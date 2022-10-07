PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan completes day one of the Class 4A boys golf tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – After the opening day of the Class 4A boys golf tournament, the Bishop Heelan Crusaders are tied for 11th place with Western Dubuque.

The Crusaders tallied a 340 team score, 38 behind the leaders, Waukee. Indianola and Johnston are tied for second at 304, with Cedar Falls and Pleasant Valley rounding out the top five.

Collin Koob was Heelan’s top golfer Friday, shooting a 13-over 83. Koob had a birdie on hole two and pars on seven holes. The Individual leader is Owen Sawyer of Cedar Falls, shooting a par 70 on the day. Waukee’s Tanner Dinnebier and Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall are tied for second at 71.

Brady Schultz and Jack White finished one shot behind Koob at 14-over each. Schultz birdied hole six and hole 18 while White birdied 12.

Heelan’s fourth scorer was Mason Streeter, shooting an 89 on the day. The other two golfers for the Crusaders were Pierce Conley and Shane Sanderson, shooting 92 and 94 respectively.

The Crusaders are back on the course Saturday and will be looking to climb the leaderboards. In the team standings, Heelan is eight strokes behind Wahlert Catholic and 22 shots behind ninth place Dowling Catholic.

The second round gets started at 10:30 a.m. with the first Heelan golfer, Schultz, teeing off at 10:50 a.m. Jack White will be the final Heelan golfer to get his day started, teeing from hole one at 11:40 a.m.

Thursday

Volleyball

Dakota Valley 3, Madison 0: The Panthers swept Madison 25-18, 25-10, 25-17 Thursday night.

Sophie Tuttle tallied 11 kills for the Panthers. Logan Miller recorded 35 assists and Kate VanRooyan 28 digs. Claire Munch added 15 digs and Cameron Sommervold 14 digs.

Audrey Nelson tallied eight kills and 11 digs for Madison. Amanda Vacani and Karley Theede added nine assists each.

Cherokee 3, West 0: The Braves earned a sweep of West 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.

Jada Timmerman tallied 10 kills for Cherokee. Elise Anderson and Ava Anderson had 14 assists each. Keylee Gregg and Laney Wolfswinkel added six digs each.

Hinton 3, West Sioux 0: The Blackhawks tallied a 25-12, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of West Sioux.

Bailey Boeve tallied a season high 19 kills for the Blackhawks. Ashlyn Kovarna added 47 assists in the three-set match.

Newell-Fonda 3, Bishop Garrigan 0: Newell-Fonda tallied a 25-13, 25-11, 25-16 win over Bishop Garrigan Thursday.

Kinzee Hinders tallied 10 kills and Mary Walker nine kills for the Mustangs. Mia Walker tallied 24 assists. Izzy Sievers added 13 assists and 10 digs.

Molly Joyce tallied seven kills for the Golden Bears. Maddie Vaske added 17 assists and Ashlyn Hovey 11 digs.

Spirit Lake 3, Estherville Lincoln Central 1: Spirit Lake picked up a 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13 win over Estherville Lincoln Central.

Lauren Carlson tallied 19 kills and Fran Travis 12 for Spirit Lake. Taylor Schneider picked up 40 assists and Hallie DeWall 17 digs. Carly Bakke added 15 digs and Emma Whiting 10.

Hillary Ruschy tallied 13 kills for ELC. Jersie Nitchals added 26 assists and Mara White 24 digs.

Central Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: The Lions defeated the Generals 26-28, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 Thursday.

Mariah Gerleman and Dionne Jansma tallied 10 kills each for the Lions. McKenna Metzger added 32 assists and Riley Weiler 14 digs. Josina Pedersen contributed 13 digs and Veronica Waagmeester 10.

Alyssa Jacobsma tallied seven kills for the Generals.

Gehlen Catholic 3, MMCRU 0: The Jays earned a 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 sweep of the Royals.

Miyah Whitehead tallied 12 kills adn Aurora Goebel eight for the Jays. Cadence Goebel recorded 24 assists and 17 digs. Sophie Ruden had 11 digs for the Jays.

Akron-Westfield 3, Harris-Lake Park 0: Lauryn Saathoff tallied nine kills for the Westerners in a 25-20, 25-9, 25-8 sweep of the Wolves.

Josie Jacobs tallied 19 assists and Lainey Schuknecht eight digs.

Boyden-Hull 3, Okoboji 0: The Comets earned a 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Okoboji Thursday.

Reagan Damstra tallied 15 kills to lead the Comets. Clara Hoegh added 33 assists and Avery Noble 25 digs. Dennie Boogerd added 17 digs for the Comets.

Lawton-Bronson 3, Woodbury Central 0: The Eagles swept the Wildcats 25-12, 25-6, 25-15 Thursday.

Brooklyn Roder tallied 16 kills and Quin Roan 16 assists for the Eagles. Roan also had 11 digs and Avery Cason 10.

Glenwood 3, Denison-Schleswig 0: The Rams tallied a 25-18, 25-18, 25-6 win over the Monarchs.

Claire Leinen and Addison Inman tallied four kills each for the Monarchs. Kaylie Baker added 11 assists and Ashlyn Herrig 10 digs.