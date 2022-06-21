Prep roundup: East softball splits doubleheader with Kingsley-Pierson

SIOUX CITY — Chloe Peschau tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Kingsley-Pierson to an 8-4 win over East at Hubbard Park.

Makenna Bowman tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers. Hannah Koch took the win in the circle.

Bella Gordon tallied two hits for East. Brylee Hempey took the loss.

East 10, Kingsley-Pierson 5 (Game 2): Bella Gordon tallied three hits and Olivia Mentzer four RBIs to lead East to a 10-5 win over Kingsley-Pierson.

Brylee Hempey tallied one hit for East. Lexi Plathe earned the win, striking out six.

Makenna Bowman tallied two hits. Brooklyn Beelner took the loss.

MMCRU 11, Trinity Christian 0: Taylor Harpenau tallied three hits and two RBIs to lead MMCRU to a 11-0 win over Trinity Christian.

Emily Dreckman tallied one hit and three RBIs for the Royals. Isabelle Olson struck out three over six no-hit innings.

Makiah De Jager pitched six innings in the loss for the Tigers.

MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Central Lyon 6 (Game 1): Alyssa Cortherms tallied one hit and two RBIs to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to a 7-6 win over Central Lyon.

Aubrey DeShaw and Brooklyn Leusink tallied two hits for the Dutchmen. Carlin Smith struck out seven over six and two-thirds innings.

Elli Dieren tallied one hits and three RBIs for the Lions. Brooklyn Krull added two hits. Gabby Rasmussen pitched seven innings in the loss.

MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Central Lyon 0 (Game 2): Carlin Smith hit two home runs and three RBIs to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to a 14-0 win over Central Lyon.

Alyssa Vortherms added two hits and four RBIs for the Dutchmen. Smith pitched five innings in the win.

Emerson Kelderman, Elli Dieren and Jessa Pytleski recorded one hit each for the Lions. Ella Jager took the loss.

Gehlen Catholic 5, West Sioux 0: Haley Lubben tallied one hit and two RBIs to lead Gehlen Catholic to a 5-0 win over West Sioux.

Rylee Schnepf struck out 13 batters over seven innings in the win.

Avery Coyle, Molly Hulshof and Elsie Westergard tallied one hit each for the Falcons. Addi Dekkers pitched six innings.

Estherville Lincoln Central 5, Spencer 3: Olivia Huckfelt and Matayah Lowe tallied one RBI each for Spencer in a 5-3 loss to Estherville Lincoln Central.

Kaitlyn Lawson took the loss in the circle for the Tigers.

Western Christian 7, Storm Lake 5: Taylor Ripke tallied two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Storm Lake in a 7-5 loss to Western Christian.

Maddy Raveling tallied three hits for the Tornadoes. Raveling took the loss in the circle. Avery De Haan struck out six over seven innings in a no-decision.

Ridge View 14, Alta-Aurelia 0: Emma Vohs tallied five hits, two of them home runs, and six RBI to lead Ridge View to a 14-0 win over Alta-Aurelia.

Tatum Shephard added two hits and three RBIs for the Raptors. Addison Schmidt pitched six innings in the win.

Hinton 6, Akron-Westfield 0: Emily Small tallied two hits and one RBI to lead Hinton to a 6-0 win over Akron-Westfield.

Jaydn Case struck out eight batters against seven innings in the win for Hinton.

Newell-Fonda 10, Southeast Valley 1: Mia Walker tallied three hits for Newell-Fonda in a 10-1 win over Southeast Valley.

Kierra Jungers tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Jungers also struck out 16 over seven innings in the win.

Remsen St. Mary’s 17, Unity Christian 4: Halle Galles tallied two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Remsen St. Mary’s in a 17-4 win over Unity Christian.

Mya Bunkers tallied three hits and three RBIs for the Hawks. Marina Cronin struck out eight batters over five and two-thirds innings in the win.

Ruby Zylstra tallied four hits and two RBIs for the Knights. Paige De Boom struck out three over three innings in the loss.

Prep baseball

MMCRU 9, Trinity Christian 3: KC Nicks and Carson Pick tallied two hits and two RBIs each in MMCRU’s 9-3 win over Trinity Christian.

Colin Pick added three hits and struck out 10 batters in six innings pitched for the Royals.

Luke De Jong hit a double for the Tigers. Isaiah Brummel struck out five over five innings.

Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Spencer 6: Owen Larson tallied three hits and one RBI to lead Estherville Lincoln Central to a 10-6 win over Spencer.

Larson pitched five innings in the win.

Reid Tigges tallied a double and three RBIs to lead Spencer. Devin Dirkx struck out seven over four and a third innings.

Lawton-Bronson 3, OABCIG 2: Ivan Smith tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead Lawton-Bronson to a 3-2 win over OABCIG.

Carson Smith earned the win, pitching two innings.

Treyten Kolar tallied two hits, including a solo home run, for the Falcons. Kolar struck out four batters over two and two-thirds innings.

Cherokee 14, Spirit Lake 3: Trey Benson and Saenon Loucks tallied home runs and drove in two RBIs each for Cherokee Washington in a 14-3 win over Spirit Lake.

Aiden Comstock tallied three hits for the Braves. Joe Benson struck out 10 over six innings in the win.

JD Schneider picked up two hits for Spirit Lake. Isaac Early took the loss on the mound.

Storm Lake 14, Western Christian 4: Trevor Turner hit a three-run home run to lead Storm Lake to a 14-4 win over Western Christian.

Jake Eddie added a base hit and three RBIs for the Tornadoes. Sam Dvergsten pitched five innings in the win.

Jeremiah Kredit tallied one hit and two RBIs to lead the Wolfpack. Ty Van Essen tallied two hits. Hunter Hofland took the loss.

Ridge View 19, MVAOCOU 4: Tyhler Kolpin and Cameron Spina tallied three RBIs each in Ridge View’s 19-4 win over MVAOCOU.

Tracin Price struck out six over four innings in the win for the Raptors.

Kolby Scott and Caden Mahrt tallied one hit and two RBIs each for the Rams. Ethan Kuhlmann took the loss on the mound.

Alta-Aurelia 19, West Bend-Mallard 1: Gavin Sleezer and Tanner Randall tallied two hits and three RBIs each in Alta-Aurelia’s 19-1 win over West Bend-Mallard.

Cale Brechwald struck out four over one and a third innings in the win.

Akron-Westfield 4, Hinton 2: Carter Wilken tallied one hit and two RBIs to lead Akron-Westfield to a 4-2 win over Hinton.

Aric Allard pitched six and two-thirds innings and struck out seven batters in the win.

Gehlen Catholic 10, West Sioux 7: Keaton Logan tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Gehlen Catholic to a 10-7 win over West Sioux.

Connor Kraft tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Jays. Ryan Livermore pitched five and a third innings in the win.

Blake Van Ballegooyen tallied three hits to lead West Sioux. Van Ballegooyen struck out four batters over four innings.

Sioux Central 16, East Sac County 1: Jacob Hargens tallied two hits and four RBIs to lead Sioux Central to a 16-1 win over East Sac County.

Ethan Johnson struck out four over four innings in the win.

Weston Drost tallied two hits for the Raiders. Preston Mauer took the loss.

Newell-Fonda 7, Southeast Valley 5: Mason Dicks tallied three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs to lead Newell-Fonda to a 7-5 win over Southeast Valley.

Mason Hoberman tallied two hits for the Mustangs. Mason Dicks took the win on the mound.

Kolson Kruse and Colby Russell tallied one hit and one RBI each for the Jaguars. Kruse struck out four batters over four and a third innings.

Kingsley-Pierson 11, West Monona 1: Jackson Howe tallied two hits and three RBIs for Kingsley-Pierson in an 11-1 win over West Monona.

Evan Neumann, Beau Bubke and Brandon Kron drove in two RBIs each for the Panthers. Howe struck out eight batters over four innings in the win.

Brandon Erlandson recorded the lone base hit for the Spartans. JJ Lander took the loss on the mound.

Woodbury Central 19, Westwood 3: Brayden Yingst tallied one hit and one RBI for Westwood in a 19-3 loss to Woodbury Central.

Brandon Steinhoff took the loss on the mound.

MOC-Floyd Valley 15, Le Mars 9: Austin Oolman tallied three hits and four RBIs for MOC-Floyd Valley in a 15-9 win over Le Mars.

Carter Aalbers tallied two hits and three RBIs for the Dutchmen. Luke Korver earned the win on the mound.

Cal Eckstaine tallied four hits and two RBIs for Le Mars. Ayden Hoag added two hits and two RBIs. Trent Marienau took the loss.

Remsen St. Mary’s 13, Unity Christian 4: Carter Schorg tallied three hits and three RBIs for Remsen St. Mary’s in a 13-4 win over Unity Christian.

Hunter Pick tallied one hit and four RBIs for the Hawks. Isaiah Gerrietts struck out 11 batters over six innings in the win.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Cooper Den Hartog struck out 10 batters over four innings in the Nighthawks 13-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Taiten Den Besten tallied two hits and three RBIs for the Nighthawks.

Tyler Woelber and Thomas Roth tallied one hit each for the Generals. Javier Martinez struck out five over four innings.

West Lyon 11, Okoboji 0: Dawson Ripperda tallied two hits and three RBIs for West Lyon in an 11-0 win over Okoboji.

Jaxon Meyer tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats. Korey McKenney struck out six over five innings in the win.

