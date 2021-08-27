PREP ROUNDUP: Hartington-Newcastle football wins emphatically against Randolph

Volleyball

The Spencer High School volleyball team won three matches at its home tournament Thursday.

The Tigers beat Okoboji, South O’Brien and Manson Northwest Webster en route to the three-match stretch.

Spencer beat the Pioneers 21-12 and 21-10, and the Tigers held the Pioneers to just six kills. Then, the Tigers beat the Wolverines by set scores of 21-12, 21-7.

Cherokee 2, Le Mars 0: The Cherokee High School volleyball team beat Le Mars by a 2-0 score on Thursday night at the Sheldon Tournament, as the Braves beat the Bulldogs by set scores of 21-16 and 21-11.

Sophomore Jada Timmerman had a team-high five kills for the Braves, while senior Camille Zwiefel and sophomore Harper Benson each contributed four. On defense, senior Molly Pitts led the way with five blocks for the Braves.

Freshman Holly McNaughton had a team-high five kills for Le Mars, while Sarah Brown led the defense with 10 digs.