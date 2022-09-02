PREP ROUNDUP: Okoboji boys, Sioux Center girls win at Okoboji cross country meet

OKOBOJI, Iowa — The Okoboji High School boys cross country team won its home meet on Thursday with 39 points.

The Pioneers had three scorers in the Top 10. Evan Osler won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 17 minutes, 10 seconds.

MMCRU junior Kaden Galles was second with 17:18, while Pioneers sophomore Trigg Heimdal was third in 17:24.40.

George-Little Rock senior Lane Henrichs was fourth (17:24.80) and Sibley-Ocheyedan senior Alejandro Bernal was fifth in 17:26.90.

Sioux Center was second with 47 points, while the Generals were third with 114 points.

The Warriors’ girls won the team aspect in the other race. They scored 18 points, as all five scorers placed in the Top 10.

The Warriors had the Top 3 runners. Anna Truesdell won the race in 24:26, while Maria Bloom finished 1.30 seconds behind Truesdell.

Rylan VandeVegte was third in 24:28.

West Lyon junior Madison Feikema was fourth in 25:04, and Warriors junior Emalee Vermeer was fifth in 25:37.

Cherokee placed second with 58 points, while the Wildcats were third with 68 points.

Volleyball

North 2, East 0: North recorded a 21-12, 21-15 win over East.

Ashlyn Draube and Olivia Mentzer tallied four kills each for East. Carlee Jackson set up six assists and five digs. Mentzer added five digs.

North 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: North earned a 21-13, 21-18 sweep of MOC-Floyd Valley at North Thursday.

Maya Immeker and Leah Hayungs tallied three kills each for the Dutchmen. Tierney Huss set up eight assists.

Western Christian 2, East 0: Western Christian defeated Sioux City East 21-9, 21-19 Thursday at North.

Olivia Mentzer recorded five kills for the Black Raiders. Carlee Jackson set up seven assists and Hollie Peterson six.

Western Christian 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0: Western Christian recorded a 21-15, 21-11 win over MOC-Floyd Valley.

Adyson Jeltema led the Dutchmen with six kills. Tierney Huss recorded 11 assists and five digs.

West Lyon 2, Luverne 0: West Lyon defeated Luverne 25-19, 26-24 in the Luverne Triangular Thursday.

Jordyn Aeschliman tallied 10 kills and Evy Knoblock eight for the Wildcats. Maddie Johnson tallied 17 assists and Keatyn Lorenzen 10 digs.

West Lyon 2, Murray County Central 0: West Lyon defeated Murray County Central 25-16, 25-11 Thursday at the Luverne Triangular.

Evy Knoblock tallied 10 kills for the Wildcats. Maddie Johnson recorded 14 set assists.

Newell-Fonda 3, Southeast Valley 0: Newell-Fonda swept Southeast Valley 25-21, 25-15, 25-21 Thursday.

Mary Walker tallied nine kills for the Mustangs. Kierra Jungers added eight kills. Mia Walker tallied 16 assists and Izzy Sievers 15. Sievers added 12 digs.

Addi Hindt tallied seven kills for Southeast Valley.

Rock Valley 2, Boyden-Hull 1: Rock Valley beat Boyden-Hull 10-21, 21-18, 15-11 at the Boyden-Hull Tournament Thursday.

Avery Noble picked up seven kills for the Comets. Clara Hoegh tallied 18 assists and Dennie Boogerd eight digs.

Boyden-Hull 2, Akron-Westfield 0: Boyden-Hull recorded a 21-16, 21-9 win over Akron-Westfield in the Boyden-Hull Tournament Thursday.

Dennie Boogerd and Avery Noble tallied four kills each. Clara Hoegh picked up 13 assists and seven digs.

Lauryn Saathoff tallied eight kills for the Westerners. Josie Jacobs added 12 assists and Makenzie Hughes seven digs.

Akron-Westfield 2, Rock Valley 0: The Westerners earned a 21-16, 21-7 win over Rock Valley.

Lauryn Saathoff tallied five kills for the Westerners. Josie Jacobs tallied 11 assists.

Missouri Valley 2, MVAOCOU 1: Missouri Valley defeated MVAOCOU 17-21, 21-6, 15-8 Thursday in a quadrangular hosted by MVAOCOU.

Ava Hilts tallied nine kills for Missouri Valley.

Trista Ohlmeier tallied five kills to pace the Rams. Emily Kovarna picked up six digs.

Harlan 3, Denison-Schleswig 0: Harlan defeated Denison-Schleswig 25-13, 25-14, 25-9 Thursday night.

Claire Leinen tallied five kills for the Monarchs. Anna Wiges tallied 12 digs.

South Central Calhoun 3, GTRA 0: South Central Calhoun swept GTRA 25-8, 25-13, 25-17 Thursday night.

Riley Batta tallied eight kills for South Central Calhoun.

Adri Krieger tallied six kills and Olivia Sorensen recorded 10 assists for the Titans. Lizzi Palsrok recorded 13 digs.