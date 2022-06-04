Prep Roundup: East softball sweeps North, Le Mars easily handles West

SIOUX CITY – East picked up a sweep over North Thursday evening, winning game one 15-2 and game two 12-2.

In game one, Olivia Mentzer and Raelyn Angerman drove in three runs each for the Black Raiders. Bella Gordon tallied three hits each. Brylee Hempey pitched four innings in the win.

In game two, Mentzer tallied three hits and six RBI. Lexi Plathe earned the win, pitching five innings.

Le Mars 12, West 0 (Game 1): Maggie Allen, Avery Pratt and Brenna Leraas drove in two RBi each to lead Le Mars to a 12-0 win over West.

Averie Morgan tallied two hits for Le Mars. Payton Wright earned the win in the circle.

Le Mars 12, West 0 (Game 2): Charlie Grosenheider drove in three runs to lead Le Mars to a 12-0 win in game two over West.

Grosenheider, Avery Pratt and Sarah Brown tallied two hits each and Pratt and Brown drove in two runs apiece. Lizzie Koonce earned the win.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5, Council Bluffs Lincoln 3 (game 1): Addison Wheeler tallied two hits, including a home run, and two RBI to lead SB-L to a 5-3 win over Lincoln.

Aussie Obbink drove in two runs for the Warriors. Addie Brown, Brooklyn Ocker and Wheeler tallied two hits each. Emma Crooks pitched seven innings in the win.

Emma Oneal hit a home run and drove in two runs for Lincoln. Jessica Vrencik added two hits. Holly Hansen struck out 11 over seven innings.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, Lincoln 1 (Game 2): Brooklyn Ocker and Cori Griebel drove in three runs each to lead the Warriors to a 13-1 win.

Ocker tallied three hits. Elise Evans-Murphy and Aussie Obbink drove in two each. Kamea Van Kalsbeek pitched four innings in the win.

Emma Oneal, Jessica Vrencik and Charlee Breitkreutz tallied one hit each for Lincoln. Holly Hansen took the loss in the circle.

Spencer 10, Bishop Garrigan 0: Kaitlyn Lawosn struck out 11 over five innings in Spencer’s 10-0 win over Bishop Garrigan.

Abbie Capesuis and Emmi Bartolo tallied two hits each for the Golden Bears. Ella Schaaf took the loss in the circle.

Bishop Heelan 10, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0 (Game 1): Mariah Augustine and Angel Shaw hit home runs in Heelan’s 10-0 game one win.

Augustine and Kenley Meis drove in two runs each. Ella Fitzpatrick, Marin Frazee, Grace Nelson, Sophia Kuntz and Shaw tallied two hits each. Shaw struck out 10 in the circle.

Heelan 11, Jefferson 1 (Game 2): Grace Nelson and Angel Shaw drove in two runs each to lead Heelan to an 11-1 win over Jefferson.

Ella Fitzpatrick tallied three hits for Heelan. Marin Frazee pitched the complete game win for the Crusaders.

Spirit Lake 15, West Sioux 4: Destyn Robinson tallied three hits, including a home run, and seven RBI for Spirit Lake in a 15-4 win over West Sioux.

Emma Whiting and Irish Knutson tallied two RBI each for the Indians. Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff and Whiting recorded two hits each. Knutson pitched the complete game win.

Mia Danielson hit a two-run home run for West Sioux. Avery Coyle and Shauna Salker tallied two hits each.

Harlan 1, Denison-Schleswig 0: Harlan defeated Denison-Schleswig 1-0 Thursday afternoon.

Kira Langenfeld, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Lauren Bowker tallied two hits each. Norah Huebert pitched six innings in the loss.

MVAOCOU 11, Glidden-Ralston 1: Sidney Trucke, Jordan Mahrt and Cheslee Yockey tallied two RBI each for MVAOCOU in an 11-1 win.

Trucke tallied three hits as well for the Rams. Mya Goslar struck out 13 batters over six innings.

Tiela Janssen tallied two hits and Elizabeth Lloyd one RBI for Glidden-Ralston. Addy Boell took the loss.

Newell-Fonda 14, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0: Anna Bellcock tallied three hits and four RBI to lead Newell-Fonda to a 14-0 win.

Mary Walker and Anna Mercer tallied two hits each. Mia Walker, Mary Walker and Isabel Bartek drove in two runs each. Kierra Junders struck out seven over three no-hit innings.

West Monona 19, West Harrison 0: West Monona cruised past West Harrison 19-0 Thursday.

MaKayla Haynes drove three runs for the Spartans. Kacy Miller tallied three hits. Carly Stangel struck out five over three innings.

Rylee Evans tallied one hits for West Harrison. Zoe Etter took the loss.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13, Central Lyon 0: Jenny Luevano tallied three hits and seven RBI for the Nighthawks in a 13-0 win over Central Lyon.

Avery Noble and Marissa Pottebaum tallied two RBI each for the Nighthawks. Jewel Bergstrom, Luevano and Noble tallied three hits each. Noble struck out four over four innings.

Kaylee Fluit tallied two hits for Central Lyon. Ella Jager took the loss in the circle.

Hinton 7, Western Christian 3: Bella Badar tallied four hits to lead Hinton to a 7-3 win over Western Christian.

Emily Small tallied three hits for Hinton. Small earned the win, pitching four innings and four strikeouts.

MOC-Floyd Valley 21, George-Little Rock 1: A six-RBI day with three hits for Payton Kleinhesselink to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to a 21-1 win over George-Little Rock.

Aubrey DeShaw tallied three RBI for the Dutchmen. Alyssa Vortherms and DeShaw recorded two hits. Carlin Smith earned the win.

Kami Gerken drove in the lone run for the Mustangs. Gerken took the loss.

Sioux Central 8, Pocahontas Area 6: Erin Daly drove in three runs to lead Sioux Central to an 8-6 win over Pocahontas Area.

Brynn Webber drove in two more runs. Bradi Krager, Morgan Christian and Daly tallied two hits each. Webber earned the win.

Sioux Center 2, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: Taya Gesink tallied three hits and one RBI to lead Sioux Center to a 2-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Tatum Schmalbeck added a triple. Schmalbeck struck out nine over seven innings.

Jadyn Jense tallied two hits for the Generals. Alayna Wingate struck out eight over six innings.

Sheldon 4, South O’Brien 2: Makenna Kleinhesselink and Tori Elgersma tallied two hits each for Sheldon in a 4-2 win.

Elgersma struck out seven over seven innings for Sheldon.

Grace Fuhrman and Kenna Bauer tallied one hit and one RBI each for Wolverines.

OABCIG 28, East Sac County 18: Haley Harms and Justice DeChamps tallied three RBI each to lead OABCIG to a 28-18 win.

Stella Remer earned the win in the circle.

Prep Baseball

North 7, East 3 (Game 1): Ayden Schrunk tallied two hits and three RBI to lead North to a 7-3 win over East.

Carter Pinney tallied one hit and two RBI for North. Pinney struck out seven over six innings.

East 9, North 6 (Game 2): East evened things up with a 9-6 win over North.

Eli Cedillo tallied a home run and three RBI for North. Patison McCormick pitched three innings in the loss.

West 8, Le Mars 7 (Game 1): West earned a 8-7 win over Le Mars in game one.

Teagan Kasel tallied two hits and two RBI for Le Mars. Evan Jalas took the loss.

Le Mars 8, West 7 (Game 2): Cal Eckstaine tallied one hit and two RBI for Le Mars. Teagan Kasal and Trent Marienau tallied two hits each. Evan Pratt struck out five in the win.

Heelan 15, Jefferson 0 (Game 1): Ian Gill hit a home run and drove in three runs in Heelan’s 15-0 win over Jefferson Thursday.

Brady Baker added three doubles and three RBI for the Crusaders. Lochlin Jackson pitched four innings.

Heelan 13, Jefferson 2 (Game 2): Jackson Freebern drove in five runs on three hits to lead Heelan to a 13-2 win over Jefferson.

Jaron Bleeker tallied two hits and three RBI. Jake McGowan earned the win on the mound.

Spirit Lake 15, GTRA 2: Tyson Robinson tallied two hits and four RBI for Spirit Lake to a 15-2 win over GTRA.

Aidan Gigstad, Riley Reynolds and Spencer Robinson tallied two RBI each. Damon VandenBerg earned the win on the mound.

Cormick Currans and Braden Simington tallied two hits each for GTRA.

Spencer 13, Bishop Garrigan 2: Kale Dodge and Devin Dirkx drove in three runs each for Spencer in a 13-2 win over Bishop Garrigan.

Brennan Elsbecker struck out six over five innings.

West Sioux 17, Western Christian 0: Avery Millikan drove in four RBI to lead West Sioux to a 17-0 win over Western Christian.

Aadan Schwiesow drove in three runs. Blake Van Ballegooyen earned the win on the mound.

Webster City 7, Newell-Fonda 4: Ty McKinney tallied three hits to lead Webster City to a 7-4 win over Newell-Fonda.

McKinney earned the win for Webster City.

Ryan Greenfield drove in three runs on a double for Newell-Fonda. Beau Wilken took the loss for the Mustangs.

