PREP ROUNDUP: Iowa City West's Kolby Godbolt scores four goals on Sioux City West

DES MOINES — The West High School boys soccer team saw its season come to an end Tuesday with a 5-1 loss at the hands of Class 3A top-seeded Iowa City West.
The Wolverines’ lone goal came from Jamie Perez, and Abe Ponce had the assist.
The Wolverines led for exactly 10 minutes until Kolby Godbolt scored.
Godbolt wasn’t done there.
He ended up scoring three more goals, ending up with a total of four.
West was making its first appearance since 2015 while Iowa City West is in the semifinals for the third straight season.
Girls soccer
The Bishop Heelan High School girls soccer team advanced to the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union regional final Tuesday with a 3-0 win over MOC-Floyd Valley.
The Crusaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half, thanks to goals from Jada Newberg and Brooklyn Stanley.
Lauryn Peck had a goal in the second half.
Newberg also had an assist, as did Mia Conley.
The Crusaders took 27 shots, with 18 of them being on goal.
MaryKate Fitzsimmons had one save, as the Dutch had just one shot.
Baseball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-2, Bishop Heelan 4-8: Brody Blake got the win for the Warriors in Game 1. He struck out three in five innings, while Blake allowed four runs on five hits.
Blake, along with closer Bryce Click, held Heelan to three total hits, all singles.
Aidan Sieperda was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Drake Van Meter also had an RBI single.
In Game 2, Crusaders senior Brett Sitzmann was a home run shy of the cycle. Sitzmann also pitched a complete game for Heelan, as he struck out seven and held the Warriors to two hits. Jackson Freebern and Ian Gill both had two hits.
Carter Ritz tripled and knocked in a pair of runs.
East 10-12, CB Lincoln 0-2: Terrick Thompson had a three-hit game. He tripled and stole a base.
Aiden Haukap was 2-for-3 and Kolby Theisen also had two hits.
Haukap also took the win, as he struck out 10 batters in the five-inning game.
East scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to the 12-run game in Game 2. Bennett Vanderloo had two hits.
Softball
North 11-10, West 1-2: Bailey Becker was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Becker had a double, and that was in Game 1.
Courtney Johnson led the Wolverines to two hits in the first game.
In Game 2, Olivia O’Brien hit a grand slam during the fourth inning with one out. The Stars scored five runs in the inning.
Bailey Anderson, Becker, Karsyn Hicks and Johnson all doubled.
Teagan Treglia doubled for the Wolverines.
Heelan 6-9, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-8: Kenley Meis homered in Game 1 for the Crusaders, while Marin Frazee had a pair of hits.
Angel Shaw struck out 13 hitters for the Crusaders.
Addie Brown and Elise Evans-Murphy each managed one hit.
Game 2 ended with a Lauren LaFleur line drive during the seventh inning that scored Grace Nelson.
Mariah Augustine was 4-for-4 while Meis had two more hits.
The Warriors scored seven of their eight runs during the fourth inning. During that inning, Evans-Murphy, Ella Skinner and Emma Crooks had back-to-back-to-back hits. Crooks’ hit was a two-run double.
C.B. Lincoln 7-0, East 6-13: Brylee Hempey homered in Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Raelyn Angerman had a four-RBI game while tallying three hits.