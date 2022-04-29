Prep roundup: East boys soccer wins in OT over Sioux City West

SIOUX CITY — The East High School boys soccer team edged the West soccer team 3-2 on Thursday at Riverside Field in an MRAC match. The match ended in overtime.

The three Black Raiders who scored goals were Jacob Schroeder, David Ochoa and Beni Puelele.

The Wolverines led 2-1 at the half, and then East tied it in the second half.

Oscar Perez and Jamie Perez were the two who scored the West goals. Emiliano Perez and Julian Garcia had assists to those goals.

The Wolverines took 11 shots, all on goal.

Noe Valadez had seven saves throughout 70 minutes of action, while Arturo Vazquez played for 10 minutes in goal.

Spirit Lake 3, West Sioux 1: The Indians scored all three of their goals in the first half. Caleb Reuter, Dominic Paulette and Mario Castillo scored the three Indians goals.

Austin Harms had two assists for Spirit Lake.

Unity Christian 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: The Knights won the Orange City battle by scoring twice in the second half.

Stephen Schreurs scored two goals for the Knights, while Kevin Anzua scored the Dutch’s lone goal.

Gavin Huss had the assist on Anzua’s goal.

Sioux Center 8, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: Warriors sophomore Julian Rodriguez and junior Oscar Marquez scored two goals each.

The Warriors took 21 shots, 13 on goal.

Javier Martinez scored the lone goal for the co-op team.

Girls soccer

West 6, Denison-Schleswig 0: The Wolverines scored thrice on Thursday in each half.

West senior Adriel Schultzen scored a hat trick on six shots on goal. She also had two assists.

Jenny Morales had one save in the shutout.

Monarchs junior Amy Estrada had 11 saves.

Unity Christian 1, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: Knights freshman Callie Karhoff scored the match’s lone goal in the first half.

Rylee Visser had 10 saves in the shutout.

Dutch goalie Amanda Hulstein had five saves.

Sioux Center 8, Sheldon/South O’Brien 0: Warriors senior Austyn Van Zee had two goals and two assists in the win.

Sioux Center’s Ava Winterfeld saved three shots, while her counterpart, Ashley Schmidt had 16 saves.

