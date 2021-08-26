PREP ROUNDUP: East's Kaia Downs, South Sioux's Mesuidi Ejerso win at Heelan Invitational

Brody Comstock was third in 18:04, SB-L senior Carlos Rodriguez was fourth (18:05) and Cardinals sophomore Ivan Morelos rounded out the Top 5 (18:22).

Siouxland Christian sent its boys team, and its Top 2 finished iin eighth and ninth, respectively.

Eagles junior Alex Wilford was eighth (18:33) while senior Sam Brannon finished right behind by a second.

WCKP's lead runner was Tristen Jessen, who was 10th (18:35).

Heelan senior Roberto Rundquist led the Crusaders with a 15th-place time of 19:35.

West's lead runner was Gio Vasquez. The Wolverines freshman was 23rd (20:17).

The Cardinals won the meet with 45 points, as all five lead runners were in the Top 16.

SB-L was second (55), and the Black Raiders were two points behind the Warriors.

Heelan was fourth with 110 points. The Eagles were fifth with 130 points, seven ahead of WCKP.

West was seventh with 176 points.

The meet was originally scheduled to be at Adams Nature Preserve in North Sioux City, but was moved.

Prep golf