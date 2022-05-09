Prep roundup: OABCIG, Akron-Westfield win golf conference titles

LE MARS, Iowa – The OABCIG High School boys golf team and West Monona’s Owen Collison won titles at the OABCIG Invitational golf tournament held at Willow Creek in Le Mars.

OABCIG tallied a team score of 335 to win the team title. Woodbury Central finished second at 352, followed by Kingsley-Pearson (356), West Monona (357), Ridge View (368) and West Wood (368).

Collison finished the day with a 75 to beat out OABCIG’s Ben Hofmeister by five strokes. Woodbury Central’s Chase Copeland and OABCIG’s Kale Ladwig tied for third with an overall score of 84. Woodbury Central’s Dallas Kleunder and OABCIG’s Jackson Godbersen both finished the day at 85.

War Eagle Conference Meet: The Akron-Westfield boys’ golf team and Unity Christian’s Titan Hulstein won titles at the War Eagle Conference boys golf meet at The Ridge in Sioux Center Monday.

Akron-Westfield finished the meet with a 351 team score. Unity Christian took second (363 team score), followed by Remsen St. Mary’s (370), Hinton (373) and Gehlen Catholic (376).

Hulstien won the individual title with an 81 on the day, winning by four shots over Akron-Westfield’s Jackson Marnach.

Marnach’s teammates Carter Wilken and Landyn Vossberg finished third and fourth respectively, finishing the day with an 86. Hinton’s Brody Spies and Remsen St. Mary’s Colbey Penning also finished with an 86 on the day, placing fifth and sixth.

Other teams competing at the conference meet Monday were South O’Brien (385), MMCRU (386), Hartley-Melvin-Sonborn (401), Harris-Lake Park (417), West Sioux (428) and Trinity Christian (451).

Boys tennis

Monarchs win district meet: The Denison-Schleswig boys tennis team won its home district meet with 23 team points on Monday.

The Monarchs had two seeded teams in the doubles bracket, and it just so happened those teams squared off in the championship match.

The top seed of Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm faced off against No. 3 seeded Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson, and the tandem of Reis/Dahm won 6-1, 6-0.

Reis/Dahm didn’t lose a set in their first match against Bishop Heelan’s Jack Bousquet and Brady Schultz, 6-0, 6-0.

Then, the Monarchs duo advanced to the final 6-0, 6-3 over Carroll Kuemper’s Josh Langel/Hans Kraus.

In singles’ play, Crusaders junior Carter Kuehl made it to the semifinals after winning his first two matches. Atlantic senior Ethan Sturm knocked out Kuehl, 6-2, 6-1.

Kuehl was able to win the third-place match over Atlantic senior Clevi Johnson 6-3, 6-2.

Class 2A Valley meet: East’s Jackson Johnson and Nick Mickelson each made it to the second round at the meet at Valley Southwoods in West Des Moines, but two different Valley players knocked them out in the semifinals.

In doubles’ play, Preston Dobbs and Jax Theeler also made it to the second round, as did teammates Lincoln Colling and Cole Ritchie.

Boys soccer

East 1, North 0: East won its seventh straight game on Monday.

The match came down to a penalty-kick shootout. David Ochoa and Diego Alferez made OKs while the Stars made one.

Western Christian 3, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: The Wolfpack moved to 10-1 with the win.

Eli Van Essen, Zachary Minderhoud and Mason Kooi scored goals. Ty Van Essen had one save in the shutout.

Sioux Center 2, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1: Joshua Perez and Roberto Perez scored two Warriors goals on Monday.

Keivy Reynoso Perez had an assist.

Jesus Lopez recorded two saves.

Luis Calderon scored the Nighthawks’ lone goal.

