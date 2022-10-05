PREP ROUNDUP: Lawton-Bronson girls, MMCRU boys win meet in Kingsley

KINGSLEY, Iowa – The Lawton-Bronson girls and MMCRU boys won the Kingsley-Pierson cross country meet Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course.

Jolee Mesz led the Lawton-Bronson girls with a 19:49.44 to win the individual title. The Eagles total 40 team points. Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson took second with 54 points, followed by MVAOCOU, Hinton and Westwood.

Lawton-Bronson’s second runner, Gwen Smith, placed fifth overall at 22:52.14. Ellie Mofitt took 11th overall at 23:41.76.

Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson’s Rachel Putze took second place in the race at 19:55.8. CJ Hannah took seventh at 23:23.99.

MVAOCOU’s Lauren McMillen placed eighth at 23:27.41 and Emily Grell 12th at 23:52.91.

Hinton’s Ava Lang placed fourth overall at 22:39.43. The Blackhawks had a second runner inside the top 10, as Keci Allen ran 23:10.22 for sixth.

Lela Haveman led Westwood by running a 24:49.43 for 19th and Alexandria Marnell ran 25:11.44 for 20th.

South O’Brien’s Takara Conley ran a 22:14.56 for third place. Gehlen Catholic’s Addison Arens placed ninth (23:31.87) and Siouxland Christian’s Taya Eisnega tenth (23:39.33).

MMCRU’s Kaden Galles ran 17:42.45 for first in the individual boys race and led MMCRU to a team title.

Owen Alesch ran 18:25.1 for sixth and Lucas Braun 18:45.36 for ninth, both for MMCRU. The Royals finished with 52 team points. MVAOCOU placed second with 59 team points and Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson third with 89 points. Siouxland Christian took fourth, followed by Akron-Westfield, Gehlen Catholic and South O’Brien.

MVAOCOU’s Kael Hamann ran an 18:06.78 for third overall and teammate Jayden Meyer ran 18:46.42 for 10th.

Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson’s Marshall Benson ran an 18:40.65 and Devin Metcalf ran 19:27.51.

SIouxland Christian’s Justin Wilford placed 11th, running 18:47.76. Sammy Duerloo ran 19:06.39.

Cael Morrow led the Westerners with a seventh place finish (18:34.28). Dexter Briggs finished second on the team, running 20:20.28.

Bradan Weber and Robert Schmit finished back-to-back, running 19:30.02 and 19:32.91 for Gehlen Catholic.

South O’Brien’s Ben Woodall ran a 19:16.72 for 16th and Ian Oliver ran a 22:24.26 for second on the team.

Inside the top 10 individually, Hinton’s Caleb Bower ran 17:58.28 to place second and Zach Spersma ran 18:15.35 for fourth. Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman ran 18:19.19 for fifth place.

South Central Calhoun meet: The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams ran at the South Central Calhoun meet at Lakeside Golf Course Tuesday.

The boys team placed second overall with 88 points. Leo Flores ran 17:57 to place fourth individually. Ethan Perrien placed 10th at 18:26 and Ivan Ledesma 21st at 19:24. Ethan Olsen finished 24th at 19:28.

Lola Mendlik ran 20:07 to place third individually and led the Monarch girls to a third place finish. Charlotte Schrum, Alexa Tremblay and Ana Vazquez finished 22nd through 24th at the meet. Schrum ran 22:57, Tremblay 23:13 and Vazquez 23:27.

Volleyball

Heelan 3, Le Mars 0: Heelan earned a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of Le Mars Tuesday night in Le Mars.

Lauren LaFleur tallied 12 kills and Maliyah Hacker 11 kills for the Crusaders. Maddie Gengler tallied 14 assists and is now over 500 assists in her Heelan career. Maddie LaFleur added 17 assists and 10 digs. Hacker recorded 13 digs.

North 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0: The Stars earned a 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 home sweep of Jefferson Tuesday night.

Madalyn Welp tallied 10 kills, nine assists and four aces for the Stars. Stella Kuehl added 11 assists and Ashlyn Strohbeen eight kills and six ace serves. Hannah Mogenson tallied seven digs for the Stars.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, West 0: Lincoln earned a 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of West Tuesday at West.

Hutson Rau tallied seven kills while Aubrey Sandbothe, Jeena Carle and Azaria Green added six kills each for the Lynx. Molly Romano tallied 24 assists and five digs.

Unity Christian 3, Hinton 0: Unity Christian handed Hinton its first loss of the season in the fashion of a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 sweep.

Gracie Schoonhoven tallied 14 kills and 13 digs for the Knights in the win. Paige De Boom tallied 37 assists.

Western Christian 3, Harrisburg (S.D.) 0: Western Christian traveled to Harrisburg and defeated the Tigers 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 Tuesday night.

Stella Winterfeld tallied 16 kills and Abby Verburg 15 kills for the Wolfpack. Hannah Broek tallied 36 assists. Kylie De Jager added 14 digs and Winterfeld and Taylor Statema 10 digs each.

Sioux Center 3, George-Little Rock 0: The Warriors tallied a 25-16, 25-10, 25-11 win over George Little Rock Tuesday.

Reagan Jansen tallied 21 kills in the three set match for the Warriors. Willow Bleeker tallied 32 assists and 11 digs. Tatum Schmalbeck added 10 digs.

Mallory Post picked up eight kills and Jesse DeGroot 17 assists for the Mustangs. Kami Gerken contributed nine digs.

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, South O’Brien 0: The Hawks earned a 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 win at South O’Brien Tuesday.

Mya Bunkers led the Hawks with eight kills and 12 assists. Gracyn Schroeder added 14 assists and Carmindee Ricke nine kills. Halle Galles picked up seven digs.

Tatiana Conley tallied 10 kills for the Wolverines. Whitney Einck added 14 assists and Marissa Ebel 18 digs. Karlee Warnke added 13 digs and Payton Farquhar and Jinger Nieuwenhuis 12 digs each.

Central Lyon 3, Boyden-Hull 1: After dropping the first set, the Lions rallied for a 17-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 win over Boyden-Hull Tuesday.

Mariah Gerlemann and Dionne Jansma tallied seven kills each for the Lions. McKenna Metzger added 26 assists and 18 digs in the win. Riley Weiler led the Lions with 19 digs.

Gretta Van Es tallied 14 kills and Clara Hoegh 25 assists for the Comets. Avery Noble added 20 digs and Dennie Boogerd 16.

West Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: The West Lyon Wildcats recorded a 25-15, 25-12, 21-25, 25-13 win over the Generals Tuesday night.

Evy Knoblock recorded 22 kills and Jordyn Aeschliman 16 for the Wildcats. Maddie Johnson tallied 32 assists and Keatyn Lorenzen 14 digs. Knoblock contributed 12 digs.

Marissa Ackerman tallied nine kills for the Generals.

Westwood 3, Lawton-Bronson 2: In a tightly contested five set match, Westwood came away with a 24-26, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Three Eagles recorded double digit kills in the loss. Brooklyn Roder tallied 17 kills while Ella Peterson and Kaylee Clausen finished with 13 each.

Quin Roan added 26 assists and 13 digs. Avery Cason finished with 33 digs in the loss

Sheldon 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: Sheldon tallied a 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 win over MOC-Floyd Valley.

Claire Johnson tallied 15 kills and Maddie Olson 14 kills for the Orabs. Reese Strouth added 29 assists and Katelyn Grady 18 digs.

Lily Huizenga recorded 14 kills and Maya Immeker 12 kills for the Dutchmen. Tierney Huss contributed 39 assists and 13 digs.