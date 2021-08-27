PREP ROUNDUP: Hartington-Newcastle football wins emphatically against Randolph

HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington-Newcastle High School football team opened up the season with a mid-afternoon win on Friday by beating Randolph 68-0 at home.
The Wildcats led 54-0 at the half.
Lane Heimes and Riley Sudbeck both scored rushing touchdowns during the first half.
Cross country
Beresford Invite: The Dakota Valley boys placed second in the Beresford race, as it scored 65 points to start the season.
The Panthers had three runners who ran in the Top 32.
Blake Schmeidt led the Panthers with a sixth-place finish in 17 minutes, 21 seconds. Jack Brown was 16th in 18:04.
Freshman James Kilcullen was 32nd with a time of 18 minutes, 50 seconds.
Vermillion placed third behind the Panthers with 90 points. Joel Dalhoff led the Tanagers with a 13th-place time of 17:41.
Sioux Falls Christian won the team race, as it nearly ran a perfect meet. Isaac Davelaar won in 16:05.
Cameron Wells led the host Watchdogs with an eighth-place time of 17:33.
In the girls’ race, sophomore Valerie Norby led the Panthers with a 40th-place time of 23:52. The Panthers ran three girls.
Vermillion placed third (37) behind Luverne (27) and SFC (29). Taeli Barta (20:40) placed eighth and Lydia Anderson was ninth (20:47).
Elk Point-Jefferson was sixth with a team score of 82. Heather Stark led the Huskies with a time of 22:12.
Ella Merriman led Beresford with a time of 21:47.
Cherokee Invite: The Braves took the Top 3 spots in the girls race, led by Krystin Agnitsch with a time of 20:07.
London Rogge placed second in 21:49, and Megan Courtright was third in 22:19.
Ridge View’s Jaycie Vohs was fourth (22:44) and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Madison Otto rounded out the Top 5 with a time of 22:58.
Cherokee won the girls race with 20 points.
Gehlen Catholic’s Carver Ruhland was the boys’ meet winner with a time of 19:05.
Braves juniors Colton Samuel and Johathon Reusch took the silver and bronze spots in the race.
Gehlen’s Ryan Augustine was fourth (19:39) and Eein McKinley of West Monona made the 20-minute cut and rounded out the Top 5.
Spencer Invite: Tigers senior Brenna Fisher was the runner-up in the girls race, as she turned in a time of 21:14.
Algona junior Moriah Knapp was the winner at 20 minutes flat.
Ivy Hamilton was fifth, as the Tigers junior turned in a time of 22:10.
The Tigers won the meet with 25 points, beating Algona’s 92 point total.
Okoboji was third with 101 points, led by senior Lexi Duffy’s eighth-place finish (22:25).
Le Mars placed fourth with 110, and had two in the Top 11. Sienna Kass placed ninth (22:55) in her varsity debut while Rebecca Hulinsky was 11th (22:57).
Irwin Lilly led Spirit Lake with a 10th-place finish (22:56). Storm Lake was sixth in the team standings and its leader was Halle Patten in 16th (23:17).
Western Christian was seventh (159) and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was eighth with 176 points.
Wolfpack senior Tage Hulstein was the winner of the boys’ race in 17:05.
Storm Lake’s Tyler Moon was third (17:39.40), Spirit Lake’s Damon VanderBerg was fourth (17:39.79) and BHRV’s Evan Janzen was fifth at 17:40.
Hulstein helped the Wolfpack to a team win with 59 points.
Spencer and Spirit Lake were second (93) and third (98), respectively. Parker Halder led the Tigers (8th, 18:03) while Brandon Hughes led the Indians (6th, 17:59).
Volleyball
The Spencer High School volleyball team won three matches at its home tournament Thursday.
The Tigers beat Okoboji, South O’Brien and Manson Northwest Webster en route to the three-match stretch.
Spencer beat the Pioneers 21-12 and 21-10, and the Tigers held the Pioneers to just six kills. Then, the Tigers beat the Wolverines by set scores of 21-12, 21-7.
Cherokee 2, Le Mars 0: The Cherokee High School volleyball team beat Le Mars by a 2-0 score on Thursday night at the Sheldon Tournament, as the Braves beat the Bulldogs by set scores of 21-16 and 21-11.
Sophomore Jada Timmerman had a team-high five kills for the Braves, while senior Camille Zwiefel and sophomore Harper Benson each contributed four. On defense, senior Molly Pitts led the way with five blocks for the Braves.
Freshman Holly McNaughton had a team-high five kills for Le Mars, while Sarah Brown led the defense with 10 digs.
Gehlen Catholic 2, Spirit Lake 0: The Gehlen Catholic High School volleyball team beat Spirit Lake in two sets on Thursday at the Sheldon Invitational, as the Jays took down the Indians by scores of 21-12, and 21-18. On offense, junior Miyah Whitehead and senior Lauren Heying both led the way for Gehlen with three kills, while senior Alyssa Kolbeck had a team-high five digs.
For Spirit Lake, junior Lauren Carlson had six kills, while senior Maci Higgins led with nine digs.
Western Christian 2, Spirit Lake 1: The Western Christian High School volleyball team took down Spirit Lake by a 2-1 score at the Sheldon Early Bird Tournament. After dropping set one to the Indians, 21-18, the Wolfpack bounced back with a 21-10 win in set two, and a 15-3 win in set three.
Junior Abby Verburg had a team-high 10 kills for Western Christian, while Stella Winterfeld close behind with nine. On defense, senior Lydia Van Kley led the way with six digs.
For Spirit Lake, junior Lauren Carlson had six kills, while senior Maci Higgins finished with 13 digs.
Spirit Lake 2, Le Mars 0: The Indians finished their day on a high note, with a 2-0 win over the Bulldogs. Five kills from Elsie Parriott, and 10 digs from Maci Higgins led Spirit Lake to set wins of 21-19 and 21-15.
Spirit Lake is now 1-2, while Le Mars fell to 0-3.
Sioux Center Tournament: Sioux Center beat George-Little Rock on Thursday by a 2-0 score in SIoux Center Tournament pool play, as the Warriors beat the Mustangs, 21-9 and 21-12. Later in the evening, Sioux Center took down Central Lyon by scores of 21-18 and 21-12.
The Warriors ended the night with a 2-0 loss to Boyden-Hull, with the Comets prevailing by set scores of 21-16 and 21-13.