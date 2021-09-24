PREP ROUNDUP: North volleyball edges Heelan in four-set match

SIOUX CITY — The North High School volleyball team won a four-set match Thursday against Bishop Heelan at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

The Stars won by set scores of 25-15, 21-25, 34-32 and 26-24.

Madison Craighead led the Stars with nine kills, while Sidney Chamberlain had eight kills.

Madalyn Welp had 23 assists.

Lauren LaFleur led the Crusaders with 16 kills. Kenley Meis had eight kills.

Maddie Gengler had 18 assists while Maddie LaFleur had 23.

Ava Higman had 25 digs.

Gayville-Volin 3, Vermillion 0: The Gayville-Volin volleyball team swept Vermillion on Thursday night by set scores of 25-19, 25-12, 25-18.

Brooklyn Voss led the Tanagers with 11 kills while Brooke Jensen had eight.

Claire Doty had 23 assists.

Serena Gapp led with 15 digs.

BOYS GOLF

The Heelan boys team won a meet that involved Le Mars and Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Heelan matched its season low with a team score of 314.