PREP ROUNDUP: OABCIG boys golf wins Western Valley Conference meet at home

IDA GROVE, Iowa — The OABCIG High School boys golf team won the Western Valley Conference meet on Monday at its home course.

The Falcons had the Top 2 golfers, and they also won the team title with a score of 157.

Axton Miller won the nine-hole event with a score of 35. He turned in three straight holes of ‘3” while needing 13 strokes to get through the final three holes.

Kale Ladwig was the runner-up with a 39.

Kingsley-Pierson placed second with a team score of 181. Emerson Pratt led the Panthers with 42, while Vincent Koelling and Beau Bubke each turned in scores of 46.

Woodbury Central had a 183, which placed the Wildcats in third. Carson Davis and Drew Kluender each led the Wildcats with 45.

Westwood was fourth, and Brayden Johnson led the Rebels with 41.

Ridge View was fifth (191), West Monona sixth (194), River Valley seventh at 202, MVAOCOU eighth (210) and Lawton-Bronson ninth at 214.

Mikey Ring also competed at Siouxland Christian, and he golfed a 46.

Boys soccer

East 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: The Black Raiders (2-1) scored twice during the second half to stave off the Warriors on Monday.

Diego Alferez, David Ochoa and Rodrigo Ochoa each scored a goal for East. David Ochoa also had an assist.

The Black Raiders took 22 shots.

Yoseth Valiente-Ixchop recorded the shutout in goal for the Black Raiders, getting two saves.

North 6, Fort Dodge 0: The Stars scored three goals in each half to get their first win of the season.

Western Christian 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: The Wolfpack (2-0) scored both their goals during the second half against the Dutch in Orange City.

Miles Baccam and Eli Van Essen each scored for Western Christian, which had 13 shots. All shots were on goal.

The Wolfpack used two goalies, one in each half. Jeremiah Kredit had two saves while J.D. Petitt had one save.

Unity Christian 2, West Sioux 1: All three goals were scored during the second half.

Knights junior Cory Kuperus and senior Sam Eppinga scored their team’s goals. The Knights took 25 shots, 12 on goal.

Eppinga also had a penalty-kick attempt, but it was no good.

Charlie Wierenga had two saves as Unity’s goalie.

Lewis Central 4, Denison-Schleswig 2: The Titans scored thrice in the third period on Monday against the Monarchs.

Jackson Saravia and Manuel Alcaraz each scored goals for the Monarchs. Christopher Magana had 12 saves.

Girls soccer

East 6, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: The Black Raiders scored thrice in each half to beat the Warriors on Monday.

West 5, North 4 (SO): Senior Gabby Wagner scored twice on Monday night to help the Wolverines beat the Stars.

Emma Smallcomb, Alondra Zermeno and Emily Vargas also scored goals for West. Vargas added an assist.

Bella Leon and Alondra Prieto also had assists.

Eneyda Vazquez had 16 saves while playing 90 saves in goal for the Wolverines.

West Sioux 1, Unity Christian 0: Falcons senior Hailey Triplet scored the match’s lone goal with a first-half goal. They had 17 shots.

Western Christian 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 1: Wolfpack senior Sierra Nielsen scored two goals on Monday to open the season with a win.

The Wolfpack outshot the Dutch 16-5.

Hannah Hulstein scored for the Dutch in the second half.

Anna Lee had five saves for the Wolfpack, while Amanda Hulstein had nine for the Dutch.

Boys tennis

Bishop Heelan 8, North 1: The Crusaders went across town to beat the Stars on Monday.

In No. 1 singles play, Heelan’s Jacob Liewer beat Brody Martin 8-2.

Luka Ernesti won in No. 2 singles over Daniel Mora, 8-1.

Jason Breen won in No. 3 singles against Carter Bertrand 8-3, as did Carter Kuehl in the No. 4 singles flight over Brayden Allen.

North’s lone win of the afternoon came from Wyatt Elgert, beating Heelan’s Nick Miller 8-6.

In the No. 6 flight, Jack Bousquet beat North’s Adam Embrock 8-6.

The Crusaders won all three of their doubles matches. They moved to 2-1 on the season.

East 9, West 0: The Black Raiders swept the Wolverines on Monday, and lost just two games in the nine-match meeting.

Winners in the singles flights for the Black Raiders were Lincoln Colling, Cole Ritchie, Preston Dobbs, Jax Theeler, Jackson Johnson and Nick Mickelson.

West’s Lance Weerheim won a game in No. 2 singles, while Weerheim teamed up with Kenny Lam to win a game in No. 1 doubles.

Denison-Schleswig 9, Cherokee 0: The Monarchs won their season opener by having eight of their nine matches end up at 10-0.

The six singles winners were Colin Reis, Carson Seuntjens, Harrison Dahm, Braden Cumyn, Wyatt Johnson and Blaine Brodsky.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0