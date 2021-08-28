PREP ROUNDUP: North boys cross country, senior Will Lohr take victories at Glenwood Invite

GLENWOOD, Iowa — The North High School boys cross country team nearly ran a perfect meet on Saturday, scoring 18 points to win the Glenwood Invitational.

The Stars took each of the Top 4 spots, then Beshanena Gutema scored eight points to close out the 18-point total.

Stars senior Will Lohr won the meet with a time of 15 minutes, 51 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

His margin of victory was by seven seconds, as Natnael Kifle was the runner-up in 15:58.

Stars junior Gabe Nash was third in 16:26, and Yemane Kifle was fourth with a time of 16:34.

Gutema was eighth, and his time was 16:51.

The Stars are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.

North wasn’t supposed to run in this meet. The Stars were scheduled to run earlier this week at the DMACC Invitational, but due to extreme heat, that meet was canceled.

The North girls finished in seventh place, scoring 169 points. Stars junior Elizabeth Jordan placed sixth overall, running in 21:37.

Aphraditie Hancock placed second among the Stars’ lineup, which was 27th overall in 23:56. Nicole Zuehl was 40th in 25:17.