School volleyball team earned a 2-1 win over MOC-Floyd Valley on Saturday at the Star Invite. The Stars beat the Dutchmen by set scores of 21-11, and 15-10, while losing set two, 21-19.
With the win, North improved to 5-4 overall.
Spirit Lake wins four at Algona Tourney: The Spirit Lake High School volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday at the Algona Tournament, as the Indians beat Algona, Lake Mills, Storm Lake, and Estherville by 2-0 scores, bit lost to Sioux Center by the same score. In the Indians' win over the Midgets, junior Mackenzie Kauddman led the way with seven kills, while senior Maci Higgins had a team-high seven digs. With their four victories, Spirit Lake is now 7-8 overall, and will play Tuesday, at Central Lyon.
East 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: The Black Raider swept the Dutchmen on Saturday at the North Star Invite by set scores of 21-18 and 21-10, to improve to 3-3 on the season.
MOC-Floyd Valley 2, West 0: The Wolverines fell to 1-2 with a 2-0 loss to MOC-Floyd Valley on Saturday at the North Star Invite. The Dutchmen beat West by identical set scores of 21-10 and 21-10.
Spencer sweeps Poky: Spencer High School volleyball swept aside Pocahontas Area on Saturday at the South Central Calhoun Tournament by a 2-0 score, thanks to set wins from the Tigers of 21-18, and 21-12. Spencer improved to 5-2 on the season, and will host the Spencer Tournament next Saturday.
Sioux Center dominates Algona Tournament: The Sioux Center volleyball team won all five of its matches on Saturday at the Algona Tournament, as the Warriors swept Algona, Storm Lake, Spirit Lake, and Estherville-Lincoln Central, while beating Lake Mills by a 2-1 score.
Junior Reagan Jansen led the Warriors in kills in each match, and finished with 38 on the day as Sioux Center improved to 7-1.
East Sac County 2, MMCRU 0: The MMCRU volleyball team lost by a 2-0 score on Saturday to East Sac County at the Ridgeview Tournament. The Raiders beat the Royals by set scores of 21-16 and 21-14, with sophomore Kate Vondrak leading the way with six kills.
East Sac County 2, Woodbury Central 0: East Sac County beat Woodbury Central 2-0 at the Ridgeview Classic on Saturday, with the Raiders taking it by set scores of 21-7, and 21-10.
Senior Meredith Brown led the squad with five kills, while senior Paige Wunschel had eight assists.
With the win, East Sac Country improved to 8-4.