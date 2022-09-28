PREP ROUNDUP: East volleyball sweeps North to remain unbeaten in MRAC play

SIOUX CITY – The East Black Raider volleyball program is unbeaten in Missouri River Conference play this season, and defeated North 25-20, 25-23 and 25-22 Tuesday at North High School.

East is 5-0 in MRAC play and 14-10 overall.

North falls to 14-9 in the season and 4-1 in conference play.

Madison Welp tallied 11 kills and 16 assists and 10 digs for the Stars. Sidney Chamberlain added 10 kills and 10 digs and Stella Kuehl 15 assists.

Two other Stars recorded double-digit digs. Hannah Mogenson led the way with 13 digs, followed by Ava Lloyd with 11.

West 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0: Maya Augustine and Kellesse Heard tallied seven kills each in the Wolverines’ 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 win over the Yellow Jackets.

Kiley Elgert tallied 15 assists and Abby Hammer 10 for West. Zoey Riessen added 10 digs.

Le Mars 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: Ireland Sitzmann tallied 13 kills to lead Le Mars to a four set win over the Warriors Tuesday night.

Le Mars won by set scores of 28-26, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20.

Payton Wright tallied 17 assists and Aubree Leusink 13. Sarah Brown recorded 32 digs and Holly McNaughton 24 digs.

Hinton 3, Akron-Westfield 0: Bailey Boeve tallied 16 kills for Hinton in a 25-7, 25-14, 25-12 win over Akron-Westfield.

Ashlyn Kovarna tallied 41 assists for the Blackhawks. Gabbie Friessen added 16 digs and Aubree Lake five aces.

Lauryn Saathoff tallied six kills and Josei Jacobs 10 assists for the Westerners. Makenzie Hughes tallied seven digs.

Gehlen Catholic 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 1: The Jays dropped the first set, but finished strong to defeat Remsen St. Mary’s 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 32-30 Tuesday night.

Miyah Whitehead tallied 23 kills and 23 digs for the Jays. Aurora Goebel tallied 20 kills. Cadence Goebel tallied 49 assists and 21 digs.

Jasmine Lubben tallied 34 digs, followed by Sophie Ruden with 27 for Gehlen.

Claire Schroeder picked up 12 kills for the Hawks. Mya Bunkers tallied 22 assists and Halle Galles 15. Bunkers led the Hawks with 16 digs, followed by Galles with 15 and Carmindee Ricke with 13.

Newell-Fonda 3, Mason NW-Webster 0: The Mustangs won 25-17, 25-9, 25-22.

Kierra Jungers and Kinzee Hinders tallied nine kills each for Newell-Fonda. Mia Walker added 12 assists and Izzy Sievers 11. Walker also had nine digs.

Olivia Sturgis tallied eight kills and eight digs for the Cougars.

West Lyon 3, Central Lyon 2: Jordyn Aeschliman tallied 29 kills and Evy Knoblock 26 to lead West Lyon to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7 win over Central Lyon.

Knoblock also had 21 digs for the Wildcats. Maddie Johnson tallied 34 assists and Kendra Boote 25 assists and 10 digs.

Randi Childress added 20 digs and Keatyn Lorenzen 16 for West Lyon. Kyndra Gramstad added 12 digs.

Dionne Jansma tallied nine kills and 24 digs to pace the Lions. McKenna Metzger tallied 24 assists and 16 digs. Riley Weiler picked up 19 digs.

Unity Christian 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: The Knights defeated the Hawks 25-13, 25-11, 25-8.

Gracie Schoonhoven tallied nine kills to lead the Knights. Paige De Boom added 30 assists.

Cherokee 3, Spirit Lake 1: Keylee Gregg tallied 14 kills and Laney Wolfswinkel 12 to lead the Braves to a 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17 win over Spirit Lake.

Harper Benson added 10 kills. Ava Anderson tallied 29 assists and Elise Anderson 19. Kenna Mongan added 12 digs.

Sheldon 3, Okoboji 0: The Orabs down Okoboji 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 Monday night.

Claire Johnson tallied 16 kills and Maddie Olson 10 kills for Sheldon. Reese Strouth added 32 assists.

Makenna Helmers tallied nine digs for Okoboji.

Wynot (Neb.) 2, Tri County Northeast 0: Wynot defeated Tri County Northeast 25-19, 25-10 Tuesday.

Allison Wieseler tallied nine kills and Addy Pinkelman nine assists. Lauren Haberman tallied 15 digs and Kinslee Heimes 11.

Ponca 2, Wynot 1: Wynot defeated Ponca 24-26, 25-15, 25-16 Tuesday.

Allison Wieseler tallied nine kills and Myrah Sudbeck 13 assists for Wynot. Kayla Pinkelman tallied 21 digs and Lauren Haberman 20 digs.

Swimming

Sioux City Metro 55, Lewis Central 39: The Sioux City Metro girls swim team defeated Lewis Central 55-39 in a dual Tuesday.

In individual races, Addison Oelke and Alice Mahoney placed first and second in the 200-free, as Oelke swam 2:03.19 and Mahoney 2:08.79. Sioux City took the top two spots in the 100-free as well, as Natalie Patee (55.78) and Grace Aesoph (57.17) finished first and second.

Lewis Central’s Claire Crilly won the 50-free at 26.37 and Sioux City’s Brigid McGowan placed second at 26.58. Kylee Brown of Lewis Central won the 500-free. Oelke placed second (5:33.17) and McGowan (5:42.38) third.

Lewis Central’s Sydnie Collins won the 100-butterfly at 1:02.73. Bernadette Venturi (1:11.88), Olivia Delarosa (1:12.19) and Antonia Venturi (1:15.73) took the next three spots in the race.

In the 200-medley, Lewis Central’s Kylee Brown won the race at 2:17.82 and Sioux City’s Erin Mahoney placed second at 2:24.94.

Patee won the 100-backstroke at 1:02.89, followed by Lewis Central’s Hannah Steinmetz at 1:05.49. Alice Mahoney placed second to Collins in the 100-breaststroke.

In relay races, the quartet of Maria McGowan, Alice Mahoney, Brigid McGowan and Delarosa placed second in the 200-medley relay at 2:01.05.

Brigid McGowan, Patee, Aesoph and Oelke won the 200-free relay at 1:45.44. Patee, Erin Mahoney, Aesoph and Oelke won the 400-free relay at 3:49.57.

Cross Country

MOC-Floyd Valley sweeps Western Christian meet: MOC-Floyd Valley boys and girls won the Western Christian cross country meet at Rolling Hills Golf Course Tuesday.

George-Little Rock/Central Lyon’s Lane Henrichs won the individual title at 16:45.25, but MOC-Floyd Valley had four runners in the top 10 to win the team race.

Micah DeYoung (17:15.11), Trevor Mirande (17:23.92), Ian Van Der Werff (17:26.74) and Micah Schmidt (17:40.22) placed fourth through seventh for the Dutchmen.

Sioux Center came in second behind the Dutchmen, scoring 44 points. Western Christian (100), Unity Christian (101) and GLR/CL (122) round out the top five.

Sioux Center’s Easton VanDenBerg ran 16:49.58 and Hudson Vonk 17:03.3 to place second and third overall. Daylen Mulder placed eighth (17:46.06) for Unity Christian and Caleb Douma ninth (17:49.48) for Western Christian.

Kellen Dean placed third for Sioux Center and tenth overall at 17:53.32.

Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson’s Rachel Putze ran a 19:47.07 to win the girls individual title, but the MOC-Floyd Valley girls team won the team title with 43 total points.

Unity Christian came in second place with 58 points. Sioux Center (78), George-Little Rock/Central Lyon (99) and West Lyon (125) round out the top five.

Mary Schriever of GLR/CR was the lone other girls runner under 20 minutes, running 19:56.36 to place second.

MOC-Floyd Valley had three runners place inside the top 10. Biyanca Dokter placed fourth (20:23.97), Elin Van Der Werff placed fifth (20:35.31) and Aryana Dokter placed eighth (20:53).

Unity Christian’s Katie Young ran a 20:01.67 placed third and Jaidyn De Jong seventh (20:39.02). Sioux Center’s Corinne McCord placed sixth (20:36.68) and Kendra Zeutenhorst tenth (21:04.53).

Western Christian’s Kyrin DeGroot placed ninth at 20:59.11.

Denison-Schleswig boys, girls take third in home meet: Lola Mendlik placed second to lead the Monarch girls to a third place finish at their home meet Tuesday.

Mendlik ran a 20:10.35 for second place in the girls race. Ridge View’s Jaycie Vohs placed 12th at 21:46.59. Lillian Dahlhauser ran 22:24.95 for 21st.

Harlan won the team race with a total of 55, followed by Logan-Magnolia at 62 and the Monarchs at 88. Ridge View placed eighth at 187 and Storm Lake at 191.

Charlotte Schrum (22:16.23) and Alexa Tremblay (22:16.51) placed 18th and 19th for the Monarchs.

Woodbine won the team race on the boys side with 51 total points. IKM-Manning placed second with 80 points and the Monarchs third with 100 points. Storm Lake took seventh, MVAOCOU eighth and Ridge View 10th.

Storm Lake’s Luiz Martinez placed fourth in the boys race at 16:58.26. Joel Ramirez Parra placed sixth overall for the Tornadoes at 17:21.97.

The Monarchs’ top runner placed fifth overall, as Richard Gonzalez ran 16:58.49. Ethan Perrien placed 13th at 18:16.32.

MVAOCOU’s Kael Hamann ran 18:09.66 to place 10th and Justin Dorale 19:02.1 for 26th.

Boys Golf

Heelan boys win MRAC Meet: Three boys medaled for Heelan in the Missouri River Conference meet Tuesday at Green Valley Golf Course.

The Crusaders shto 317 as a team to win the team title. Pierce Conley shot a single round 77 to lead Heelan. Jack White and Mason Streeter shot 78’s.

Le Mars finished second as a team, with Dylan Susemihl shooting a 76 to place second overall. The other Bulldogs medalists were Cole Brownmiller (77) and Tate Murphy (82).

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Harsma won the meet with a 74 on the day. The Warriors placed third as a team with a 322 team score. Parker Lutgen shot a 78 and Cark Kiple a 82 to medal as well.

East placed fourth with a 335 and North fifth with a 340. East’s Bohdy Colling medaled with an eighth place finish at 80. North’s Blake Maas and Grant McGrory finished ninth and 10th, both shooting 81’s.