PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball defeats Le Mars in regional softball semifinal

SERGEANT BLUFF — The first team to relax usually wins. That’s the message Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball coach Jared Ocker told his team Saturday.
The Warriors, indeed, relaxed first.
The Warriors defeated Le Mars 4-3 on Saturday in a Class 4A regional semifinal contest, a rematch from last year’s regional final.
With the win, SB-L faces Boone at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Warriors were able to relax by scoring three runs off Bulldogs ace Alivia Milbrodt early.
Elise Evans-Murphy scored Kylie Kerr on an RBI single. Abby Lewis later earned an RBI single, on an infield hit. The hit allowed Evans-Murphy to score.
Aussie Obbink had an RBI groundout, giving the home Warriors a 3-0 lead.
“It’s huge with momentum,” Ocker said. “We found a way to string together a couple of hits. Milbrodt has had our number and has given it to us all year. She pitched well tonight, but we were able to string hits together in the first.”
Le Mars’ Averie Morgan put the Bulldogs on the board with an RBI groundout during the second inning.
SB-L added an insurance run during the bottom of the fourth inning.
Ocker decided to send eighth-grader Emma Crooks to pinch-hit for Cori Griebel.
Even though she’s an eighth grader, Crooks started the season as the designated player, but has recently come off the bench.
Crooks made Ocker’s decision pay off, as Crooks delivered a two-out RBI double.
“When she’s aggressive, she does good things,” Ocker said. “We talk about being aggressive when the ball is below her hands.”
That run proved to be a key one.
Maggie Allen homered in the fifth inning, then Morgan Marienau had an RBI walk in the seventh inning.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the seventh inning.
With two outs, both Griebel and Kerr called timeout to calm Warriors pitcher Regan Herbst. Herbst had pitched in some tough spots earlier in the season, and Saturday’s seventh inning was no different.
Herbst escaped out of it by forcing Avery Pratt to ground out to Evans-Murphy.
“I think earlier this year, we played too fast and we didn’t take our time and let things snowball,” Ocker said. “Tonight, we took deep breaths and made the plays when we needed to.”
Harlan 4, Denison-Schleswig 3: The Cyclones scored the go-ahead run during the seventh inning on Saturday.
Cambri Brodersen and Kiana Schulz each had two hits for the Monarchs. Schulz drove in two runs.
Late Friday
Remsen St. Mary’s 7, Westwood 2: The Hawks scored four times during the third inning on Friday to advance to the regional final.
Senior Brittany Johnson recorded three hits. Carly Ortmann had two hits, including a home run.
Hawks pitcher Marina Cronin held the Rebels to three hits. She also had seven strikeouts.
Shelby Skinner and Jaeden Ferris each had a hit for the Rebels.
Akron-Westfield 5, GTRA 1: The Westerners' key inning came in the fourth inning, when they scored three times.
Josie Jacobs had two hits and drove in a run as an eighth-grader.
Hailey Wilken got the win, as she pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out four Titans hitters.
North Union 4, Western Christian 3: Wolfpack junior Josie Zeutenhorst doubled and homered in the season-ending loss.
Sioux Central 3, Ridge View 0: Rebels senior Taylor Krager held the Raptors to four hits Friday during the shutout.
Krager recorded seven strikeouts.
Tatum Shepherd had two hits for Ridge View.
BASEBALL
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8, MOC-Floyd Valley 6: Bryce Click struck out nine batters over six innings Friday in the win over the Dutchmen.
The Warriors junior also had two hits and an RBI.
Aidan Sieperda knocked in three teammates.
Dutchmen sophomore Kael Arends had a three-hit game, including a double.