Prep roundup: Hinton outlasts Gehlen Catholic

HINTON, Iowa -- Hinton walks-off Gehlen Catholic 4-3 in eight innings Wednesday.

Glen Carlson tallied a two-run double for Hinton. Gavin Nelson added two hit and one RBI and Carter Worden drove in a run. Beau Cook recorded one out, but earned the win. Carlson pitched seven and two-thirds, striking out 10 for Hinton.

Ryan Augustine recorded a pair of base hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs for Gehlen Catholic. Connor Kraft pitched seven innings, striking out seven. Zayne Weiland took the loss on the mound.

Storm Lake 8, Spencer 5: Edgar Barriero recorded two hits, including a home run, and drove in two to lead Storm Lake to an 8-5 win over Spencer.

Carson Lullmann added one hit and two RBI for Storm Lake. Jake Eddie struck out eight in six and two-thirds innings. Austin Gaffney recorded the final out.

Devin Dirkx hit a single and drove in two for Spencer. Campell Wessel and Brennan Elsbecker added two hits and one RBI each. Dirkx took the loss on the mound, pitching two innings. Wessels pitched four innings of relief.

Spirit Lake 17, Western Christian 2: Isaac Early tallied two hits, one being a home run, and six RBI to lead Spirit Lake to a 17-2 win over Western Christian.

Braden Theesfeld added two hits and two RBI, while Jack Wajda and Spencer Robinson added a base hit and two RBI each for the Indians. Jake Cornwall struck out 10 over four innings in the win.

Chase Veerbeek recorded the lone hit for the Wolfpack. Dason Van’t Hul took the loss for Western Christian on the mound.

Manson-NW Webster 2, Newell-Fonda 1: Manson-NW Webster earned a 2-1 win over Newell-Fonda Wednesday.

Joseph Leith and Alec Whitehill drove in one run each for the Cougars. Dillon Manthel struck out four over seven innings.

Zach Mercer tallied one hit and scored the lone run for the Mustangs. Ryan Greenfield took the loss, pitching two innings. Mason Dicks struck out 11 over five innings.

MMCRU 9, Harris-Lake Park 8 (10): Gunnar Johnson drove in two runs to lead MMCRU to a 9-8 win over Harris-Lake Park Wednesday.

Ryan Olson and Carson Pick tallied three hits each for the Royals. Colin Pick and Preston Astidias added two hits each. Astidias pitched six innings and Cody Evans four in the win.

Austin Gilmore tallied two hits and two RBI for the Wolves. Javen Baumgarn added two RBI. Caleb Hemphill and Bowden Barnhart added two hits each. Tyce Gunderson took the loss on the mound.

Sioux Central 6, Southeast Valley 5: Sioux Central scored one in the seventh to pick up a 6-5 win over Southeast Valley.

Carter Boettcher, Gibson Olson and Dakota Deuschle tallied two hits each. Ethan Johnson pitched six and a third innings, Konnor McKeever recorded two outs and picked up the win.

Colby Russell tallied one hit and two RBI. Kolson Kruse struck out seven over six innings. Hane Sorenson took the loss.

Kingsley-Pierson 15, River Valley 0: Damon Schmid and Malakie Christopherson drove in three runs each to lead Kingsley-Pierson to a 15-0 win.

Jackson Howe and Brandon Kron added two RBI each for the Panthers. Evan Neumann added two hits. Jackson Nissen struck out six over four innings.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 22, George-Little Rock 16: Three players drove in three runs each to lead the Nighthawks to a 22-16 win over the Mustangs.

Cooper Den Hartog, Sam Remmerde and Noah Leusink drove in three runs each for the Nighthawks. Beyer earned the win on the mound, striking out eight over four innings.

Drew Denekas drove in three runs on two hits for the Mustangs. Tyler Greve, Collin DeLeeuw and Max DeBoer tallied two RBI each. Justin Olson took the loss on the mound.

Denison-Schleswig 3, Atlantic 2: Denison-Schleswig outlasts Atlantic 3-2 Wednesday.

Devin Fink, Hunter Emery and Harrison Dahm tallied one hit each for the Monarchs. Jaxon Wessel struck out eight, pitching nine innings.

Easton O’Brien drove in one run for Atlantic. Jayden Proehl took the loss, striking out 10 over five innings.

OABCIG 17, West Monona 1: OABCIG scored 15 runs in the second to defeat West Monona 17-1 Wednesday.

Treyten Kolar tallied three hits for OABCIG. Max Webb added three hits and three RBI. Kola struck out five over three innings as well.

Jesse Boynton dove in a run and Nick Cameron took the loss on the mound for West Monona.

Alta-Aurelia 4, Pocahontas Area 1: Preston McCoy hit a home run and drove in two runs to lead Alta-Aurellia to a 4-1 Wednesday.

Cale Brechwald struck out 10 batters over six innings.

Carson Bunda drove in one run for Pocahontas Area. Chase Cook took the loss on the mound.

Akron-Westfield 9, Unity Christian 1: Tyson Fairbanks tallied two hits, including a home run, and three RBI to lead Akron-Westfield to a 9-1 win.

Hayden Wahlberg drove in two runs for the Westerner. Kasey Nielsen added two hits. Ashton McCully pitched seven innings in the win.

Connor Weida hit a solo home run for Unity Christian. Weida took the loss on the mound, pitching two innings.

Okoboji 13, Sheldon 4: Adam Miller drove in four runs to lead Okoboji to a 13-4 win over Sheldon.

Brady Muzney added two hits and three RBI for the Pioneers. Muzney struck out eight over seven innings.

Braden Shwartz and Max Hamill tallied two hits each for Sheldon. Schwartz pitched six innings and Tyson Getting one inning.

MOC-Floyd Valley 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7: Nikolai Wede tallied three hits, including a home run, and drove in six RBI for the Dutchmen in a 26-7 win over the Generals.

Austin Oolman drove in three runs and Kooper Huss added two RBI for the Dutchman. Huss earned the win on the mound.

Creighton Cosgrove tallied one hit and two RBI for Sibley-Ocheyedan. Javier Martinez tallied three hits. Dawson Renner took the loss.

West Lyon 5, Sioux Center 2: Dawson Ripperda and Korey McKenney drove in two runs each to lead West Lyon to a 5-2 win over Sioux Center Wednesday.

Ryer Crichton and Tate Hawf tallied two hits each for the Wildcats. McKenney struck out seven over five innings.

Kole Hooyer tallied three hits and one RBI for Sioux Center. Carson Bruhn took the loss, pitching four innings.

Woodbury Central 15, Lawton-Bronson 0: A home run and three RBI by Eric McGill led Woodbury Central to a 15-0 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Mac McGill and Kyan Schultzen tallied three RBI each for the Wildcats. DeStigter struck out eight batters over four innings.

Brayden Williams and Brock Mitchell tallied one hit each for the Eagles. Cy Handke took the loss on the mound.

Prep softball

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7, Trinity Christian 4: Gracie Knobloch tallied four hits and two RBI to lead the Hawks to a 7-4 win over Trinity Christian Wednesday.

Kinsey Schirmer and Meghan Larson tallied one hit and one RBI each. Kamryn Ebel struck out 13 batters over seven innings in the win.

Avery Van Maanen tallied three hits for Trinity Christian. Makiah De Jager pitched seven innings in the loss.

Hinton 10, Gehlen Catholic 1: Aubree Lake drove in four in Hinton’s 10-1 win over Gehlen Catholic.

Ashlyn Kovarna added two hits and three RBI for Hinton. Jaydn Case struck out nine over seven innings.

River Valley 3, Kingsley-Pierson 1: River Valley tallied a 3-1 win over the Panthers Wednesday.

Maddie Thomas hit a home run and drove in two RBI for River Valley. Klaudia Pry struck out 10 over seven innings.

Brooklyn Beelner, Reagan Vos, MaKenna Bowman and Jorja Howe tallied one hit each for the Panthers. Hannah Koch struck out eight over seven innings in the loss.

Akron-Westfield 4, Unity Christian 3: The top of the order did the damage for the Westerners in a 4-3 win over Unity Christian Wednesday.

Megan Meinen tallied three hits and drove in one run for the Westerners. Meinen pitched six and a third innings. Emma Rolfes took the win in the circle.

Cassady Dekkers drove in two runs for the Knights. Paige De Boom pitched six and a third innings in the loss.

MMCRU 19, Harris-Lake Park 12: Isabelle Olson tallied four hits and four RBI to lead MMCRU to a 19-12 win over Harris-Lake Park.

Taylor Harpenau and Mya Holmes tallied three RBI each for MMCRU. Olson pitched four innings in the win.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, George-Little Rock 0: Kavri Van Kekerix hit a home run and drove in five in the Nighthawks 20-0 win over the Mustangs.

Jenny Luevano drove in three runs and Jewel Bergstrom two for the Nighthawks. Avery Noble struck out five over three innings in the win.

Shealyn Denekas recorded the lone hit for the Mustangs. Kami Gerken pitched two and a third innings.

Sioux Center 13, West Lyon 1: Makenna Walhof and Jori Harshkamp hit home runs in Sioux Center’s 13-1 win over West Lyon.

Walhof drove in four runs on two hits, including a home run while Harskamp drove in two runs on two hits, including a home run. Tatum Schmalbeck earned the win in the circle.

Mallory Gramstad tallied one hit and one RBI for West Lyon. Jersey Hawf took the loss in the circle.

Newell-Fonda 12, Manson-NW Webster 0: The Mustangs cruised to a 12-0 win over the Cougars Wednesday.

Macy Sievers tallied two hits and three RBI for Newell-Fonda. Kierra Jungers struck out eight over four innings.

Mykaela Stuhrenberg and Mykenzie Stuhrenberg tallied one hit each for the Cougars. Brenna Allard took the loss in the circle.

West Monona 17, OABCIG 3: MaKayla Haynes drove in four runs to lead West Monona to a 17-3 win over OABCIG.

Kacy Miller tallied two hits and three RBI for the Spartans. Carly Miller struck out four over four innings in the win.

Haley Harms and Jocelynn Maier drove in one run each for the Falcons. Stella Remer pitched two innings in the loss.

Southeast Valley 6, Sioux Central 5: Southeast Valley outlasted Sioux Central 6-5 Wednesday night.

Halle Laursen tallied four hits for Sioux Central. Johannsen struck out 10 over seven innings.

Sheldon 11, Okoboji 1: Two long-balls for Sheldon boosted the Orabs over Okoboji 11-1.

Payten Lode tallied one hit and four RBI for Sheldon. Maliah Kleinhesselink hit a home run and two RBI. Tori Elgersma pitched six innings in the win.

MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2: Carolynn Meines drove in two runs in the Dutchmen’s 4-2 win over the Generals.

Carlin Smith and Aubrey DeShaw drove in one run each for the Dutchmen. Smith pitched the complete game win.

Halle Block and Brooke Platt drove in one run apiece for the Generals. Alayna Wingate struck out nine over seven innings in the loss.

Spirit Lake 13, Western Christian 2: Irish Knutson drove in four runs to lead Spirit Lake to a 13-2 win over Western Christian.

Olivia Whiting, Emma Whiting and Brenna Benge drove in two runs each for the Indians. Morgan Fine struck out five over five innings.

Atlantic 9, Denison-Schleswig 3: Malena Woodward tallied four hits and three RBI to lead Atlantic to a 9-3 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Jada Jensen tallied one hit and two RBI for the Trojans. Riley Wood pitched seven innings in the win.

Lauren Bowker drove in two runs for the Monarchs. Kaitlyn Bruhn knocked three hits and Autumn Nemitz two. Norah Huebert took the loss in the circle.

