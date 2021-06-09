PREP ROUNDUP: East baseball and softball score plenty of runs against Council Bluffs Jefferson

Elise Evans-Murphy tied the game with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Regan Herbst went seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out seven.

Courtney Johnson took the loss for North. Johnson pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out seven.

Bailey Becker had two hits.

In Game 2, the Warriors scored four of their five runs during the second inning. The Stars got three hits, all singles. Karsyn Hicks took the loss.

WESTWOOD 12, LAWTON-BRONSON 2: Westwood pitcher Holly Holtz struck out seven hitters and she held the Eagles to four hits.

Jaeden Ferris had two hits and two RBIs.

DENISON-SCHLESWIG 5, LEWIS CENTRAL 2: Paige Kastner and Emma Mendenhall each had two hits in Tuesday’s win.

Mendenhall had two RBIs to go with her home run.

RIVER VALLEY 7, WOODBURY CENTRAL 6: River Valley freshman Izzy Deeds doubled and scored twice.

Brittany Meyer had two RBIs and a double.