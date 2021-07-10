PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball defeats Le Mars in regional softball semifinal

Even though she’s an eighth grader, Crooks started the season as the designated player, but has recently come off the bench.

Crooks made Ocker’s decision pay off, as Crooks delivered a two-out RBI double.

“When she’s aggressive, she does good things,” Ocker said. “We talk about being aggressive when the ball is below her hands.”

That run proved to be a key one.

Maggie Allen homered in the fifth inning, then Morgan Marienau had an RBI walk in the seventh inning.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the seventh inning.

With two outs, both Griebel and Kerr called timeout to calm Warriors pitcher Regan Herbst. Herbst had pitched in some tough spots earlier in the season, and Saturday’s seventh inning was no different.

Herbst escaped out of it by forcing Avery Pratt to ground out to Evans-Murphy.

“I think earlier this year, we played too fast and we didn’t take our time and let things snowball,” Ocker said. “Tonight, we took deep breaths and made the plays when we needed to.”