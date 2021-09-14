PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan, North, Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweep volleyball opponents

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team was one of three metro teams to sweep its opponent on Tuesday.
The Crusaders swept Council Bluffs Jefferson by set scores of 25-8, 25-5 and 25-12.
Lauren LaFleur led the Crusaders with seven kills, while Kenley Meis and Grace Nelson both had six kills.
Maddie Gengler had 14 assists and Maddie LaFleur had 13 assists.
Ava Higman had seven digs and she had eight ace serves.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, West 0: The Class 3A top-ranked Warriors swept the Wolverines 25-11, 25-16 and 25-8 in Sioux City on Tuesday night.
Emma Salker led the Warriors with 12 kills while this week’s Athlete of the Week Maddie Hinkel had seven kills and 28 assists.
Alivia Wolf led the Warriors with nine digs.
Aussie Obbink had five aces.
North 3, Le Mars 0: The Stars swept the Bulldogs on Tuesday night by set scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-9.
Maddie Craighead led the Stars with 11 kills and three aces.
Ashlyn Strohbeen and Sidney Chamberlain both had 10 kills. Chamberlain had nine digs.
Madalyn Welp had 24 assists. Avery Beller had 16 digs.
Harrisburg 3, Dakota Valley 0: The Panthers lost at home on Tuesday night, falling in 26-24, 25-14, 25-9 straight sets.
Abby Meister led Harrisburg with 13 kills while Morrissen Samuels had 12 kills.
Jorja VanDenHul led the Panthers with six kills, while Madeline Stout had five.
Logan Miller had 19 assists. Katie Van Rooyan lad 15 digs.
Woodbury Central XC boys meet
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Carlos Rodriguez won the race at Moville’s Meadows Golf Course with a time of 18 minutes, 28 seconds on Tuesday.
He beat MMCRU’s Kaden Galles by 5.03 seconds.
Tristen Jessen, a senior for the Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson co-op team, placed third in 18:39.
West Monona took the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, thanks to Jace Runyan (18:58) and Eein McKinley (19:06).
North, West, East, Heelan and Siouxland Christian also competed in this race.
North was led by Raul Gomez, who placed eighth with a time of 19:21. The regular varsity guys had the night off.
Alex Wilford led the Eagles with a 10th-place finish of 19:24.58.
Roberto Rundquist was 11th and he led the Crusaders with a time of 19:24.61.
Judeson Casseus led the Wolverines with a 16th-place finish of 19:47.
Michael Widajaja led the Black Raiders in 20:03, good for 21st.
The Warriors won the team competition with a team score of 62.
Woodbury Central XC girls meet
Heelan sophomore Brooklyn Stanley won the race, finishing the 5,000-meter course with a time of 21:26.
Erika Kuntz of WCKP followed behind with a time of 21:41.
Lawton-Bronson junior Jolee Mesz was third at 21:49, and Heelan’s Delaney Saulsbury was fourth in 22:01.
Sabrina Hazuka of SB-L led a pack of Warriors who finished five places in a row. Hazuka’s time was 22:27.
The Warriors won the race with 35 points, while the Crusaders were second with 45 points.
Ali Gonzalez led North with a time of 24:11, good for 19th place.
Senior Grace Smith led East with a 25th-place time of 25:10.
Abby Hall led Siouxland Christian in 30th at 25:40.
Alejandra Payes led the Wolverines in 27:34.