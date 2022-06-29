Prep Roundup: East baseball splits with North

SIOUX CITY – East baseball picked up a 7-4 win in game one of a doubleheader with North Tuesday night at North High School.

Vinney Pomerson tallied three hits and three RBI for the Black Raiders. Aidan Haukap added three hits. Jacob Denker earned the win.

Eli Cedillo recorded three hits and Steven Kling took the loss on the mound. Ayden Schrunk struck out 10 over five innings for the Stars.

North 3, East 1 (Game 2): Steven Kling and Ayden Schrunk tallied one hit and one RBI for the the Stars in a 3-1 win over East.

Carter Pinney struck out six batters over four and two-thirds for North. Dayton Harrell added two hits.

Cole Johnson tallied two hits for the Black Raiders. Johnson also pitched six innings in the loss.

Bishop Heelan 12, Council Bluffs Jefferson 2 (Game 1): Brady Baker tallied two hits for Heelan in a 12-2 win over Jefferson.

Jake McGowan pitched five innings in the win for the Crusaders.

Heelan 13, CB Jefferson 7 (Game 2): Jackson Freebern tallied two hits and three RBI for Heelan in a 13-7 win over Jefferson.

Sean Schaefer tallied one hit and three RBI for the Crusaders. Grant Hegarty took the win on the mound.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (Game 1): Griff Rardin tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Lincoln to a 10-0 win over the Warriors.

Joey Podraza pitched up two hits and two RBI for the Lynx. Zach Lincoln tallied two strikeouts over six innings in the win.

Bryce Click hit two doubles and Brayden Kerr tallied two hits each for the Warriors. Click took the loss on the mound.

CB Lincoln 13, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2): Gaven Goldsberry, Carson Schaa and Braydon Lincoln tallied three RBI each to lead Lincoln to a 13-3 win over the Warriors.

Bennett Olson earned the win on the mound.

Tylar Lutgen tallied two hits and two RBI each for the Warriors. Scott Kroll took the loss.

Le Mars 22, West 5 (Game 1): Ayden Hoag tallied three hits and four RBI to lead Le Mars to a 22-5 win over West.

Teagen Kasel tallied three hits and three RBI for the Bulldogs. Trent Marienau pitched six innings, striking out five.

West 6, Le Mars 4 (Game 2): West earned a split of a doubleheader with Le Mars by defeating the Bulldogs 6-4.

Carter Baumgartner tallied two hits and two RBI for Le Mars. Brayden Dreckman recorded two hits.

Sioux Center 4, Spirit Lake 3: Brett Schouten tallied two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Sioux Center in a 4-3 win over Spirit Lake.

Carson Bruhn pitched three innings in the win for the Warriors.

Kingsley-Pierson 17, Newell-Fonda 2: Evan Neumann tallied three hits and five RBI to lead Kingsley-Pierson to a 17-2 win over Newell-Fonda.

Damon Schmid tallied five hits for the Panthers. Jackson Nissen pitched three and a third innings in the win.

Carter Sievers tallied two hits for the Mustangs.

Sioux Central 6, MMCRU 3: Gibson Olson and Ethan Johnson tallied two hits and two RBI each for Sioux Central in a 6-3 win over MMCRU.

Johnson pitched six and two-thirds innings, striking out 10 for the Rebels.

Lucas Braun hit a pair of singles for MMCRU. Carson Pick took the loss on the mound.

Central Lyon 10, George-Little Rock 0: Zach Lutmer struck out five over six shutout innings in Central Lyon’s 10-0 win over the Mustangs.

Kayden Van Berkum tallied two hits for the Lions. Reece Vander Zee and JJ Vander Zee tallied two RBI each.

Micah Jumbeck tallied two hits for the Mustangs. Brandon Van Briesen pitched three innings in the loss.

MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Spencer 3: Nikolai Wede and Blake Aalbers tallied one hit and two RBI each for the Dutchmen in a 4-3 win over Spencer.

Kooper Huss struck out six over six and a third innings for the Dutchmen.

Reid Tigges tallied two hits for the Tigers. Aiden Seversen pitched seven innings.

Alta-Aurelia 10, Coon Rapids-Bayard 7: Tanner Randall tallied three hits and two RBI for the Warriors in a 10-7 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Cale Brechwald hit a double and tallied three RBI for the Warriors. Evan Peterson struck out seven batters over five innings.

Preston McAlister tallied two hits and two RBI for the Crusaders.

Kuemper Catholic 12, Denison-Schleswig 0: Cal Wanninger tallied three hits and four RBI to lead Kuemper Catholic to a 12-0 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Logan Sibenaller struck out six over three innings in the win.

Trey Brotherton tallied a double for the Monarchs. Cody Schulte took the loss.

Gehlen Catholic 5, Unity Christian 4: Dylan Lehmann tallied two hits for Gehlen Catholic in a 5-4 win over Unity Christian.

Connor Kraft tallied one hit and two RBI for the Jays. Carter Kellen took the win in relief of Kraft, who struck out seven batters over five innings.

Jacob Van Donge, Dylan Bosma, Braedan Bosma and Elliott De Rooy tallied two hits each for the Knights.

St. Albert 11, Storm Lake 5: DJ Weilage and Carter White tallied three hits each for St. Albert in an 11-5 win over Storm Lake.

Matthew Holiday took the win on the mound.

Brody Boeckman tallied two hits and two RBI for Storm Lake. Carson Lullmenn tallied two hits.

Prep softball

East 14, Harlan 4: Gracie Bruening tallied three hits and four RBI for East in a 14-4 win over Harlan.

Kennedy Wineland tallied four hits and two RBI for the Black Raiders. Lexi Plathe earned the win for East in the circle.

Jordan Heese tallied two hits and one RBI for the Cyclones.

Glenwood 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3: Allison Koontz tallied a double and two RBI for Glenwood in a 4-3 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Sara Kolle added two hits and one RBI for the Rams. Koontz pitched seven innings, striking out four.

Bailey Moreau, Elise Evans-Murphy and Addie Brown tallied two hits each for the Warriors.

Storm Lake 9, Hinton 4: Maddy Raveling tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Storm lake to a 9-4 win over Hinton.

Taylor Ripke added three hits for Storm Lake. Lille Hoffman struck out five over five innings in the win.

Sara Schoenrock tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Hinton. Jadyn Case struck out six over five innings.

Newell-Fonda 1, Exira-EHK 0: Kierra Jungers struck out 12 batters in a complete game one-hitter for the Mustangs in a 1-0 win over Exira-EHK.

Mia Walker and Anna Mercer tallied one hit each for the Mustangs.

River Valley 8, West Sioux 6: Nativity Edwards tallied one hit and one RBI to lead River Valley to an 8-6 win over West Sioux at Hubbard Park in Sioux City.

Klaudia Pry struck out eight batters over seven innings for the Wolverines.

Avery Coyle tallied two hits and one RBI for West Sioux. Hannah Ver Mulm added one hit and two RBI.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 9, GTRA 7: Gracie Knobloch tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn to a 9-7 win over GTRA.

Bailey VerHelst added one hit and three RBI for the Hawks. Knobloch struck out six in the win.

Sheldon 14, Trinity Christian 9: Claire Johnson tallied three hits and four RBI to lead Sheldon to a 14-9 win over Trinity Christian.

Makenna Kleinhesselink tallied four hits for the Orabs. Reese Strouth pitched five and two-thirds innings in the win.

Keahna Heynen tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Trinity Christian.

Central Lyon 13, George-Little Rock 1: Riley Weiler tallied two this and three RBI to lead Central Lyon to a 13-1 win over George-Little Rock.

Ashley Dieren and Veronica Waagmeester tallied two RBI each for the Lions. Ella Jager pitched three innings in the win.

Shealyn Denekas and Samantha Fugitt tallied two hits each for the Mustangs.

Eagle Grove 6, Alta-Aurelia 4: Nadia Kaiser tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Eagle Grove to a 6-4 win over Alta-Aurelia.

Brooklyn Osborne struck out 10 over seven innings in the win.

Shea Peterson tallied three doubles and three RBI for the Warriors. Peterson also struck out five in five innings.

Akron-Westfield 3, West Lyon 2: Chloee Colt, Makenzie Hughes and Allie Swoyer tallied two hits each to lead Akron-Westfield to a 3-2 win over West Lyon.

Emma Rolfes tallied a seven-innings complete game win in the circle for the Westerners.

Jersey Hawf tallied two hits and two RBI for the Wildcats. Randi Childress added two hits.

Unity Christian 12, Gehlen Catholic 8: Taylor Nieuwsma tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Unity Christian to a 12-8 win over Gehlen Catholic.

Cassady Dekkers tallied three hits and Karyss Muyskens three RBI for the Knights. Courtney Joiner earned the win.

Rylee Schnepf tallied one hit and three RBI for the Jays. Larissa Pohlen added three hits. Addie Konz pitched six innings.

Cherokee Washington 14, OABCIG 4: Maddy Courtright tallied three hits and four RBI for the Braves in a 14-4 win over OABCIG.

Lakoda Rogers drove in three RBI for the Braves. Maddy Courtright pitched seven innings in the win.

Haley Harms and Kenai Nielsen tallied three hits each for the Falcons. Stelle Remer took the loss.

Sioux Central 11, South O’Brien 1: Erin Daly tallied three RBI for the Rebels in an 11-1 win over South O’Brien.

Natalie Laursen tallied two hits and two RBI for the Rebels. Bradi Krager pitched six innings in the win.

Abby Schreck and Kenna Bauer tallied one hit each for the Wolverines.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 3, Harris-Lake Park 1: Olivia Bosma tallied two hits and one RBI for Sibley-Ocheyedan in a 3-1 win over Harris-Lake Park.

Alayna Wingate struck out eight batters over seven innings in the win.

Spirit Lake 17, Sioux Center 7: Taylor Schneider tallied four hits, including a home run, and four RBI to lead Spirit Lake to a 17-7 win over Sioux Center.

Destyn Robinson tallied three hits and three RBI for the Indians. Morgan Fine earned the win pitching for Spirit Lake.

Western Christian 13, Lawton-Bronson 1: Aubri Fedders and Megan Vander Pol tallied for RBI each in Western Christian’s 13-1 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Jaelyn De Jong pitched three innings in the win for the Wolfpack.

Quin Roan tallied a base hit for the Eagles.

Kuemper Catholic 7, Denison-Schleswig 2: Hailey Ostrander, Kenadee Loew and Kaci Peter tallied two hits each for Kuemper Catholic in a 7-2 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Kamryn Venner tallied one hit, a home run, and three RBI for the Knights. Venner also struck out eight batters over seven innings.

Lauren Bowker tallied one hit and one RBI for the Monarchs. Norah Huebert pitched seven innings.

