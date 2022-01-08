PREP ROUNDUP: Nathan Solma's goal lifts Sioux City Metros

SIOUX CITY — Nathan Solma scored the go-ahead goal for the Sioux City Metros on Saturday, giving the home town team the 4-3 win over Mason City at IBP Ice Center.

Solma's goal came at the 13-minute, 20-second mark and it was on a short-handed situation. Karson Fitch had the assist on the go-ahead goal.

Grant Harder scored two power play goals that allowed the Metros to catch up.

His first power play goal came midway through the second period, as it happened at the 12:25 mark. Brenden Lynch had the assist on the play.

Then, Harder tied the game at the 11:47 mark of the third period. Solma and Lynch had assists on the play.

Colin Andre scored in the first period.

Lochlin Jackson had 18 saves in goal.

Swimming

Spartans place 6th: The Sioux City swim team placed sixth at the Linn-Mar Invite on Saturday. They tallied 207 points during the nine-team competition.

Kohen Rankin had the highest-placing finish, as he won the 100-yard breaststroke in 56.16 seconds. He edged Iowa City West's Jordan Christensen by .63 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Rankin claimed second in the 50-yard freestyle race with a time of 21.13 seconds.

The Spartans' 200 free relay team also placed second (1:28.51).

