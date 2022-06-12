Prep roundup: Newell-Fonda cruises past the Monarchs

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa --- Macy Sievers tallied three hits in Newell-Fonda’s 17-2 win over the Monarchs.

Anna Bellcock and Anna Mercer tallied two hits and three RBI each for the Mustangs. Kinzee Hinders added two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Sievers struck out five over six innings in the win.

Kiana Schulz tallied two hits and two RBI for the Monarchs. Noah Huebert took the loss pitching.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12, South O’Brien 0: Gracie Knobloch tallied two hits and two RBI to lead the Hawks to a 12-0 win over South O’Brien.

Abigail Kunzman and Cadence Klein drove in two each for the Hawks. Kamryn Ebel pitched four innings in the win.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 4, River Valley 1: Keytin Elser tallied three hits and an RBI to lead the Generals to a 4-1 win over River Valley.

Jadyn Jensen, Marissa Ackerman and Madison Marco tallied two hits each for the Generals. Alayna Wingate struck out 11 over seven innings.

Klaudia Pry tallied one hit and one RBI for River Valley. Myah Dausel pitched seven innings in the loss.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9, MMCRU 0: Jenny Luevano tallied two hits and three RBI to lead the Nighthawks in a 9-0 win over MMCRU.

Kavri Van Kekerix added two hits for the Nighthawks. Jewel Bergstrom struck out six over five innings, giving up zero hits.

Isabelle Richardson took the loss in the circle.

Sioux Central 10, South O’Brien 7: Berkley Johannsen hit a three-run home run in Sioux Central’s 10-7 win over South O’Brien.

Bradi Krager and Brynn Webber tallied two hits each and Kendra Casey added one hit and two RBI for the Rebels. Johannsen struck out eight over five innings.

Ridge View 9, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 5: Addison Schmidt tallied two hits and five RBI to lead Ridge View to a 9-5 win over the Hawks.

Tatum Shepherd struck out five over five innings.

Meghan Larson tallied two hits and three RBI to lead the Hawks. Gracie Knobloch pitched five innings in the loss.

Central Lyon 9, River Valley 6: Riley Weiler tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Central Lyon to a 9-6 win over River Valley.

Veronica Waagmeester tallied two hits for the Lions. Gabby Rasmussen struck out four in the circle in the win.

Izzy Deeds tallied two hits for River Valley. Klaudia Pry struck out five over five and two-thirds innings.

North Union 8, MMCRU 3: Sam Nielsen tallied two hits and two RBI for North Union to lead MMCRU to an 8-3 win over MMCRU.

Aliyah Jones added two hits for the Warriors. Emily Meyer struck out 10 over seven innings.

Mya Holmes tallied one hit and two RBI to lead MMCRU. Isabelle Olson tallied two hits. Olson pitched seven and a third innings.

Denison-Schleswig 13, OABCIG 1: Ashlyn Herrig tallied two hits to lead Denison-Schleswig to a 13-1 win over OABCIG.

Norah Huebert struck out five over three innings in the win for the Monarchs.

Newell-Fonda 9, Roland-Story 1: Mary Walker tallied one hit and three RBI to lead Newell-Fonda to a 9-1 win over Roland-Story.

Macy Sievers added three hits and two RBI for the Mustangs. Kierra Jungers struck out eight over seven innings.

West Monona 8, Central Lyon 3: West Monona defeated Central Lyon 8-3 Saturday.

Brooklyn Krull and Kaylee Fluit tallied two hits each for the Lions in the loss. Ella Jager pitched six innings.

Alta-Aurelia 5, Akron-Westfield 3: Alta-Aurelia defeated Akron-Westfield 5-3 Saturday.

Natalie Olson tallied two hits and two RBI to lead the Westerners in the loss. Katie Johnson added two hits. Emma Rolfes struck out four batters in the circle.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 4, Spirit Lake 3: Jewel Bergstrom tallied three hits and two RBI to lead the Nighthawks to a 4-3 win over Spirit Lake.

Avery Noble added a two-run double in the win. Noble struck out four over six innings.

Ridge View 6, Sioux Central 0: Abby Wandrey tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Ridge View to a 6-0 win.

Addison Schmidt pitched six innings in the shutout win.

Akron-Westfield 11, Pocahontas Area 0: Allie Swoyer tallied a two-run double in Akron-Westfield’s 11-0 win over Pocahontas Area.

Chloee Colt, Alyssa Nemesio and Makenzie Hughes tallied two hits each for the Westerners. Megan Meinen struck out eight over four innings.

Prep baseball

Hinton 10, ACGC 7: Gavin Nelson tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Hinton to a 10-7 win over ACGC Saturday.

Glen Carlson tallied one hit and two RBI for the Blackhawks. Dylan DeVries tallied two hits. Carlson also earned the win with seven strikeouts.

Reid Rumelhart hit a two-run home run for the Chargers. Charlie Crawford tallied two hits and two RBI.

Gehlen Catholic 4, West Lyon 1 (Game 1): Keaton Logan and Carter Kellen tallied two RBI each to lead Gehlen Catholic to a 4-1 win over West Lyon.

Connor Kraft struck out seven over seven innings in the win.

West Lyon 4, Gehlen Catholic 3 (Game 2): West Lyon bested Gehlen Catholic in game two of a doubleheader.

Ryan Augustine hit a two-run double for the Jays. Ryan Livermore pitched six innings in the loss.

