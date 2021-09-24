 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: North volleyball edges Heelan in four-set match
0 Comments

PREP ROUNDUP: North volleyball edges Heelan in four-set match

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team won a four-set match Thursday against Bishop Heelan at O'Gorman Fieldhouse. 

The Stars won by set scores of 25-15, 21-25, 34-32 and 26-24. 

Madison Craighead led the Stars with nine kills, while Sidney Chamberlain had eight kills. 

Madalyn Welp had 23 assists. 

Lauren LaFleur led the Crusaders with 16 kills. Kenley Meis had eight kills. 

Maddie Gengler had 18 assists while Maddie LaFleur had 23. 

Ava Higman had 25 digs.

Gayville-Volin 3, Vermillion 0: The Gayville-Volin volleyball team swept Vermillion on Thursday night by set scores of 25-19, 25-12, 25-18. 

Brooklyn Voss led the Tanagers with 11 kills while Brooke Jensen had eight. 

Claire Doty had 23 assists. 

Serena Gapp led with 15 digs. 

BOYS GOLF 

The Heelan boys team won a meet that involved Le Mars and Council Bluffs Jefferson. 

Heelan matched its season low with a team score of 314. 

Mason Streeter had a medalist score of 75 strokes, and Andrew Brockhaus was three strokes back as the runner-up. 

Collin Koob also had a 79. 

Carter Baumgartner led the Bulldogs with an 80, good for fourth place. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Playbook Pundits' Friday football forecast

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News