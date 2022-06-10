Prep roundup: Heelan beats Hinton at Le Mars Tournament

LE MARS, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan High School softball team recorded a 12-1 win over Hinton at a Le Mars softball tournament Friday morning.

Kayana Kunkel and Jaydn Casetallied one hit each for the Blackhawks. Emily Small struck out two in the loss in the circle. Kayla Sypersma pitched three and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

Grace Nelson was 2-for-2.

Marin Frazee was the winning pitcher.

Hinton 4, Le Mars 0: Sara Schoenrock tallied a two-run double for Hinton in a 4-0 win over Le Mars.

Bella Badar, Madison Goosmann and Emily Small recorded two hits each for the Blackhawks. Jaydn Case struck out 13 batters over seven innings in the win.

West Monona 7, Bishop Heelan 5: Heelan's Ella Fitzpatrick drove in three runs and hit a double in the loss to the Class 2A sixth-ranked Spartans.

Newell-Fonda 5, Carroll 1: Macy and McKenna Sievers recorded two RBI each in Newell-Fonda’s 5-1 win over Carroll.

McKenna Sievers tallied three hits and Macy Sievers and Mary Walker two hits each for the Mustangs. Kierrra Jungers struck out nine over seven innings in the win.

Unity Christian 12, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: Jorja Zomermaand tallied two hits, including a home run, and four RBI to lead Unity Christian to a 12-0 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Friday.

Cassady Dekkers added three hits for the Knights in the win. Paige De Boom struck out six over three innings, allowing no hits.

Kamryn Ebel took the loss for the Hawks in the circle.

Thursday

Prep softball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6, Le Mars 4: A two-run home run from Elise Evans-Murphy lifted Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 6-4 win over Le Mars.

Addie Brown added a pair of base hits and one RBI for the Warriors. Kamea Van Kalsbeek pitched three innings, striking out three in the win.

Averie Morgan tallied three hits, including a solo home run, for the Bulldogs. Lizzie Koonce pitched five innings in the loss.

West Lyon 19, Central Lyon 7: Zavyr Metzger tallied four hits, including a home run, and six RBI for Wst Lyon in a 19-7 win over Central Lyon.

Jersey Hawf added two hits and four RBIs and Evy Knoblock four hits and three RBI for the Wildcats.

Elli Dieren tallied three hits and two RBIs for the Lions. Brooklyn Krull added three hits and was a home run shy of the cycle. Ella Jager pitched seven innings in the loss.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 7, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6: Jadyn Jensen tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Sibley-Ocheyedan to a 7-6 win over the Nighthawks.

Brooke Platt added three hits for the Generals. Alayna Wingate struck out eight over seven innings in the win.

Marissa Pottebaum tallied one hit and two RBI for the Nighthawks. Avery Noble recorded three and two-thirds innings, striking out two.

Kuemper Catholic 5, Denison-Schleswig 4: Alexis Diercksen tallied two hits for Kuemper Catholic in a 5-4 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Kamryn Venner struck out 12 over nine innings in a complete game win.

Cambri Brodersen tallied two hits and one RBI and Kira Langenfeld added a two-run home run for the Monarchs. Norah Huebert pitched eight and two-thirds innings in the loss.

Storm Lake 7, Emmetsburg 3: Storm Lake bested Emmetsburg 7-3 Thursday night.

Maddy Raveling, Josie Hernandez, Taylor Ripke, Lillie Hoffman and Avery DeHaan tallied one hit and one RBI each for the Tornadoes. Hoffman pitched the complete game win.

Presley Heinrichs tallied three hits and two RBI for the E-Hawks. Laney Montag pitched four innings and Rachel Chapman two.

Estherville Lincoln Central 11, Sioux Central 1: Estherville Lincoln Central defeated Sioux Central 11-1 Thursday.

Bradi Krager tallied one hit and one RBI for the Rebels in the loss. Krager pitched in relief of the start Brynn Webber.

Prep baseball

Council Bluffs Lincoln 4, North 1 (Game 1): Zach Lincoln tallied one hit and two RBIs to lead Council Bluffs Lincoln to a 4-1 win over North.

Owen Wilcoxen added two hits for Lincoln. Braydon Lincoln struck out five over six innings in the win.

Eli Cedillo drove in the lone run for North. Steven King took the loss on the mound.

Lincoln 5, North 0 (Game 2): Aidan Martin tallied one hit and two RBI for Lincoln in a 5-0 win over North.

Gaven Goldsverry struck out 11 batters over six innings in the win for Lincoln.

Eli Cedillo and Parter Peterson tallied one hit apiece for North. Ayden Schrunk struck out five batters in six innings in the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, Le Mars 3: Cole Conlon tallied three hits and three RBIs to lead the Warriors to a 13-3 win over Le Mars.

Bryce Click added three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Warriors. Brody Blake struck out seven over six innings in the win.

Kuemper Catholic 6, Denison-Schleswig 4: Max Irlmeier tallied one hit and two RBI for Kuemper Catholic in a 6-4 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Benicio Lujano and Koby Lampman tallied two hits each for the Knights. Logan Sibenaller struck out seven over six innings.

Jake Fink tallied three hits for the Monarchs. Hunter Emery took the loss on the mound.

Cherokee Washingotn 14, Okoboji 3: Four playres recorded two RBIs for Cherokee Washington in a 14-3 win over Okoboji.

Joe Benson, Trey Benson, Edwin Staver and Nick Clark tallied two RBIs each. Aiden Comstock tallied four strikeouts over five innings.

Brady Musney tallied two hits and one RBI for the Pioneers. Kaleb Peschong took the loss on the mound.

Storm Lake 16, Emmetsburg 6: Drew Taylor tallied two hits and three RBIs for Storm Lake in a 16-6 win over Emmetsburg Thursday.

Edgar Barriero added three hits for the Tornadoes. Taylor earned the win on the mound, pitching three innings.

Tanner Gramowski drove in two for the E-Hawks. Hunter Sandbulte took the loss on the mound.

Newell-Fonda 8, Spirit Lake 2: Mason Dicks, Ryan greenfield and Evan Archer tallied two RBI each in Newell-Fonda’s 8-2 win over Spirit Lake.

Greenfield and Carter Sievers tallied two hits each. Max Carlson earned the win over the Mustangs.

Remsen St. Mary’s 20, GTRA 1: Cael Ortmann tallied four hits, six RBIs and pitched three innings in a 20-1 win over GTRA Thursday.

Carter Schorg and Alex Schroeder added two hits each for the Hawks. Jaxon Bunkers struck out three batters in the one inning he pitched.

Central Lyon 1, West Lyon 0: Reece Vander Zee struck out 15 batters in Central Lyon’s 1-0 win over West Lyon.

Andrew Austin tallied one hit and scored the lone run of the game for Central Lyon.

Korey McKenney recorded the only hit for West Lyon. He also struck out six over six innings in the loss.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 5, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1: Jonny Santana hit a two-RBI double in the Generals 5-1 win over the Nighthawks.

Santana also earned the win on the mound, striking out three over five innings.

Brock Fisher drove in the lone run for the Nighthawks on a double. Jackson Harman pitched three innings and Breckin Top two.

