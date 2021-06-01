PREP ROUNDUP: Iowa City West's Kolby Godbolt scores four goals on Sioux City West

Baseball

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-2, Bishop Heelan 4-8: Brody Blake got the win for the Warriors in Game 1. He struck out three in five innings, while Blake allowed four runs on five hits.

Blake, along with closer Bryce Click, held Heelan to three total hits, all singles.

Aidan Sieperda was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Drake Van Meter also had an RBI single.

In Game 2, Crusaders senior Brett Sitzmann was a home run shy of the cycle. Sitzmann also pitched a complete game for Heelan, as he struck out seven and held the Warriors to two hits. Jackson Freebern and Ian Gill both had two hits.

Carter Ritz tripled and knocked in a pair of runs.

East 10-12, CB Lincoln 0-2: Terrick Thompson had a three-hit game. He tripled and stole a base.

Aiden Haukap was 2-for-3 and Kolby Theisen also had two hits.

Haukap also took the win, as he struck out 10 batters in the five-inning game.

East scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to the 12-run game in Game 2. Bennett Vanderloo had two hits.

Softball