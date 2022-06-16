Prep roundup: Heelan baseball sees split with Council Bluffs Lincoln, Le Mars and Sioux City take a game apiece in doubleheader

SIOUX CITY — Brady Baker tallied three hits and four RBIs to lead the Bishop Heelan High School baseball team to an 11-1 win over Council Bluffs Lincoln.

Shane Sanderson tallied three hits for the Crusaders. Ian Gill and Jackson Freebern tallied two hits and two RBIs each. Joseph Hope earned the win for the Crusaders.

Lincoln 8, Heelan 7 (Game 2): Lincoln earned a split with Heelan with an 8-7 win over the Crusaders.

Ian Gill and Jackson Freebern drove in two RBIs each for the Crusaders. Hunter Wauhob took the loss on the mound.

Le Mars 6, East 5 (Game 1): Evan Jalas tallied one hit and two RBIs to lead Le Mars to a 6-5 win over East.

Teagen Kasel tallied three hits and Ayden Hoag and Evan Pratt tallied two hits each for the Bulldogs. Hoag struck out seven over three innings.

Cole Johnson, Jax Theeler and Cal Jepsen tallied one hit and one RBI each. Vinney Pomerson struck out five over four innings.

East 9, Le Mars 3 (Game 2): Jax Theeler tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead East to a 9-3 win over Le Mars.

Blake Patino added one hit and two RBIs. Lincoln Colling recorded seven strikeouts over four and two-thirds innings in the win.

Ayden Hoag picked up two hits and hit a solo home run for the Bulldogs. Trent Marienau took the loss on the mound.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, West 1 (Game 1): Tylar Lutgen and Cole Conlon drove in two RBIs each for the Warriors in an 11-1 win over West.

Conlon recorded two hits for the Warriors. Bryce Click struck out six over six innings.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11, West 5 (Game 2): Aidan Sieperda tallied two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead the Warriors to an 11-5 win over West.

Tylar Lutgen and Cole Conlon recorded two hits and two RBIs each and both hit a home run for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Brody Blake struck out eight over five innings.

Emmetsburg 13, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 5: Tanner Gramowski tallied two hits and four RBIs to lead Emmetsburg to a 13-5 win over the Hawks.

Seth Freeman and Cameron Madden tallied two hits for the E-Hawks. Madden struck out nine batters over four and a third innings in the win.

Tanner Tesch tallied two hits and four RBIs for the Hawks. Jacob Cates took the loss on the mound.

Kingsley-Pierson 3, Akron-Westfield 0: Conner Beelner and Evan Neumann tallied two hits each for the Panthers in a 3-0 win over Akron-Westfield.

Kevin Wright struck out 13 batters over five and two-thirds innings in the win.

MMCRU 12, George-Little Rock 2: Mitchell Schnepf and Carson Pick drove in two each for MMCRU to a 12-2 win over George-Little Rock.

Gunnar Johnson picked up three hits in the win for the Royals. Colin Pick struck out nine over five innings.

Max DeBoer and Michael Denekas tallied one hit and one RBI each for the Mustangs. Micah Jumbeck took the loss pitching.

Central Lyon 11, Okoboji 1: Josh Elbert tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead Central Lyon to an 11-1 win over the Okoboji.

Cooper Spiess tallied one hit and two RBIs. JJ VanderZee pitched six innings in the win.

Storm Lake 11, Carroll 1: Aiden Phillips tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Storm Lake to an 11-1 win over Carroll.

Hunter DeMey added three hits and two RBIs and Austin Gaffney two RBIs for the Tornadoes. Carson Lullmann struck out four over four innings in the win.

Stone Sibenaller tallied two hits for Carroll. Sterling Rodman took the loss on the mound.

Harlan 8, Denison-Schleswig 4: Hayden Soma tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead Harlan to an 8-4 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Quinn Koesters tallied one hit and two RBIs for the Cyclones. Cade Sears took the win on the mound.

Trey Brotherton tallied one hit and two RBIs for the Monarchs. Gavin Hipnar took the loss on the mound.

Woodbury Central 4, West Sioux 2: Kaleb Bleil tallied two hits to lead Woodbury Central to a 4-2 win over West Sioux.

Drew Kluender and Luke Paulsen tallied one hit and one RBI each. Kluender pitched six innings in the win.

Western Christian 14, Unity Christian 4: Hunter Hofland and Ty Van Essen recorded three RBIs each to lead Western Christian to a 14-4 win over Unity Christian.

Levi Jansma added two hits and two RBIs. Jeremiah Kredit pitched three innings in the win.

Dylan Bosma tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Knights. Jacob Van Donge took the loss pitching.

West Monona 9, Westwood 3: Brandon Erlandson tallied one hit and three RBIs for West Monona in a 9-3 win over Westwood.

Cole Halverson tallied two hits for the Spartans. JJ Lander struck out eight in the win on the mound.

Connor Tentinger struck out four over four innings in the loss.

Prep softball

East 6, Le Mars 4 (Game 1): Addyson Junge tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead East to a 6-4 win over Le Mars.

Kennedy Wineland and Alexy Jones tallied two hits and one RBI each for the Black Raiders. Brylee Hempey pitched seven innings in the win.

Libby Leraas and Sarah Brown tallied two hits each for Le Mars. Lizzie Koonce pitched six innings in the loss.

Le Mars 5, East 4 (Game 2): Maggie Allen tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead Le Mars to a 5-4 win over East.

Brenna Leraas tallied two hits and one RBI for the Bulldogs. Kylie Hofmann earned the win in the circle.

Gracie Bruening tallied three hits for East. Raelyn Angerman, Kennedy Wineland and Bella Gordon tallied two hits each. Lexi Plathe took the loss pitching.

North 8, Council Bluffs Jefferson 6 (Game 1): The Stars defeated Jefferson in an 8-6 win Tuesday night.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 8, Bishop Heelan 6 (Game 1): Jessica Vrenick tallied four hits, including a home run, and four RBIs to lead Lincoln to an 8-6 win over Heelan.

Tessa Clifton and Holly Hansen tallied two hits and one RBI each for the Lynx. Hansen struck out six over eight innings.

Angel Shaw and Sophia Kuntz each hit home runs and drove in two RBIs for Heelan. Shaw struck out six over eight innings in the loss.

Heelan 11, Lincoln 10 (Game 2): Grace Nelson hit two home runs and recorded four RBIs for Heelan in an 11-10 win over Lincoln.

Kenley Meis added four hits and two RBIs for the Crusaders. Angel Shaw earned the win in the circle.

Kelsi Nelson tallied four hits for the Lynx. Holly Hansen pitched seven innings in the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, West 0 (Game 1): Cori Griebel tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead the Warriors to a 12-0 win over West.

Emma Crooks drove in two RBIs for Sergeant-Bluff-Luton. Crooks pitched four innings in the win.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, West 0 (Game 2): Brooklyn Ocker, Chloe Buss and Riley Fitzgerald recorded two RBIs each in the Warriors 12-0 win over West.

Elise Evans-Murphy and Emma Crooks added two hits each. Kamea Van Kalsbeek earned the win in the circle.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 12, Sheldon 2: Tatum Dunlavy tallied three hits and five RBIs to lead Estherville Lincoln Central to a 12-2 win over Sheldon.

Rylee Yager added three hits for Estherville Lincoln Central. Dunlavy struck out eight over five innings in the win.

Maliah Kleinhesselink tallied two hits for the Orabs. Tori Elgersma took the loss pitching.

Gehlen Catholic 11, Woodbury Central 10: Alyssa Kolbeck and Haley Lubben tallied three hits each to lead the Jays to an 11-10 win over Woodbury Central.

Ellie Arens added two this and one RBI for Gehlen Catholic. Addie Konz earned the win in the circle.

Central Lyon 12, West Sioux 5: Dionne Jansma tallied three hits and six RBI to lead Central Lyon to a 12-5 win over West Sioux.

Riley Weiler and Elli Dieren tallied two hits and one RBI each for the Lions. Ella Jager earned the win in the circle.

Mia Danielson tallied two hits for the Falcons. Addi Dekkers struck out five over three and two-thirds.

MMCRU 12, George-Little Rock 0: Taylor Harpenau tallied one hit and three RBIs to lead MMCRU to a 12-0 win over George-Little Rock.

Isabelle Olson, Mya Holmes and Jordan Staab recorded two RBIs each for the Royals. Olson pitched four innings in the win.

Alexis Landis tallied one hit in the loss. Kami Gerken took the loss in the circle.

Newell-Fonda 12, Ridge View 2: Mary Walker tallied four hits and three RBIs to lead Newell-Fonda to a 12-2 win over Ridge View.

Anna Mercer tallied one hit and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Macy Sievers struck out seven in the win.

Tatum Shepherd tallied two hits for Ridge View. Shepherd pitched five innings in the loss.

Hinton 6, MOC-Floyd Valley 3: Sara Schoenrock tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Blackhawks in a 6-3 win over MOC-Floyd Valley.

Ashlyn Kovarna hit a two-run home run for Hinton. Jaydn Case struck out seven over seven innings in the win.

Carlin Smith tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Dutchmen. Addyson Leusink took the loss for the Dutchmen.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 4, Spirit Lake 0: Sydney Richardson and Olivia Bosma tallied one hit and one RBI each for the Generals in a 4-0 win over Spirit Lake.

Alayna Wingate struck out 12 over seven shutout innings for the Generals.

Emma Whiting tallied two hits for Spirit Lake. Morgan Fine took the loss, striking out six over seven innings.

Unity Christian 11, Western Christian 4: Ruby Zylstra and Hope Pullman tallied two hits and two RBIs each for Unity Christian in an 11-4 win over Western Christian.

Taylor Nieuwsma drove in two more RBI for the Knights. Paige De Boom pitched seven innings in the win.

Harlan 9, Denison-Schleswig 8: Regan Kramer hit a double and recorded three RBIs in Harlan’s 9-8 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Madison Kjergaard and Tianna Kasperbauer tallied three hits each for the Cyclones. Kasperbauer struck out eight over seven innings.

Kiana Schulz tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Monarchs. Cambri Brodersen tallied three hits. Norah Huebert took the loss in the circle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0