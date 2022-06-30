Prep roundup: East softball splits doubleheader with Yellow Jackets

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Brylee Hempey recorded three hits, including a home run, and five RBI to lead East to an 11-6 win over Jefferson.

Kennedy Wineland and Olivia Mentzer added two hits and two RBI each for East. Hempey struck out five in a complete game win.

Carley Steinspring tallied three hits for the Yellow Jackets.

CB Jefferson 7, East 6 (Game 2): Carley Steinspring tallied two hits for the Council Bluffs Jefferson in a 7-6 win over East.

Steinspring pitched seven innings in the win for the Yellow Jackets.

Alexy Jones tallied two hits and three RBI for the Black Raiders.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6, North 3 (Game 1): Aussie Obbink tallied two hits and one RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 6-3 win over North.

Emma Crooks added a base hit and two RBI for the Warriors. Brooklyn Ocker earned the win.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7, North 3 (Game 2): Addy Mosier tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 7-3 win over North.

Cori Griebel added two hits for the Warriors. Kamea Van Kalsbeek pitched five innings in the win.

Heelan 5, Le Mars 1 (Game 1): Mariah Augustine tallied three hits and one RBI to lead Bishop Heelan to a 5-1 win over Le Mars.

Kenley Meis drove in two and hit a double for the Crusaders. Angel Shaw struck out seven over seven innings in the win.

Heelan 11, Le Mars 4 (Game 2): Sophia Kuntz tallied three hits and four RBI to lead Heelan to an 11-4 win over Le Mars.

Kenley Meis tallied four hits for the Crusaders. Grace Nelson added two hits and two RBI. Marin Frazee pitched three innings in the win.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 9, Trinity Christian 4: Bailey VerHelst and Eliza Tewes tallied three hits and two RBI each for the Hawks in a 9-5 win over Trinity Christian.

Kamryn Ebel pitched five innings in the win for the Hawks.

Julia Van Maanen tallied one hit and one RBI for the Tigers.

Hinton 3, Gehlen Catholic 0: Jadyn Case pitched a complete game two-hitter, striking out eight for Hinton in a 3-0 win over Gehlen Catholic.

Ashlyn Kovarna and Bailey Boeve tallied one hit and one RBI each for the Blackhawks.

Kenzi Alesch hit a double for the Jays. Rylee Schnepf struck out seven over seven innings in the loss.

MMCRU 12, Harris-Lake Park 4: Mya Holmes tallied two hits, including a home run, and five RBI to lead MMCRU to a 12-4 win over the Wolves.

Taylor Harpenau added four hits and one RBI for the Royals. Isabelle Olson struck out four over seven innings.

Ava Rasche tallied one hit and two RBI for the Wolves.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 12, Central Lyon 0: Madison Marco tallied three hits and four RBI for the Generals in a 12-0 win over Central Lyon.

Alayna Wingate struck out four in three innings in the win.

Brooklyn Krull and Riley Weiler tallied one hit apiece for the Lions.

West Lyon 20, George-Little Rock 1: Morgyn Grotewold tallied three hits and three RBI for West Lyon in a 20-1 win over George-Little Rock.

Randi Childress and Madison DeJong tallied two hits and three RBI each for the Wildcats.

Four players recorded a base hit for the Mustangs.

Remsen St. Mary’s 9, West Sioux 6: Octavia Galles tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to a 9-6 win over West Sioux.

Carmindee Ricke added a hit and two RBI for the Hawks. Marina Cronin struck out eight over seven innings in the win.

Newell-Fonda 9, Kingsley-Pierson 1: Anna Bellcock tallied one hit and three RBI for the Mustangs in a 9-1 win over Kingsley-Pierson.

McKenna Sievers added one hit and two RBI for the Mustangs. Macy Sievers pitched seven innings, striking out five.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9, MOC-Floyd Valley 2: Avery Noble tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a 9-2 win over MOC-Floyd Valley.

Jewel Bergstrom added three hits for the Nighthawks. Noble pitched seven innings in the win.

Carlin Smith tallied two hits, including a solo home run, for the Dutchmen. Smith struck out seven batters over seven innings in the loss.

Sioux Center 10, Sheldon 0: Willow Bleeker tallied three hits for Sioux Center in a 10-0 win over Sheldon.

Taya Gesink tallied two hits and one RBI for the Warriors. Tatum Schmalbeck pitched five innings in the win.

Makenna Kleinhesselink, Tori Elgersma and Reese Strouth tallied one hit each for the Orabs.

Prep baseball

Cherokee Washington 7, Western Christian 6: Levi Pingel tallied three hits, two of them doubles, in the Braves 7-6 win over Western Christian.

Aiden Comstock tallied one hit and two RBI for the Braves. Daemon Loucks pitched five innings in the win.

Ty Van Essen tallied two hits for the Wolfpack. Levi Jansma tallied one hit and two RBI.

Spencer 25, Spirit Lake 12: Kale Dodge, Jake Hallett, Reid Tigges and Devin Dirkx tallied five RBI each for Spencer in a 25-12 win over Spirit Lake.

Tigges hit two home runs, Dirkx and Logan Huckfelt one each, for the Tigers. Jaxon Hefner earned the win on the mound.

Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Storm Lake 6: Blake Evans tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Estherville Lincoln Central to a 10-6 win over Storm Lake.

Carter Snyder pitched five innings, striking out eight in the win.

Edgar Barriero tallied two hits and two RBI for the Tornadoes. Jake Eddie recorded eight strikeouts over five and two-thirds innings.

MMCRU 14, Harris-Lake Park 2: Colin Pick tallied three hits and three RBI to lead MMCRU to a 14-2 win.

Michael Peterson earned the win with five strikeouts for the Royals.

Justus Voss tallied two hits for the Wolves.

Gehlen Catholic 12, Hinton 6: Zayne Weiland tallied two hits and four RBI to lead Gehlen Catholic to a 12-6 win over Hinton.

Ryan Livermore earned the win for the Jays.

Beau Cook tallied two hits and one RBI for the Blackhawks.

Unity Christian 9, Newell-Fonda 4: Jacob Van Donge tallied two hits for Unity Christian in a 9-4 win over Newell-Fonda.

Braedon Bosma tallied one hit and two RBI for the Knights. Van Donge earned the win.

Trey Jungers tallied two hits and one RBI for the Mustangs.

Remsen St. Mary’s 10, West Sioux 0: Carter Schorg and Jaxon Bunkers each hit one home run and tallied three RBI apiece in Remsen St. Mary’s 10-0 win over West Sioux.

Schorg struck out 10 batters over five innings in the win.

Westwood 9, Whiting 6: Jackson Dewald tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Westwood to a 9-6 win over Whiting.

Braeden Yingst struck out seven in the win.

Central Lyon 14, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: Mason Gerleman tallied three hits and four RBI to lead Central Lyon to a 14-1 win over the Generals.

Reece Vander Zee struck out 10 batters for the Lions in the win.

Kayne Julius tallied one hit and one RBI for the Generals.

West Lyon 19, George-Little Rock 2: Ryer Crichton tallied three hits and three RBI to lead West Lyon to a 19-2 win over the Mustangs.

Marcus Van Beek struck out six in the win for the Wildcats.

Max DeBoer hit a two-run home run for the Mustangs.

Kingsley-Pierson 10, Sioux Central 0: Malakie Christopherson and Jackson Howe tallied two hits and two RBI each for the Panthers to a 10-0 win over Sioux Central.

Boston Doeschot struck out six batters over five innings in the win.

Gibson Olson tallied the only hit for the Rebels.

Lawton-Bronson 9, River Valley 3: Oliver Denney tallied two hits in Lawton-Bronson’s 9-3 win over River Valley.

Caler Garnand pitched four innings and four strikeouts in the win.

MOC-Floyd Valley 13, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: Carson Jager tallied one hit and four RBI to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to a 13-0 win over the Nighthawks.

Jager earned the win for the Dutchmen on the mound.

Cooper Den Hartog hit a double for the Nighthawks.

Alta-Aurelia 13, OABCIG 0: Carson Reinert tallied two hits and three RBI for Alta-Aurelia in a 13-0 win over OABCIG.

Preston McCoy added three hits for the Warriors. Cale Brechwald pitched three innings in the win.

Kane Ladwig tallied two hits for the Falcons.

Sioux Center 12, Sheldon 4: Luke Dykshorn tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Sioux Center to a 12-4 win over Sheldon.

Easton Van Den Berg earned the win for the Warriors.

Braden Schwartz tallied two hits and three RBI to lead the Orabs.

Underwood 25, West Monona 0: Ryker Adair tallied two hits and five RBI to lead Underwood to a 25-0 win over West Monona.

Clayton Luett added three hits and three RBI for the Eagles.

JJ Lander hit a triple for the Spartans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.