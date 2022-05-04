Prep roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls golf wins East invite at Floyd Park Golf Course

SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls golf team won an 18-hole invitational hosted by East on Wednesday at Floyd Park Golf Course.

The Warriors collected a team score of 361, five strokes ahead of Bishop Heelan.

Le Mars was third at 367, North fourth at 369, East fifth (399), MVAOCOU sixth (417) and Woodbury Central seventh with a team score of 427.

North senior Avery Beller was the meet medalist with a score of 78, edging Heelan’s Anna Fenton by two strokes.

Le Mars’ Dani Hurt was third with an 83, and Morgan Pack of SB-L was fourth at 87.

Cora Eckhoff of SB-L was fifth (88), East’s Kayla Benson was sixth (89), Heelan’s Madi Cramer and Taylor Mackey of Le Mars seventh (90), SB-L’s Madison Hiltz ninth (92) and Zoe Wittkop of Le Mars rounded out the Top 10 with a 93.

Tuesday’s results

Girls soccer

North 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: The Stars led 5-0 at the half, and added three more in the second half.

Bishop Heelan 4, West 0: Four different Crusaders — Addison Kuehl, Brooklyn Stanley, Jada Newberg and Lauryn Peck — scored against the Wolverines.

Kuehl and Newberg also had assists, as did Trelyn White and Elizabeth de los Santos.

Lauren LaFleur saved four shots.

Council Bluffs Jefferson 1, East 0: Yellowjackets freshman Kaylee Driggers scored the match’s lone goal during the second half.

Western Christian 10, Storm Lake 0: Wolfpack senior Lydia Van Kley scored three goals in the win over the Tornadoes.

Sierra Nielsen had two assists.

Boys soccer

East 7, Jefferson 0: The Black Raiders won their eighth match of the season. They led just 2-0 at the half, then scored five times during the second half.

David Ochoa and Rodrigo Ochoa each scored two goals, and both players had two assists, too.

Faustino Gomez-Fonseca, Jacob Schroeder and Diego Alferez scored goals for East.

North 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2: The Stars led 2-0 at the half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0