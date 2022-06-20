prep roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton takes down Council Bluffs Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS --- Tylar Lutgen tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 16-1 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson Monday.

Bryce Click added three hits and two RBI for the Warriors. Brayden Kerr struck out five over four innings in the win.

Kyle Komor tallied one hit and one RBI for the Yellow Jackets in the loss. Kendall Bell took the loss on the mound.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18, Jefferson 2: Bryce Click hit four extra base hits and drove in four RBI to lead the Warriors to an 18-2 win over Jefferson.

Aidan Sieperda tallied two hits and four RBI for the Warriors. Tanner Kleene pitched four innings to record the win.

Kyle Komor tallied two hits and two RBI for Jefferson.

Saturday

North 6, Des Moines Lincoln 5: Cael Walrod tallied two hits and two RBI to lead North to a 6-5 win over Des Moines Lincoln.

Eli Cedillo tallied three hits and one RBI for North. Patison McCormick took the win.

West 9, Ridge View 3: Drew Benson tallied two hits and two RBI to lead West to a 9-3 win over Ridge View.

Hunter McHugh tallied one hit and two RBI for the Wolverines. Ethan Frazee struck out four over four innings in the win.

Cael Mytrue tallied one hit and one RBI to lead Ridge View.

West 7, Sioux Central 0: Drew Benson tallied two hits and two RBI to lead West to a 7-0 win over Sioux Central.

Ryan Smith added one hit and two RBI for the Wolverines. Cael Kilberg struck out 12 batters over six innings in the win.

Jacob Hargens tallied two hits for the Rebels. Konnor McKeever pitched five innings in the loss.

Remsen St. Mary’s 6, Kingsley-Pierson 2: Alex Schroeder and Jaxon Bunkers tallied two RBI each for the Hawks in a 6-2 win over Kingsley-Pierson.

Cael Ortman tallied one hit and one RBI for Remsen St. Mary’s. Carter Schorg tallied five strikeouts over six and two-third innings.

Damon Schmid tallied two hits for the Panthers. Boston Doeschot took the loss on the mound.

Sioux Central 7, Ridge View 1: Carter Boettcher and Dakota Deuschle tallied three hits and one RBI each in Sioux Central’s 7-1 win over Sioux Central.

Boden Bright pitched seven innings in the win.

Cael Mytrue tallied two hits and one RBI for the Raptors. Caden Biede took the loss.

OABCIG 10, Woodbine 9: Gunner Wagner tallied one hit and two RBI to lead Woodbine to a 10-9 win over OABCIG.

Landon Bendgen tallied three hits for the Tigers. Cody Dickinson pitched five innings in the win.

Treyten Kolar tallied two hits and two RBI for the Falcons. Kane Ladwig added four hits. Ladwig took the loss on the mound.

ACGC 9, OABCIG 1: Brock Littler drove in four RBI on four hits in ACGC’s 9-1 win over OABCIG.

Littler also pitched five innings in the win for ACGC.

Brysen Kolar tallied two hits and Kane Ladwig drove in an RBI for the Falcons. Zach Hemer took the loss.

Westwood 9, Logan-Magnolia 7: Brody Muenchrath tallied one hit and two RBI for Westwood to take a 9-7 win over Logan-Magnolia.

Brayden Yingst tallied two hits for the Rebels. Muenchrath took the win on the mound.

Boyer Valley 10, Westwood 7: Brayden Yingst tallied three hits, including a pair of solo home runs, and two RBI for Westwood in a 10-7 loss to Boyer Valley.

Micke Hansen and Dayne Hunter tallied two hits for the Rebels. Hansen pitched three and a third innings in the loss.

Gehlen Catholic 14, West Lyon 1: Keaton Logan tallied two hits and four RBI to lead Gehlen Catholic to a 14-1 win over West Lyon.

David Begnoche added two hits and two RBI for the Jays. Connor Kraft struck out eight over three innings in the win.

Dawson Ripperda tallied one hit and one RBI for West Lyon. Tyler Kock took the loss.

Hinton 10, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0: Easton Stusse tallied three hits and five RBI to lead Hinton to a 10-0 win over the Cowboys.

Beau Cook added three hits and two RBI for the Blackhawks. Dylan Hartman struck out seven over five innings.

Unity Christian 1, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: Jacob Van Donge struck out six over seven innings in Unity Christian’s 1-0 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

Kyan Emmelkamp hit a double for the Knights.

Sam Remmerde hit a double for the Nighthawks. Colton Beyer struck out five over six innings.

Prep Softball

Monday

Le Mars 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2: Mackenzie Kunkel tallied two hits and one RBI to lead Le Mars to a 3-2 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton Monday.

Maggie Allen added one hit and one RBI for the Bulldogs. Lizzie Koonce struck out six over seven innings in the win. Bailey Moreau tallied two hits and two RBI to lead the Warriors. Reagan Herbst pitched four innings for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Saturday

Akron-Westfield 11, Woodbury Central 1: Natalie Olson tallied three hits and two RBI to lead Akron-Westfield to an 11-1 win over Woodbury Central.

Megan Meinen added two hits and two RBI for the Westerners. Emma Rolfes struck out five over five innings.

West Lyon 6, Akron-Westfield 4: Randi Childress hit a three-run home run in West Lyon’s 6-4 win over Akron-Westfield.

Madison DeJong added two hits and two RBI for the Wildcats. Jersey Hawf struck out five over seven innings.

Natalie Olson hit a two-run single for the Westerners. Megan Meinen took the loss in the circle, striking out four batters in one and a third innings.

West Lyon 9, Western Christian 7: Randi Childress tallied three hits and two RBI to lead the West Lyon Wildcats to a 9-7 win over Western Christian.

Jersey Hawf added a two-run double for the Wildcats. Madison DeJong struck out six over six innings in the win.

Josie Zeutenhorst tallied two hits and two RBI for Western Christian. Olivia TenKley and Keana Wynja picked up two hits each. Breya Van Kley took the loss in the circle.

Western Christian 4, Woodbury Central 3: Olivia TenKley tallied two hits and Autumn Wolfswinkel drove in two RBI for the Wolfpack in a 4-3 win over Woodbury Central.

Jaelyn De Jong struck out five batters in the win for Western Christian.

Newell-Fonda 4, Columbus Catholic 3: Kinzlee Hinders hit a two-run home run in Newell-Fonda’s 4-3 win over Columbus Catholic.

Macy Sievers tallied four hits for the Mustangs. Kierra Jungers struck out seven over six innings.

Kamryn Regenold and Katie Ruden tallied two hits each for the Sailors. Haile Frost pitched six innings.

Sioux Center 8, Storm Lake 6 (8 innings): Tatum Schmalbeck tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Sioux Center to an 8-6 win over Storm Lake.

Ella Jahn tallied three hits and and Taya Gesink drove in two RBI for the Warriors. Schmalbeck pitched two shutout innings in the win.

Mackenzie Harder and Maddy Raveling recorded two RBI for the Tornadoes. Raveling added two hits. Avery DeHaan struck out nine over eight innings in the loss.

Gehlen Catholic 1, Sioux Center 0: Rylee Schnepf struck out 13 batters over seven innings in Gehlen Catholic’s 1-0 win over Sioux Center.

Taya Gesink tallied two hits for the Warriors in the loss. Tatum Schmalbeck struck out five over seven innings.

Logan-Magnolia 10, Ridge View 1: Gabi Mason tallied one hit and one RBI for Ridge View in a 10-1 loss to Logan-Magnolia.

Addison Schmidt struck out six over seven innings in the loss for the Raptors.

Glenwood 5, Ridge View 3: Abby Wandrey, Emma Mentzer and Katie Pickhinke tallied two hits each in Ridge View’s 5-3 loss to Glenwood.

Tatum Shepherd struck out 12 batters over six innings in the loss.

MVAOCOU 8, Southwest Valley 7: Jordan Mahrt tallied two hits and four RBI to lead MVAOCOU to an 8-7 win over Southwest Valley.

Reagan Seuntjens tallied four innings pitched in the win for the Rams.

Sadie Groszkrueger tallied three hits and two RBI to lead the Timberwolves. Ryanne Mullen struck out three over six innings.

MVAOCOU 8, Audubon 2: Brylei Clausen tallied two hits, one of them being a home run, and two RBI to lead the Rams to an 8-2 win over Audubon.

Cheslee Yockey tallied one hit and two RBI for MVAOCOU. Mya Goslar pitched five innings in the win.

North Union 18, Unity Christian 6: Maggie Engelby tallied three hits, two of them home runs, and five RBI to lead North Union to an 18-6 win over Unity Christian.

Emily Meyer tallied three hits and three RBI for North Union. Meyer also earned the win in the circle, striking out 11.

Jorja Zomermaand tallied a three run double for Unity Christian. Hannah Van Den Berg took the loss in the circle.

