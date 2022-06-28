Prep roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball sweeps Council Bluffs Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Bailey Moreau, Elise Evans-Murphy and Emma Crooks tallied two hits and one RBI each in the Warriors’ 6-1 win over Council Bluffs Lincoln.

Regan Herbst struck out five over four innings in the Warriors win.

Jessica Vrenick tallied two hits and one RBI for the Lynx. Holly Hansen struck out four in the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, CB Lincoln 3 (Game 2): Elise Evans-Murphy and Cori Griebel hit home runs and drove in two RBIs each in Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s 13-3 win over Lincoln.

Addie Brown tallied three hits in the win. Kamea Van Kalsbeek struck out four in four innings in the win.

Bishop Heelan 11, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1 (Game 1): Angel Shaw struck out seven over five innings in Heelan’s 11-1 win over Jefferson.

Ella Fitzpatrick tallied three hits and five RBIs for the Crusaders. Kenley Meis added three hits.

Carley Steinspring tallied one hit and one RBI for the Yellow Jackets.

Heelan 3, CB Jefferson 0 (Game 2): Ella Fitzpatrick tallied one hit and two RBIs to lead the Crusaders to a 3-0 win over Jefferson.

Marin Frazee pitched five innings in the win and Angel Shaw struck out three over two innings for the save.

East 9, North 1 (Game 1): Brylee Hempey struck out seven over seven innings in East’s 9-1 win over North.

Olivia Mentzer added three hits and two RBIs for the Black Raiders. Raelyn Angerman and Bella Gordon added two hits each.

Natalie Rasmussen and Meara Lytton each recorded a base hit.

East 12, North 1 (Game 2): Raelyn Angerman and Alyssa Ericks tallied three hits and two RBIs each in East’s 12-1 win over North.

Brylee Hempey added four hits and two RBIs. Lexi PLathe struck out five in the complete game win.

Lauren Clark tallied two hits for North.

Le Mars 13, West 0 (Game 1): Lizzie Koonce and Addison Bogh combined for a one-hitter, striking out seven total batters in Le Mars’ 13-0 win over West.

Libby Leraas tallied two hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs. Sarah Brown and Mackenzie Kunkel added two hits and two RBIs each.

Bre Loker tallied the lone hit for West.

Le Mars 12, West 1 (Game 2): Payton Wright and Charlie Grosenheider tallied one hit and two RBIs each for the Bulldogs in a 12-1 win over West.

Kylie Hofman struck out four over five innings in the win.

Bre Loker, Kaycie Boetger and Zoey Riessen tallied two hits each for West.

Trinity Christian 8, Harris-Lake Park 4: Dana De Boer tallied three hits to lead Trinity Christian to an 8-4 win over Harris-Lake Park.

Belle Schiermeyer and Ava Brummel tallied two hits each for the Tigers. Makiah De Jager pitched five innings in the win.

Denison-Schleswig 13, Red Oak 1 (Game 1): Teryn Fink and Lauren Bowker tallied three RBIs each in Denison-Schleswig’s 13-1 win over Red Oak.

Norah Huebert gave up one hit in three innings in the win.

Denison-Schleswig 12, Red Oak 0 (Game 2): Hannah Slater tallied one hit and three RBIs to lead Dension-Schleswig to a 12-0 win over Red Oak.

Autumn Nemitz and Jordyn Linn added one hit and two RBIs each for the Monarchs. Cambri Brodersen struck out five in four innings in the win.

Akron-Westfield 12, West Sioux 0: Taryn Wilken tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead Akron-Westfield to a 12-0 win over West Sioux.

Megan Meinen pitched three shutout innings in the win. Chloee Colt and Josie Jacobs tallied two hits each for the Westerners.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11, Okoboji 1: Keilani Maae tallied four hits and two RBIs to lead the Nighthawks to an 11-1 win over Okoboji.

Jenny Luevano tallied a three-run double for the Nighthawks. Avery Noble pitched six innings in the win.

Sioux Center 16, George-Little Rock 0: Tatum Schmalbeck tallied three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead Sioux Center to a 16-0 win over the Mustangs.

Jori Harskamp added two hits and three RBIs for the Warriors. Schmalbeck struck out three in three innings in the win.

Hannah Anderson tallied a base hit for the Mustangs.

Hinton 4, Unity Christian 0: Jadyn Case tallied 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

Case also hit a double and drove in two RBIs for the Blackhawks. Emily Small added a base hit and one RBI.

Kate Walhof recorded the lone hit for the Knights.

West Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: Jersey Hawf hit a two-run home run for West Lyon in a 3-1 walk-off win over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

Hawf also pitched the complete game win for the Wildcats, striking out four and allow no earned (one unearned) runs.

Keytin Elser tallied two hits for the Generals.

Remsen St. Mary’s 6, Gehlen Catholic 2: Remsen St. Mary’s got back in the win column with a 6-2 win over Gehlen Catholic.

Alyssa Kolbeck tallied two hits for the Jays in the loss.

Newell-Fonda 14, GTRA 2: Newell-Fonda won its 30th game of the season with a 14-2 win over GTRA.

Emma Erickson tallied three hits and four RBI for the Mustangs. Mary Walker added three hits and three RBIs. Macy Sievers struck out four in the win in the circle.

Sioux Central 8, Alta-Aurelia 7: Berkley Johannsen tallied three hits and two RBIs to lead Sioux Central to an 8-7 win over Alta-Aurelia.

Johannsen also struck out five over seven innings in the win. Halle Larson added two hits and two RBIs for the Rebels.

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Sheldon 0: Carlin Smith pitched seven innings, striking out six in MOC-Floyd Valley’s 3-0 win over Sheldon.

Kady Hoekstra drove in one RBI for the Dutchman.

Emma Barwick and Maliah Kleinhesselink tallied two hits each for the Orabs.

West Monona 5, AHSTW 2: MaKayla Haynes and Savannah Lucas tallied two hits and two RBIs each in West Monona’s 5-2 win over AHSTW.

Carly Miller pitched seven innings, striking out four in the win for the Spartans.

Monday's baseball results

Spencer 8, Western Christian 0: Devin Dirkx hurled a no-hitter, striking out six for Spencer in an 8-0 win over Western Christian.

Brennan Elsbecker tallied three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers. Cooper Griffin added three hits.

Cherokee Washington 10, Storm Lake 7: Aiden Comstock tallied three hits and two RBIs to lead the Braves to a 10-7 win over Storm Lake.

Daenon Loucks added two hits and two RBIs while Alex Kohn picked up three hits for the Braves. Joe Benson struck out seven over five innings.

Jake Eddie tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Tornadoes. Trevor Turner and Sam Dvergsten added two hits each.

Remsen St. Mary’s 8, Gehlen Catholic 7: Cael Ortmann tallied four hits to lead Remsen St. Mary’s in an 8-7 win over Gehlen Catholic.

Carter Schorg, Alex Schoreder and Hunter Pick recorded two hits each for the Hawks. Jaxon Bunkers took the win on the mound.

Keaton Logan recorded a double and four RBI for the Jays.

Akron-Westfield 12, West Sioux 2: Michael Swancutt recorded a pair of doubles and three RBIs to lead Akron-Westfield to a 12-2 win over West Sioux.

Aric Allard pitched five innings in the win for the Westerners. Kasey Nielsen and Hayden Wahlberg tallied two hits each.

Sioux Center 14, George-Little Rock 1: Creed Waring tallied three hits and two RBIs for Sioux Center in a 14-1 win over the Mustangs.

Brett Schouten added two hits and three RBIs for the Warriors. Carson Bruhn earned the win on the mound.

Charlie Hamilton, Jack Krull and Collin DeLeeuw tallied base hits for the Mustangs.

Hinton 9, Unity Christian 0: Ty Ridgway tallied two hits and two RBIs to lead Hinton to a 9-0 win over Unity Christian.

Easton Stusse added a home run and drove in two RBIs for Hinton. Gavin Nelson struck out 13 batters over seven innings in the win.

Braedan Bosma hit a double for the Knights.

Kingsley-Pierson 12, Treynor 4: Evan Neumann tallied four hits and four RBI to lead Kingsley-Pierson to a 12-4 win over Treynor Monday.

Brandon Kron added two hits and four RBI. Neumann struck out nine over six innings in the win.

Mason Yochum and Holden Minahan tallied two hits each for Treynor.

Newell-Fonda 13, Ridge View 1: Carter Sievers and Evan Archer tallied three hits and two RBIs each in Newell-Fonda’s 13-1 win over Ridge View.

Max Carlson added two hits and three RBIs for the Mustangs. Trey Jungers struck out six in four innings in the win.

Tracin Price tallied two hits and one RBI for the Raptors.

MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Sheldon 1: Kooper Huss tallied two doubles and two RBIs to lead MOC-Floyd Valley to an 8-1 win over Sheldon.

Kael Arends and Luke Korver tallied one hit and two RBIs each for the Dutchmen. Jackson Van Den Bosch struck out 10 over five innings in the win.

Max Hamill tallied two hits and one RBI for the Orabs. Anthony Courtney pitched seven innings in the loss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0