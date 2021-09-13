PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan boys golf win triangular against West, Le Mars

Kalen Hartbecke was third with a time of 19:07.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley junior Evan Janzen was the lone non-Wolfpack runner in the Top 6. Janzen was fourth in 19:09.

Western Christian junior Noah DeWeerd was fifth (19:30) and Zachary Minderhoud was sixth (19:32).

Lane Henrichs led George-Little Rock/Central Lyon’s co-op squad with a seventh-place time of 19:36. Sam Meester led the Wildcats with an eighth-place time of 19:44.

GLR/CL was second with 64 points while the Nighthawks were third with 66 points.

Akron-Westfield was also there, led by Dexter Briggs’ 23rd-place time of 21:33. Harris Lake-Park was led by Landon Greve, as he had a 25th-place time of 21:42.

Tyler Kennedy led West Sioux in 28th (21:56).

GLR/CL took the first- and second-place spots during the girls’ race. Mary Schriever won the meet in 21:44, while Afton Schlumbolm was second in 22:23.

West Sioux’s Meraya Barrera was third in 22:39.

Nighthawks freshman Elyse Zwart was fourth in 23:11, while CL/GLR’s Kadence Boender was fifth in 23:28.