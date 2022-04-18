PREP ROUNDUP: North's Avery Beller, Heelan's Anna Fenton shoot 41 at Sun Valley

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School girls golf team beat North by four strokes, 183-187, on Monday at Sun Valley Golf Course.

North’s Avery Beller and Heelan’s Anna Fenton each carded a 41, while Madi Cramer of Heelan carded a nine-hole score of 45.

The match was played on Sun Valley’s regulation course.

Beller birdied the seventh hole after getting pars on Nos. 5 and 6.

Girls soccer

MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Storm Lake 0: Dutch freshman Aubrey DeShaw had three goals in the win on Monday, as she took five shots on goal.

The Dutch scored all four goals in the second half.

Arlette Sandoval had 23 saves for the Tornadoes.

West Sioux 9, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: Falcons senior Hailey Triplet scored six goals on 18 shots on goal on Monday.

Amya Topete also had a save.

The Falcons scored five of their nine goals in the second half.

Boys soccer

Spencer 2, Sioux Center 1: The Tigers scored both of their goals in the first half.

Owen Olson and Owen King scored Spencer’s goals.

Tigers sophomore Eli Hookfin had five saves in goal.

Roberto Lopez scored the Warriors’ lone goal.

BHRV 2, West Sioux 1: Ulices Zuniga and Daniel Muniz scored the two Nighthawks’ goals, both in the second half.

Sam Remmerde had five saves in the win.

Western Christian 2, Spirit Lake 0: Wolfpack seniors Eli Van Essen and Scott Van Heuvelen scored their team’s goals against the Indians.

The Wolfpack took 11 shots on goal.

J.D. Petitt had five saves in the shutout.

