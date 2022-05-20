Prep roundup: East boys soccer wins 10th straight

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City East won its 10th-straight game 4-0 over Fort Dodge to advance in the 3A regionals.

David Ochoa scored two goals to lead East. Beni Puelele and Diego Alferez added one goal each.

East is at Ames Monday.

Sioux City North 2, Sioux City West 0: Gemeda Mideso and Michael Avery with goals to lead Sioux City North to a 2-0 regional win over Sioux City West.

North advances to face Ankeny at Ankeny Monday.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4, Le Mars 2: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley defeated Le Mars 4-2 Thursday night in a 2A regional match at Bishop Heelan Memorial Field.

All four goals were scored in the second half for the Nighthawks, with Brayan Gonzalez scoring twice. Emiliano Rovalcaba and Ulices Zuniga added one goal each. Sam Remmerde tallied six saves in goal.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley is at Bishop Heelan in the next round of the 2A regionals Monday.

Webster City 3, Spirit Lake 2: Webster City bested Spirit Lake 3-2 in a 2A regional match Thursday in Storm Lake.

Eric Calles scored twice and Eddy Fuentes once for Webster City, who advances to play Humboldt in the second round Monday.

Sioux Center 10, Missouri Valley 0: Julian Rodriguez picked up the hat trick in Thursday’s 1A regional win for Sioux Center.

Rodriguez scored three times and assisted one two other goals for the Warriors. Alan Marquez Ruiz and Jairo Diaz scored twice each. Isaiah Else, Joshua Perez and Roberto Lopez scored one goal apiece.

Sioux Center faces Unity Christian Monday in Sioux Center.

Unity Christian 8, East Sac County 1: Jacksen Dykstra scored four goals to lead Unity Christian to an 8-1 win over East Sac County.

Elias Obbink added two goals. Evan Klompien and Sam Eppinga picked up one goal each.

Unity Christian is at Sioux Center Monday.

Storm Lake 6, Denison-Schleswig 2: Fernando Reyes tallied three goals in a 6-2 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Carlos Lopez, Rodolfo Zavala and Pablo Pascual added one goal each for Storm Lake.

Storm Lake is at Perry Monday night in a 2A regional.

West Sioux 10, Logan-Magnolia 0: A three goal evening for Juan Topete led West Sioux to a 10-0 win over Logan-Magnolia Thursday.

Tranquilino Flores Topete and Omar Topete added two goals each. Jonny Ramirez, Mario Duenas and Omar Rivera scored one goal apiece.

West Sioux is at Western Christian Monday.

Prep baseball

Sioux City North 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 3 (Game 1): Steven Kling and Cael Miller drove in three runs apiece to lead Sioux City North to a 10-3 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Miller, Joe Sieben and Landon Tastad tallied two hits each. Dylan Baier struck out seven batters over five-and-a-third innings.

Sioux City North 15, Council Bluffs Jefferson 5 (Game 2): Carter Pinney and Cael Walrod drove in three runs apiece to lead North to a 15-5 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Pinney recorded four hits and Wlarod two for North. Landon Tastad added three hits and Eli Cedillo and Joe Sieben two hits each. Aiden Timmons pitched four and two-thirds innings in the win.

Sioux City East 12, Le Mars 5 (Game 1): Sioux City East jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first and didn’t look back in a 12-5 win over Le Mars.

Lincoln Colling was a double shy of the cycle, tallying four hits and driving in two runs. Blake Patino and Andrew Brown tallied two hits and two RBI each. Jax Theeler added two hits. Patino earned the win on the mound, pitching four-and-a-third innings.

Sioux City East 8, Le Mars 5 (Game 2): A three hit game for Kelynn Jacobsen led East to an 8-5 win over Le Mars in game two.

Aidan Haukap added two hits and Jacobsen drove in two runs for East. Brecken Schossow earned the win on the mound.

Sioux City West 12, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11: Sioux City West earned a 12-11 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Thursday night.

Brady Larson hit a grand slam and Drew Benson recorded the walk-off base hit for West. Skylar Hansen tallied four hits. Cael Kilberg recorded the win in relief.

Bryce Blick and Tate Loffswold tallied two hits and Click drove in two runs for the Warriors. Aidan Siperda and Brayden Kerr added two RBI each. Click pitched four innings, striking out four.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 6, Bishop Heelan 4 (Game 1): A pair of runs in the eighth lifted Council Bluffs Lincoln to a 6-4 win over Bishop Heelan Thursday night.

Gaven Goldsberry and Bennett Olsen each hit home runs and drove in two runs apiece. Aidan Martin added three hits. Griff Rardin, Zach Lincoln and Owen Wilcoxen tallied two hits each. Goldsberry pitched five innings, giving up two runs.

Luke O’Hern tallied two hits for Heelan. Ian Gill and Lochlin Jackson tallied one hit and one RBI each. Jake McGowan pitched five innings, giving up three runs.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 5, Bishop Heelan 4 (Game 2): Lincoln completed the sweep of Heelan with a 5-4 win in game two.

Braydon Lincoln tallied four hits and three RBI for Lincoln. Gaven Goldsberry and Aidan Martin tallied two hits each. Zach Lincoln pitched four-and-two-thirds innings.

Brady Baker tallied two hits for Heelan, driving in a run. Jackson Freebern, Kaleb Gengler and Jaron Bleeker drove in one run apiece.

