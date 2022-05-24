Prep roundup: OABCIG's Axton Miller wins 2A boys golf championship

AMES, Iowa – OABCIG’s Axton Miller is a state champion.

Miller won the 2A boys golf tournament at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames on Tuesday. Miller was one shot off the lead after Monday’s first round and settled in to play the hot round Tuesday of 2-over-par 73. He went even on the front nine and 2-over on the back, but won by two shots over second place Luke Harwick of Beckman Catholic.

The sophomore for Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove was the lone competitor at the meet for his school, but made the trip worth it with the win.

Miller had four birdies, six bogeys and 12 pars on day two.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Drew Van Roekel tied for fifth in the tournament at 7-over. Trey Van Roekel placed 20th for BHRV at 17-over.

Western Christian had two golfers in the top-20. Caleb Douma tied for 11th at 10-over and Cole Feenstra tied for 17th at 15-over.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Western Christian tied for fifth in the team standings at 67-over as a team. Hudson won the team title at 51-over.

1A

Akron-Westfield placed third as a team in the 1A boys golf tournament. The Westerners finished 126-over, five strokes behind second place East Buchanan and 21 strokes behind champion Lake Mills.

Individually, Remsen St. Mary’s Mason Laven placed sixth at 23-over and Akron-Westfield’s Carter Wilken placed seventh at 24-over. Also inside the top 10 was Kingsley-Pierson’s Emerson Pratt, tying for eighth at 25-over.

Akron-Westfield’s Landyn Vossberg placed 15th at 35-over for two days.

3A

MOC-Floyd Valley and Spencer concluded state tournaments at the 3A meet Tuesday. MOC-Floyd Valley tied for fifth (111-over) and Spencer placed seventh at 120-over.

Jackson Van Den Bosch tied for 13th at 18-over for MOC-Floyd Valley and Kaden Miller tied for 20th at 24-over for Spencer.

Girls soccer

Bishop Heelan 10, West Sioux 0: The Crusaders scored all 10 goals in the first half to seal the regional semifinal win over the Falcons on Tuesday at Memorial Field.

Mia Conley scored three goals in the first five minutes of the game, and she set the tone for the Crusaders the rest of the way.

Trelyn White then scored the next two goals.

Gracie Rooney scored with 12 minutes left in the half, while Jada Newberg made it an 8-0 game with eight minutes left in the half.

Heelan will play the winner of Western Christian vs Sioux Center on Thursday at Memorial Field.

Monday’s results

Girls soccer

Bishop Heelan 2, BHRV 0: The Bishop Heelan High School boys soccer team advanced in the Class 2A postseason soccer tournament with a 2-0 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Memorial Field on Monday.

“It’s always good in the postseason when you can win and keep on playing,” Crusaders coach Pat Herbst said. “We were able to score a couple goals, but it wasn’t our best performance. We’ll give credit to (BHRV) for disrupting them on what we like to do.”

Alex Gonzalez opened the scoring in the first half, and Teddy Saltzman had the assist on the ice-breaking play.

Then, Andres Gonzalez scored in the second half to make it a 2-0 score, and Alex Suarez had the insurance play.

The Crusaders took 16 shots during the win.

They also had five corner kicks.

The Nighthawks had a close chance with 5:30 left in the second half, as Brayan Gonzalez attempted a free kick from about the 25-yard line, but it just went to the right of the goal.

Max Delaney had two saves.

“Our defense has played well all year,” Herbst said. “Our defense settled in and did what they’ve done all season.”

With the win, the Crusaders advanced to the 2A-1 substate final, with a 6:30 p.m. game Wednesday at Spencer.

The Tigers advanced with a 4-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the other side of the bracket.

The Tigers and Crusaders faced off earlier this month, as the Tigers won 4-2 up in Spencer.

“Spencer is a good team, and they have great coaches up there,” Herbst said. “We were up there earlier in the year, and they got the better end of it. We know what we’re going to get into when we go up there.”

East 3, Ames 2: David Ochoa scored the game-winning goal on Monday that sent the Black Raiders to the Class 3A semifinal.

Ochoa also hit the game-tying goal in the second half.

Western Christian 3, West Sioux 0: Three different Wolfpack — Miles Baccam, Uchan Harberts and Ashtin Van’t Hul — scored in the playoff win over the Falcons.

The Wolfpack took 20 shots on goal.

Ty Van Essen had two saves.

Sioux Center 2, Unity Christian 0: Miguel Gonzalez and Oscar Marquez scored goals for the Warriors in the playoff win.

Jesus Lopez had one save.

East girls 3, North 2: The Black Raiders advanced in Class 3A-Region 1 with the win.

Baseball

Dakota Valley 10, Centerville 0: Isaac Bruns tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Dakota Valley to a 10-0 win over Centerville in a Region 2B playoff game Monday.

Tyler Schutte tallied two hits. Randy Rosenquist and Garrett Anderson added one hit and two RBI each.

Beau Pollema struck out seven over five innings in the win.

Dakota Valley 4, Bon Homme 3: Jake Pruchniak struck out 12 batters in a complete game 4-3 Dakota Valley victory over Bon Homme Monday. The win punched Dakota Valley’s ticket to the Class B state tournament in Sioux Falls next week.

Isaac Bruns and Brayden Major tallied two hits each. Randy Rosenquist hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for Dakota Valley. Pruchniak and Brendan Barnett added one hit and an RBI each.

Alta-Aurelia 15, Westwood 0: Warriors senior Preston McCoy was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run. He also stole four bases in the win.

The Warriors pitching staff held the Rebels to one hit.

Storm Lake 1, Gehlen Catholic 0 (8): Tornadoes pitcher Jake Eddie struck out 11 batters in 7 2/3 innings. He held the Jays to two hits.

Eddie also had the lone run-producing hit in the game. It was a double.

Remsen St. Mary’s 13, Unity Christian 1: Hawks senior Carter Schorg struck out 12 hitters throughout five innings on Monday.

MVAOCOU 13, River Valley 1: Rams junior Tyler Ohlmeier was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. He also stole three bases.

Kolby Scott also knocked in two runs for MVAOCOU.

Adam Mitchell had eight strikeouts.

Harris-Lake Park 9, South O’Brien 5: The Wolves collected 13 hits, and just one of them were for extra bases.

Devin Meyer had a double for HLP. Austin Gilmore, Tyce Gunderson and Javen Baumgarn each drove in two runs.

Wolverines senior Brock Riedemann was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

MMCRU 11, Trinity Christian 0: The Royals scored six runs during the fourth inning.

Preston Astidias knocked in three runs, while Branden Whited had two his that included a double.

Carson Pick struck out 10 batters in five innings.

MOC-Floyd Valley 11, Okoboji 1: The Dutch opened the game on a 9-0 lead after three innings.

Carson Jager drove in four runs in the win.

Softball

Akron-Westfield 3, Hinton 2: Ciara Barron had two hits and an RBI for the Westerners in the season-opening win on Monday.

Blackhawks senior Madison Goosmann had two hits.

Spirit Lake 10, River Valley 0: The Indians scored all 10 of their runs in the first four innings.

Indians senior Irish Knutson had three RBIs with two hits and a double.

Spirit Lake’s Carlie Jo Ahrenstorff and Taylor Schneider hit doubles.

Morgan Fine limited the Wolverines to four hits in five innings.

South O’Brien 4, Harris-Lake Park 3: The Wolverines led 4-1 after five innings.

The Wolverines had four hits, including doubles from Grace Fuhrman and Maddie Johnson.

Annika Jenness had two RBIs.

Fuhrman also had 17 strikeouts.

MMCRU 9, Trinity Christian 2: Taylor Harpenau had three hits in the season-opening win. The Royals scored six runs in the second inning.

Mya Holmes hit a home run in the win.

Ava Brummel had two hits for the Tigers.

Remsen St. Mary’s 9, Unity Christian 0: The Hawks had multi-run innings in four of the seven innings.

Claire Schroeder had a three-hit game, and she scored three runs.

Mya Bunkers knocked in three runs, and she stole three bases.

Marina Cronin struck out seven Knights.

Cassady Dekkers had two hits for Unity.

The Hawks have won seven straight games over the Knights.

Kingsley-Pierson 13, MVAOCOU 11: The Panthers scored five times in both the third and fifth innings on Monday.

Jaya Phillips had two hits for the Panthers. MaKenna Bowman hit a home run.

Makia Smith, Sidney Trucke and Jordan Mahrt each had two hits for the Rams.

West Monona 4, Lewis Central 0: Spartans freshman Sophia Woodward had two hits and three steals in Monday’s win.

Brooklyn Pekarek had a homer and three RBIs.

