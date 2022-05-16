Prep roundup: Le Mars' Dani Hurt wins city girls golf meet

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls golf team clinched the city championship on Monday at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City with a team score of 322.

The Crusaders had two players in the Top 5, as senior Anna Fenton was second with an 18-hole score of 73 and Alyssa Schorg was fifth with a 79.

Fenton won on a cardback to earn the second-place spot over North senior Avery Beller. Fenton outshot Beller on hole No. 5, which was on the regulation course.

Le Mars’ Dani Hurt was the city tournament champion with a 72. Hurt had five pars and a birdie on the back nine.

The players played the regulation course first, then the par-3 course second to complete the 18-hole round.

East’s Kayla Benson was fourth with a 78.

Madison Hilts led SB-L, which placed second team-wise with a 339, with a 79.

Brianna De La Garza led West with an 81.

North was third as a team with 345 strokes, while the Bulldogs were fourth at 347. East was fifth at 357 and the Wolverines were sixth at 384.

Class 2A boys golf qualifier: The Western Christian boys golf team qualified for the state tournament with a collective team score of 297 on Monday in Shenandoah, Iowa.

Caleb Douma led the Wolfpack with a 69, followed by Cole Feenstra with a 72.

Boyden-Hull placed second just two strokes behind the Wolfpack. The Comets’ Top 3 scorers were Trey Van Roekel with a 73, while Drew Van Roekel and Tanner Te Slaa each shot 75.

OABCIG’s Axton Miller Axton tied for third place overall with a 73. He had the best score of an individual not on a qualifying team, so he qualifies for the state tournament.

The 2A Boys State Golf Tournament will be on Monday and Tuesday of next week. It will be located at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

Regional girls soccer

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: The Warriors scored twice in the second half to gain the win over the Nighthawks.

The Warriors will face Bishop Heelan at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Field.

Prep baseball

East 9, Bishop Heelan 3 (Game 1): The Black Raiders scored in each of their first two innings to set the tone to start the season Monday at East’s ballpark.

Lucas Colling scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch.

Then, in the second inning, VInney Pomerson drove in Blake Patino on a fielder’s choice. The Black Raiders then score their other two runs that inning on errors.

East scored four in the sixth inning, thanks to a bases-clearing double from Patino, who is a sophomore.

Brady Baker had two hits for the Crusaders. Kaleb Gengler knocked in a run.

Aidan Haukap took the win for East, allowing two earned runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Denison-Schleswig 14, Greene County 2: Hunter Emery struck out 10 batters to earn the win for the Monarchs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0