PREP ROUNDUP: Okoboji boys take second at state cross country

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Okoboji’s boys came in second at the state cross country meet Friday afternoon in Fort Dodge.

Okoboji totaled 99 points as a team, second to Des Moines Christian (75 points). Tipton, Waukon and Oelwein round out the top five. Unity Christian took 10th as a team.

Des Moines Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt and Caleb Ten Pasa finished first and second overall at 15:50.62 and 16:06.33 respectively.

Okoboji’s Evan Olser took third overall, running 16:18.1. Trigg Heimdal ran 16:45.38 for 12th and Dylan Jones 117:13.55 for 24th for Okoboji. Drew Sandven was the fourth runner for Okoboji, running 17:24.85.

Unity Christian’s Dalyn Mulder (17:27.54) and Jonathon Breems (17:29.1) placed 42nd and 45th to lead the Knights. Ethan Wynia ran 17:41.88 and Stephen Schreurs 18:02.19.

George/Little Rock-Central Lyon’s Lane Henrichs ran 17:07.04 for 21st individually. Spirit Lake’s Brandon Hughes (17:19.3), Noah DeWeerd (18:06.19) and West Lyon’s Sam Meester (18:39.68) also ran in the boys race.

2A girls

Cherokee placed ninth, Unity Christian 12th and George/Little Rock-Central Lyon 15th in the 2A girls race.

Megan Courtright led Cherokee at 20:56.4, followed by Riley Lubeck at 21:01. Grace Woodall ran 21:02.72 and Ella Simonsen 21:45.64 for the Braves.

Katie Young placed 14th individually for the Knights, running 19:49.94. Jaidyn De Jong (21:13.23), Olivia Hoogland (21:21.3) and Abby Klompien (21:38.68) round out the top four for Unity Christian.

Mary Schriever led the Lions with a 20:25.91, followed by Afton Schlumbolm at 21:03.69. Lexi Landis ran 21:13.5 and Hannah Anderson 23:52.39.

Spirit Lake’s Katlyn Krieger placed ninth and Maryn Frein 13th at 19:36.97 and 19:47.98 respectively. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central’s Rachel Putze (20:21.87) and Western Christian’s Kyrin DeGroot (20:48.24) also ran.

1A boys

Sioux Central placed 15th as a team in the 1A boys race.

Jack Christian ran 18:07.63 and Leighton Sippel 18:19.73 for the Rebels. Brayden Kramber ran 18:30.81 and Joshua Hoffman 19:04.6.

Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Ben Byers (16:52.35) and Alejandro Bernal (16:55.74) ran 17th and 19th respectively.

MMCRU’s Kaden Galles (17:12.96), Alta-Aurelia’s Braden Sonksen (18:04.62), Hinton’s Zach Sypersma (18:07.3) and Lawton-Bronson’s Theo Moseman (18:28.56) each ran Friday.

1A girls

Sibley-Ocheyedan took third as a team and Alta-Aurelia sixth in the 1A girls race.

Madison Brouwer took second individually at 18:42.12. Madison Marco took sixth at 19:21.69. Bria Wasmund (21:24.56) and Olivia Hensch (21:56.21) were the third and fourth scorers for the Generals.

Nora Peterson took third overall at 19:02.8. Taylor Robertson (21:02), Breyer Anderson (21:17.39) and Hayden Berkland (21:37.86) were next in line for the Warriors.

Lawton-Bronson’s Jolee Mesz placed ninth overall at 19:26.61. West Monona’s Chloe Broer (20:38.41) Sioux Central’s Linnea Bloom (20:41.93) and Ridge View’s Jaycie Vohs (21:16.62) also ran.

Thursday

Football

Elk Point-Jefferson 42, Redfield 0: The Huskies earned a quarterfinals win over Redfield 42-0 Thursday night in Elk Point.

Lucas Hueser ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns for Elk Point-Jefferson. Devon Schmitz added a rushing score.

Noah McDermott threw for 123 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 42 yards. Jakob Scarmon recorded 43 yards and a score.

The Huskies also had a defensive score, as Hunter Geary returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

Elk Point-Jefferson hosts Hot Springs in the semifinals Friday night at 6 p.m. The winner is headed to Vermillion to play in the DakotaDome in the Class 11B State Championship.