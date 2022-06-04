Prep roundup: North baseball bests Lawton-Bronson

SIOUX CITY – North defeated Lawton-Bronson 9-2 at home Friday.

Eli Cedillo tallied two hits and two RBI for North. Cael Miller, Carter Pinney and Ayden Schrunk tallied two hits each. Schrunk pitched five innings, striking out nine batters in the win.

East 7, Southeast Polk 5 (Game 1): Sioux City East defeated Southeast Polk 7-5 Friday night.

Matt Rivers hit a home run for the Rams. Karson Keesey took the loss on the mound.

Southeast Polk 10, East 0 (Game 2): Southeast Polk defeated East 10-0 to split the doubleheader Friday.

Matt Rivers tallied three hits, including a home run, and four RBI for the Rams. Landen Hamilton struck out nine over five innings in the win.

Bishop Heelan 1, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: Bishop Heelan scored in the ninth to defeat MOC-Floyd Valley 1-0 Friday.

Ian Gill scored the lone run for Heelan. Kaleb Gengler struck out 15 batters over eight and a third innings. Shane Sanderson earned the win.

Carson Jager and Carter Aalbers tallied one hit each for the Dutchmen. Nikolai Wede took the loss. Carson Jager pitched eight innings.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12, Spirit Lake 2: Bryce Click tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 12-2 win over Spirit Lake.

Cole Conlon and Brayden Kerr tallied two hits each. Scott Kroll struck out five over five innings in the win.

Alta-Aurelia 15, East Sac County 5: Alta-Aurelia’s Sam Colerick tallied two hits and five RBI to lead the Warriors to a 15-5 win over East Sac County.

Gavin Sleezer tallied one hit and two RBI for the Warriors. Colerick struck out five over five innings.

Karter Ludwig tallied two hits and one RBI for the Raiders. Luke Wright took the loss on the mound.

Gehlen Catholic 15, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: Gabe Wiltgen tallied one hit and three RBI to lead Gehlen Catholic to a 15-0 win over the Hawks.

David Begnoche and Zayne Weiland tallied one hit and two RBI for the Jays. Beynoche struck out eight over five innings.

Nick Bronstad and Jonathan Ortiz tallied one hit each for the Hawks. Bronstad took the loss on the mound.

Sioux Central 24, South Central Calhoun 8: Landon Olson drove in four runs to lead Sioux Central to a 24-8 win over a South Central Calhoun.

Konnor McKeever and Dakota Deuschle drove in three runs each. Gibson Olson tallied three hits for the Rebels. McKeever earned the win on the mound.

Charlie Nattress and Brodie Voith tallied two hits and one RBI each for the Titans. Kaden Borman took the loss, pitching one inning.

Newell-Fonda 11, West Bend-Mallard 1: Carter Sievers and Mason Dicks tallied one hit and two RBI each for Newell-Fonda in a 11-1 win Friday.

Trey Jungers tallied two hits for the Mustangs. Ryan greenfield struck out seven over three innings in the win.

Houston Nielsen drove in the lone run for West Bend-Mallard.

Hinton 18, Trinity Christian 0: Easton Stusse tallied two hits, including a home run, and three RBI to lead Hinton to an 18-0 win.

Carter Worden and Brody Spies drove in two RBI each for Hinton. Beau Cook and Gain Nelson added two hits each. Nelson pitched four innings, striking out 10 and allowing no hits.

Drew Poppema recorded the lone hit for Trinity Christian. Evan De Jong pitched four innings in the loss.

Storm Lake 11, Le Mars 0: Carson Lullmann and Trevor Turner drove in two runs each for Storm Lake in an 11-0 win over Le Mars.

Sam Dvergsten tallied three hits for Storm Lake. Dvergsten struck out seven over five innings.

Woodbury Central 10, MVAOCOU 5: Woodbury Central earned a 10-5 win over MVAOCOU Friday.

Adam Mitchell and Tyler Ohlmeier tallied one hit each. Jace Henderson took the loss.

Kingsley-Pierson 16, OABCIG 6: Damon Schmid and Jackson Howe hit home runs to lead Kingsley-Pierson to a 16-6 win over OABCIG.

Schmid drove in three runs on two hits. Evan Neumann and Malakie Christopherson tallied two RBI each. Brandon Kron earned the win.

Treyton Kolar and Easton Harms tallied two RBI each and Kolar hit a home run for the Falcons. Kolar took the loss on the mound.

Central Lyon 12, Okoboji 6: Sam Christensen tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Central Lyon to a 12-6 win over Okoboji.

Zach Lutmer tallied one hit each and drove in two RBI. Reece Vander Zee tallied three hits. Vander Zee struck out seven over three and two-thirds innings in the win.

Westwood 11, West Monona 3: Westwood recorded an 11-3 win over West Monona Friday.

Brandon Erlandson and Jack Jamison drove in one run each for the Spartans. JJ Lander tallied two hits. Lander took the loss on the mound, pitching four innings.

Prep softball

Hinton 14, Trinity Christian 0: Madison Goosmann tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Hinton to a 14-0 win over Trinity Christian Friday.

Kayana Kunkel, Sara Schoenrock and Kayla Sypersma drove in two RBI each for Hinton. Kunkel, Goosmann, Schoenrock and Ashlyn Kovarna tallied two hits each. Jaydn Case struck out 10 batters over six no-hit innings.

Makiah De Jager pitched five innings in the loss for Trinity Christian.

Akron-Westfield 8, MMCRU 1: Chloee Colt and Alyssa Bemesio recorded two RBI each for Akron-Westfield in an 8-1 win over MMCRU.

Colt, Natalie Olson, Ciara Barron and Makenzie Hughes tallied two hits each for the Westerners. Emma Rolfes struck out four batters over seven innings for the win.

Breanna Staab and Mya Holmes tallied two hits each for the Royals. Isabelle Olson took the loss, pitching seven innings.

Gehlen Catholic 16, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 4: Gehlen Catholic cruised to a 16-4 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Friday.

Kinsey Schirmer tallied a single and drove in two RBI for the Hawks. Gracie Knobloch tallied three hits. Kamryn Ebel tallied three strike outs over four innings.

Sioux Central 13, South Central Calhoun 0: Berkley Johannsen and Kendra Casey tallied one home run each in Sioux Central’s 13-0 win over the Titans.

Johannsen tallied two hits, including the homer, and five RBI. Casey recorded a three-run home run. Badi Krager and Brynn Webber tallied three hits each. Krager struck out seven over seven innings.

Mady Smidt, Keira Hammen, Olivia Toms and Addisyn Korleski tallied one hit each. Onna Haupert pitched seven innings in the loss.

Storm Lake 2, Le Mars 0: A two-run home run for Maddy Raveling lifted Storm Lake to a 2-0 win over Le Mars Friday.

Hailey Anderson tallied two hits for Storm Lake. Avery DeHaan struck out five over seven innings in the win.

MVAOCOU 8, Woodbury Central 5: Makenna Meseck tallied two hits and two RBI to lead MVAOCOU to an 8-5 win.

Sidney Trucke picked up a pair of hits for the Rams. Reagan Seuntjens took the win in the circle.

Kingsley-Pierson 18, OABCIG 0: Kingsley-Pierson beat OABCIG 18-0 Friday.

Karter Hemer tallied one hit for the Falcons. Stella Remer pitched three innings in the loss.

Okoboji 10, Central Lyon 0: Amy Martin tallied one hit and three RBI to lead Okoboji to a 10-0 win over Central Lyon.

Adison Frerichs and Emma Wittrock tallied three hits each. Maggie Bergeson struck out six over five innings in the win.

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, South O’Brien 1: Remsen St. Mary’s stayed undefeated with a 3-1 win over South O’Brien.

Payton Farquhar tallied two hits for South O’Brien. Grace Fuhrman struck out eight over seven innings in the loss.

Newell-Fonda 5, Spirit Lake 1: Anna Mercer hit a two-run double in Newell-Fonda’s 5-1 win over Spirit Lake.

Mia Walker and Anna Bellcock tallied two hits each for the Mustangs. Macy Sievers struck out 10 over seven innings in the win.

Taylor Schneider hit a solo home-run for Spirit Lake. Morgan Fine struck out six over seven innings.

West Monona 11, Westwood 1: MaKayla Haynes tallied two hits and three RBI to lead West Monona to an 11-1 win over Westwood.

Brooklyn Pekarek tallied two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for the Spartans. Madison Chesnut, Brihanna Hill and Savannah Lucas tallied two hits each. Carly Miller struck out eight over six innings.

Carroll 8, Denison-Schleswig 5: Ava Gross, Parker Adams and Emma Kuhlmann drove in two runs each for Carroll in an 8-5 win over Denison-Schleswig.

Adams hit a home run for the Tigers. Brielle Hinners, Camryn Schable and Makalei Kofron tallied two hits each. Schable pitched the complete game win.

Hannah Slater tallied two hits and two RBI to lead the Monarchs. Kiana Schulz, Teryn Fink and Cambri Brodersen tallied two hits each. Norah Huebert pitched the complete game in the loss.

