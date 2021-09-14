PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan, North, Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweep volleyball opponents

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team was one of three metro teams to sweep its opponent on Tuesday.

The Crusaders swept Council Bluffs Jefferson by set scores of 25-8, 25-5 and 25-12.

Lauren LaFleur led the Crusaders with seven kills, while Kenley Meis and Grace Nelson both had six kills.

Maddie Gengler had 14 assists and Maddie LaFleur had 13 assists.

Ava Higman had seven digs and she had eight ace serves.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, West 0: The Class 3A top-ranked Warriors swept the Wolverines 25-11, 25-16 and 25-8 in Sioux City on Tuesday night.

Emma Salker led the Warriors with 12 kills while this week’s Athlete of the Week Maddie Hinkel had seven kills and 28 assists.

Alivia Wolf led the Warriors with nine digs.

Aussie Obbink had five aces.

North 3, Le Mars 0: The Stars swept the Bulldogs on Tuesday night by set scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-9.

Maddie Craighead led the Stars with 11 kills and three aces.