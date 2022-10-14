PREP ROUNDUP: North boys, Heelan girls win MRAC Meet

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The North boys, led by Katnael Kifle, and Heelan girls, led by Brooklyn Stanley, won the team titles at the Missouri River Conference cross country meet Thursday afternoon.

North totaled 17 points as a team, placing six runners inside the top 10 to win the boys team title.

Kifle ran 15:59.9 to win the boys title over teammates Gabe Nash, Beshanena Gutema and AbduBekar Kumbi. Nash (16:43.5), Gutema (17:14.5) and Kumbi (17:38.9) took second through fourth respectively.

Le Mars took second as a team with 90 points, followed by Sergeant Bluff-Luton, East, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Heelan, Council Bluffs Jefferson and West.

Le Mars’ Trace Obbink was the first finisher not wearing North Star colors, placing fifth at 17:41.2. Council Bluff Jefferson’s Kaiden Hamilton took sixth.

North had two more runners inside the top 10, as Connor Schultz ran 18:09.7 for seventh and Steven Kling ran 18:10.2 for eighth.

Le Mars had a second runner in the top 10, as Michael Meis ran 18:10.6 for ninth and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s top runner, Evan Janzen ran 18:26.4 for tenth.

The Warriors’ second runner Thursday was Braulio Gonzalez, placing 12th overall at 18:34.

Omar Lopez and Caden Koepke finished back-to-back in the overall standings, running 19:09.4 and 19:10 respectively.

Heelan’s top runner was Eli Otten, placing 11th at 18:33.8. Their second runner was Andres Gonzalez, running 19:13.9.

JoJo Small led West by running 19:01.7 and teammate Filmon Gebra placed right behind him at 19:06.4.

For the Heelan girls, their team total of 34 points put them 17 points ahead of East. East took second place, followed by North, Le Mars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Council Bluffs Jefferson and West.

Stanley placed second overall individually, running 21:19.9 to finish behind North’s Elizabeth Jordan. Jordan won the girls title at 20:58.8.

North’s Analivia Salas took third overall at 21:45.2. East’s Alex Flattery (21:49.7) and Heelan’s Grace Roerig (21:56.2) rounded out the top five.

Heelan had two more runners inside the top 10, as Scarlett Walsh (22.02.4) placed seventh and Maddie Demke (22:10) placed ninth.

East also had two more runners inside the top 10 scorers Thursday afternoon. Khloee Wietzel ran 21:57.5 for sixth and Emma Scott ran 22:12.8 for tenth.

Le Mars’ top two runners were Becca Hulinsky and Makenzie DeRocher. Hulinsky ran 22:05.5 for eighth and DeRocher 22:26.9 for 12th.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Gabby Ryan ran 22:27.6 for 13th and Sophia Karras ran 23:46.5 for 27th.

Lilly Whitesheart ran 24:26 to lead West. Angela Zermeno ran 25:28.2 for second on the team.

Volleyball

Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.) 3, Heelan 0: The Crusaders fell in straight sets 25-10, 25-17, 25-19 Thursday night.

Maliyah Hacker and Lauren LaFleur tallied seven kills each for the Crusaders. Maddie LaFleur had 12 assists and Grace Nelson 16 digs.

Kuemper Catholic 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2: The Knights swept Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-15, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-8 Thursday night.

Kuemper Catholic’s Aubrey Heuton tallied 13 kills to lead the Knights. Ashlyn Badding tallied 26 assists and Kaylie Simons 12 digs.

Unity Christian 3, South O’Brien 0: The Knights swept the Wolverines 25-12, 25-11, 25-5 Thursday.

The Knights won the War Eagle Conference with a 10-0 record in conference play.

Gracie Schoonhoven tallied nine kills to lead the Knights. Paige De Boom tallied 26 assists. Callie Karhoff added 12 digs.

Gehlen Catholic 3, Harris-Lake Park 0: The Jays swept Harris-Lake Park 25-4, 25-5, 25-14 Thursday night in Le Mars.

Miyah Whitehead tallied 11 kills for the Jays. Cadence Goebel added 22 assists. Sophie Ruden and Whitehead tallied seven digs apiece.

Sioux Center 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: The Warriors earned a 25-11, 25-27, 25-14, 25-18 win over MOC-Floyd Valley Thursday.

Reagan Jansen tallied 20 kills to pace the Warriors. Makenna Walhof added 14 kills and Emily Vos 11. Makailyn Vanderwaal added 10 kills as well.

Willow Bleeker picked up 52 assists and 20 digs in the win. Tatum Schmalbeck had 17 digs and Emily Vos 16 digs. Jansen contributed 14 digs.

Maya Immeker tallied 17 kills and Lily Huizenga 11 kills for the Dutch. Tierney Huss added 34 assists and 15 digs.

Immeker led the team with 17 digs and Addy Leusink contributed 15 more. Patton Kleinhesselink tallied 13 digs for the Dutch.

Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Irene-Wakonda 0: The Huskies swept the Eagles 25-11, 25-4, 25-14 Thursday night.

Bentlee Kollbaum tallied 11 kills for the Huskies. Ashley Brewer added seven kills and Alyssa Chytka 15 digs.