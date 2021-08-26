PREP ROUNDUP: East's Kaia Downs, South Sioux's Mesuidi Ejerso win at Heelan Invitational

SIOUX CITY — East High School senior Kaia Downs started off her season the right way with a win at the Bishop Heelan Invitational on Thursday at Riverside Park.
Downs won the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 51 seconds.
Downs won the race by nearly a minute, as Heelan sophomore Maddie Demke crossed the finish line in 20:50.
Crusaders sophomore Brooklyn Stanley was third, as she timed in at 21:19.
Woodbury Central/Kinsgley-Pierson senior Erika Kuntz was fourth with a time of 21:21.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Sophia Karras was fifth, as she timed in at 21:47.
Ashley Hedquist was South Sioux City's lead runner. Hedquist was ninth in 22:02.
Meraya Barrera led West Sioux. She was 10th (22:03).
The Crusaders won the meet 31 points. The Black Raiders and Warriors tied for rsecond with 69 points.
South Sioux was fourth (93), WCKP fifth (109) and the Falcons sixth (129).
Mesuidi Ejerso also won by a sizeable margin in the boys' race on Thursday.
The Cardinals senior was the winner in 16:51, 38 seconds ahead of East senior Ryan Campbell.
Brody Comstock was third in 18:04, SB-L senior Carlos Rodriguez was fourth (18:05) and Cardinals sophomore Ivan Morelos rounded out the Top 5 (18:22).
Siouxland Christian sent its boys team, and its Top 2 finished iin eighth and ninth, respectively.
Eagles junior Alex Wilford was eighth (18:33) while senior Sam Brannon finished right behind by a second.
WCKP's lead runner was Tristen Jessen, who was 10th (18:35).
Heelan senior Roberto Rundquist led the Crusaders with a 15th-place time of 19:35.
West's lead runner was Gio Vasquez. The Wolverines freshman was 23rd (20:17).
The Cardinals won the meet with 45 points, as all five lead runners were in the Top 16.
SB-L was second (55), and the Black Raiders were two points behind the Warriors.
Heelan was fourth with 110 points. The Eagles were fifth with 130 points, seven ahead of WCKP.
West was seventh with 176 points.
The meet was originally scheduled to be at Adams Nature Preserve in North Sioux City, but was moved.
Prep golf
The SB-L boys golf team won a triangular Wednesday at Sun Valley Golf Course, hosted by West.