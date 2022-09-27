PREP ROUNDUP: Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Blake Harsma win titles at MRAC golf meet

SIOUX CITY – Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Blake Harsma won the Missouri River Conference boys golf meet at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City Tuesday afternoon.

Harsma led the field with a single-round score of 74 (3-over).

Heelan won the team title in the eight team tournament with a group score of 317. Le Mars took second place with a 320 team score and the Warriors came in third with a 322 score as a team.

Second place for the Warriors was Parker Lutgen, who placed fifth overall with a 7-over 78 on the day. The third medalist for Sergeant Bluff-Luton was Clark Kiple, shooting an 11-over 82 to finish in 11th place.

Le Mars was led by Dylan Susemihl with a 76 to place second. Cole Brownmiller placed third with a 77 and Tate Murphy placed 12th with an 82.

Cross Country

ALTA, Iowa – Despite tying in points, Sibley-Ocheyedan’s girls cross country team bested Cherokee at the Alta-Aurelia meet Monday in Alta.

The Generals and Braves tied with 49 team points, but the Generals won the race with quicker times as a team. The host team Alta-Aurelia finished third, with Sioux Central taking fifth.

Individually, Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer won the race at 18:40.68. Alta-Aurelia’s Nora Peterson took second at 18:47.45 and Manson-NW Webster’s Alyssa Richman third at 19:26.27.

Rounding out the top five was Madison Marco of Sibley-Ocheyedan (19:47.79) and Megan Courtright of Cherokee (20:33.7). Courtright started a run of three straight Braves as Riley Lubeck ran 20:47.15 for sixth place and Grace Woodall ran 20:57.55 for seventh.

Manson-NW Webster’s Preslie Oswald took eighth at 21:09.91, followed by West Monona’s Chloe Brock (21:17.79) and Alta-Aurelia’s Taylor Robertson (21:24.72) to round out the top 10.

In the boys’ race, Sioux Central was the top team with 67 points. Sibley-Ocheyedan took second place, followed by MMCRU, Manson-NW Webster and West Monona to round out the top five.

MMCRU’s Kaden Galles won the race at 17:14.65. Owen Alesch was second on the team and ninth overall with a time of 18:40.26.

Sibley-Ocheyedan’s top two runners placed second and third overall with Alejandro Bernal running 17:27 and Ben Byers 17:39.67. Alta-Aurelia’s top runner was fourth place finisher Braden Sonksen at 17:56.7 and their second runner, Mason Barnes, placed 11th at 18:40.76.

Sioux Central’s first place finish as a team was bolstered by a fifth place finish from Brayden Kramber (18:16.93) and a sixth place finish from Leighton Sippel (18:19.5).

Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman ran 18:27.25 to place seventh, followed by Manson-NW Webster’s Lane Moline (18:39.21) for eighth. The tenth place runner was Zach Spersma of Hinton, running 18:40.62.

Volleyball

Sioux Center 3, Boyden-Hull 0: The Warriors improved to 18-3 on the season with a 25-13, 25-19, 29-27 win over Boyden-Hull Monday.

Reagan Jansen tallied five kills, five digs and four aces for Sioux Center. Willow Bleeker added 10 assists and Emily Vos six digs.

Avery Noble and Gretta Van Es tallied five kills apiece for the Comets. Clara Hoegh set up 15 assists. Dennie Boogerd recorded 23 digs and Noble 12.