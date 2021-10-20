PREP ROUNDUP: North boys dominate state qualifying meet

ANKENY, Iowa--The Sioux City North High School boys cross country team punched their ticket to the state meet with a first-place finish at the Class 4A state qualifying meet on Wednesday in Ankeny.

North had five runners finish in the top 10, and took each of the top three spots. Senior William Lohr took first place with a time of 15:29.8, sophomore Nathaniel Kifle finished second at 15:33.4, and junior Gabe Nash took third with a time of 15:38.7.

After a brief break, with Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichorn placing fourth, it was right back to the Stars. North senior Yemane Kifle took fifth place overall with a time of 16:12.0.

Junior Beshanena Gutema rounded out North's top five with a time of 16:21.6, good for ninth overall.

"We kind of knew it was something possible," North head coach Abdier Marrero said. "We've ran against these guys before, and we kind of know who is kind of who, and we've seen what we've been doing. We were kind of hoping we could break up Ethan Eichorn and what he was going to do. We know he's the real deal."

"He broke up our four. We were hoping to get one, two, three, four, but that's ok. With (Gutema), our number five, being able to do what he did, that gives us a lot of confidence moving forward."

Ankeny Centennial and Ankeny took the other two team state qualifying spots by finishing second and third, respectively.

Sioux City East placed sixth as a team, falling short of a state berth.

One Black Raider made it as an individual though, as senior Ryan Campbell finished in 14th place with a time of 16:44.9.

The top 15 individual finishers, and top three teams, qualify for state in Class 4A.

The Class 4A state cross country meet will take place on Oct. 29 in Fort Dodge.

Girls

Sioux City East senior runner Kaia Downs qualified for the state cross country meet with a fourth place finish in Ankeny on Wednesday.

Downs finished with a time of 18:02.00, four seconds behind third-place finisher Alli Macke of Ankeny. Sophomore Addison Dorenkamp and senior Kamryn Ensely of West Des Moines Valley finished first and second with respective times of 17:41.0 and 17:53.6.

Downs will be joined at the state meet by sophomore teammate Ivy Mehlhaff, who placed 10th overall with a time of 19:37.9.

Another area runner also qualified as an individual, in Sioux City North junior Elizabeth Jordan. Jordan finished eighth overall with a finishing time of 19:19.7.

East finished fourth in the standings, finishing just one spot out of qualifying as a team.

Ankeny Centennial, Valley, and Ankeny all qualified, finishing in first, second, and third place, respectively.

North also missed out on a team spot at state, with a fifth place finish.

Late Tuesday

Volleyball

Lewis Central 3, Le Mars 0: The Bulldogs had their season come to a close Tuesday night, as the Titans swept by set scores of 25-11, 25-15, 25-13 in a Class 4A playoff opener.

Bulldogs junior Libby Leraas led with eight kills, and she hit .280. Leraas also had 10 digs.

Payton Wright had 13 assists.

The Titans held the Bulldogs to .055 hitting.

Spencer 3, Storm Lake 0: The Tigers swept the Tornadoes 25-8, 25-11, 25-9 on Tuesday in a Class 4A playoff match.

Tigers senior Kareena Hoben had 10 kills, while Allison Piercy had eight.

Abigail Horst had 24 assists. Kareena Hoben led with 10 digs.

The Tornadoes were led by Amy Slight’s five kills.

The Tigers held the Tornadoes to a minus-.155 clip.

Spencer travels to Humboldt on Thursday for a Class 4A-Region 6 semifinal.

Carroll 3, Denison-Schleswig 0: The Tigers swept the Monarchs 25-16, 25-14, 25-22.

Josie Ayala led the Tigers with nine kills.

Carroll faces Bishop Heelan in a Class 4A-1 semifinal on Thursday at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

Claire Leinen led the Monarchs with nine assists while Teryn Fink had 10 digs in her final match.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0