Prep roundup: Le Mars' Dani Hurt wins city girls golf meet (copy)

URBANDALE, Iowa — The East High girls tennis team saw its season come to an end Tuesday, as Urbandale knocked out the Black Raiders 5-1 in regional team play.

Lucy Mehlhaff was the only Black Raider to win her match, as she defeated Kate Hinkhouse 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

The other matches went like this: Hannah Serdarivic defeated Ivy Mehlhaff 6-2, 0-6, 10-4; Abby Schipper beat Faith TenHulzen 7-5, 4-6, 12-10; Lily Dykstra beat Ainsley Hays 6-3, 6-0; Addy Danenhauer topped Gracie Bruening 6-4, 6-2 and Taryn Dobbs lost 6-0, 6-0.

Monday's results

City girls golf meet: The Bishop Heelan High School girls golf team clinched the city championship on Monday at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City with a team score of 322.

The Crusaders had two players in the Top 5, as senior Anna Fenton was second with an 18-hole score of 73 and Alyssa Schorg was fifth with a 79.

Fenton won on a cardback to earn the second-place spot over North senior Avery Beller. Fenton outshot Beller on hole No. 5, which was on the regulation course.

Le Mars’ Dani Hurt was the city tournament champion with a 72. Hurt had five pars and a birdie on the back nine.

The players played the regulation course first, then the par-3 course second to complete the 18-hole round.

East’s Kayla Benson was fourth with a 78.

Madison Hilts led SB-L, which placed second team-wise with a 339, with a 79.

Brianna De La Garza led West with an 81.

North was third as a team with 345 strokes, while the Bulldogs were fourth at 347. East was fifth at 357 and the Wolverines were sixth at 384.

Class 2A boys golf qualifier: The Western Christian boys golf team qualified for the state tournament with a collective team score of 297 on Monday in Shenandoah, Iowa.

Caleb Douma led the Wolfpack with a 69, followed by Cole Feenstra with a 72.

Boyden-Hull placed second just two strokes behind the Wolfpack. The Comets’ Top 3 scorers were Trey Van Roekel with a 73, while Drew Van Roekel and Tanner Te Slaa each shot 75.

OABCIG’s Axton Miller Axton tied for third place overall with a 73. He had the best score of an individual not on a qualifying team, so he qualifies for the state tournament.

The 2A Boys State Golf Tournament will be on Monday and Tuesday of next week. It will be located at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

Class 1A boys golf qualifier: Akron-Westfield and qualified for the state meet in the 1A district qualifier in Denison Monday.

Akron-Westfield tallied 353 strokes as a team to win the district. Fremont-Mills finished two shots behind Akron-Westfield for second place.

The top three finishers for Akron-Westfield were Carter Wiiken (84), Landyn Vossborg (87) and Raiden Ericson (89).

Emerson Pratt of Kingsley-Pierson won the meet individually at a one round score of 80. He qualifies for the state meet by being the top finisher not on a qualifying team.

Regional girls soccer

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: The Warriors scored twice in the second half to gain the win over the Nighthawks.

The Warriors will face Bishop Heelan at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Field.

Girls soccer

Sioux City West 8, Storm Lake 0: Four different players scored goals to lead Sioux City West to an 8-0 win over Storm Lake Monday.

Seniro Bella Leon tallied three goals to lead Sioux City. Adriel Schultzen added two goals. Gabby Wagner and Emma Smallcomb tallied one goal each.

Sioux City West is at Council Bluffs Jefferson May 24 in the 3A Regional Semifinals. Storm lake faces Spirit Lake in the 2A regionals Friday.

Spirit Lake 4, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: Four players scored a goal for Spirit Lake in a 4-1 win over Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan Monday.

Mikaya Degraaf, Maddy Waterhouse, Coral Sweeney and Dani Shristoffels each scored a goal for Spirit Lake.

Spirit Lake and Storm Lake face-off in the 2A regionals Friday. Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan is at Denison-Schleswig Friday in a 2A regional.

Sioux Center 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: Four players scored goals for Sioux Center in a 5-1 win over MOC-Floyd Valley Monday in Sioux Center.

Trinary Garcia scored twice to lead Sioux Center. Shantel Alvarez, Taya Gesink and Austyn Van Zee tallied one goal apiece.

Hannah Hulstein scored the lone goal for MOC-Floyd Valley Monday.

Sioux Center faces unity Christian in a 1A quarterfinal Wednesday. MOC-Floyd Valley faces West Sioux in a 1A regional match Wednesday.

Spencer 11, West Sioux 0: Four players scored multiple goals to lead Spencer to an 11-0 win over West Sioux Monday night.

Alexa Johnson scored five goals to lead Spencer. Brooke Moser, Aliza Edwards and Saddie Kahley tallied two goals each.

Spencer faces the winner of Spirit Lake and Storm Lake in the 2A regionals May 24. West Sioux faces MOC-Floyd Valley Wednesday in the 1A regionals.

Boys soccer

Western Christian 4, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1: Four individuals scored for Western Christian in a 4-1 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Monday night.

Sophomore Miles Baccam, senior Scott Van Heuvelen, sophomore Uchan Harberts and senior Mason Kooi scored for Western Chrisitan (12-1). Senior Ty Van Essen had four saves in goal.

Senior Emiliano Ruvalcaba scored for Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-6). Freshman Luis Calderon had 12 saves in goal.

Western Christian plays Kuemper Catholic in the 1A Regional first round Thursday. The Nighthawks play Le Mars in the 2A Regional first round Thursday.

Sioux Center 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: Three second half goals led Sioux Center to a 3-0 win at MOC-Floyd Valley Monday.

Freshman Jairo Diaz second twice for Sioux Center (10-2). Senior Roberto Lopez score the other goal. Senior Jesus Lopez had two saves in goal.

Senior Jackson Vaas had a shot on goal for MOC-Floyd Valley (3-12). Senior Brandon Keunen had 10 saves in goal.

Sioux Center hosts Missouri Valley in a 1A First Round match-up. MOC-Floyd Valley is at Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a 2A first round match-up Thursday.

Spirit Lake 6, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: Sophomore Kaleb Lee scored four goals to lead Spirit Lake to a 6-1 win over Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan Monday night in Spirit Lake.

Senior Matthew Stone and Senior Austin harms added one goal apiece for Spirit Lake. Junior goalie Eli Robinson recorded eight saves.

Junior Sam Chambers scored the lone Spirit Lake goal of the evening in the first half. Senior goalie Kevin Bernal tallied 10 saves and junior goalie Owen Hayenga-Johnson three saves.

The Orabs face Bishop Heelan at Bishop Heelan Thursday night in the 2A regionals. Spirit Lake faces Webster City in a 2A regional at Buena Vista University.

Prep baseball

East 9, Bishop Heelan 3 (Game 1): The Black Raiders scored in each of their first two innings to set the tone to start the season Monday at East’s ballpark.

Lucas Colling scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch.

Then, in the second inning, VInney Pomerson drove in Blake Patino on a fielder’s choice. The Black Raiders then score their other two runs that inning on errors.

East scored four in the sixth inning, thanks to a bases-clearing double from Patino, who is a sophomore.

Brady Baker had two hits for the Crusaders. Kaleb Gengler knocked in a run.

Aidan Haukap took the win for East, allowing two earned runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

East 5, Bishop Heelan 4 (10): The Black Raiders scored twice in the 10th inning to complete the sweep over the Crusaders.

Andrew Brown hit an RBI single, then Jacob Denker scored on a fielder's choice.

Sean Schaefer knocked in the first run of the 10th inning for Heelan on an RBI single.

Jax Theeler was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Black Raiders.

Lochlin Jackson had a two-hit game for the Crusaders.

Denison-Schleswig 14, Greene County 2: Hunter Emery struck out 10 batters to earn the win for the Monarchs.

Alta-Aurelia 15, Lawton-Bronson 0: Alta-Aurelia batted around in a 15-0 win over Lawton-Bronson in their season opener Monday.

Preston McCoy tallied two hits and four RBI for the Warriors. Kadin Greene tallied three hits. Allen Brenner, Evan Peterson and Cade Ahnemann tallied two hits each.

Cale Brechwald struck out nine of 3 1/3 innings of work for the Warriors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0