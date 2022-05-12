Prep roundup: Severe weather postpones four Iowa area track meets

SIOUX CITY — The four area track meets that were scheduled on Thursday at Lawton-Bronson, Ridge View, Le Mars and Cherokee were all postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

Those four meets will be held Friday in classes 1A through 3A.

There were some meets held Thursday — including the one that involved the city schools in Fort Dodge.

The 1A through 3A state-qualifying list will likely not be released until late Friday night or Saturday, due to the postponements.

Girls soccer

West 3, North 0: The West High School girls soccer team scored all three of its goals on Wednesday in the first half to beat North 3-0 at Leeds Field.

Emma Smallcomb and Bella Leon scored goals for the Wolverines, who improved their record to 8-6.

Adriel Schultzen had an assist. West took 15 total shots on goal.

Eneyda Vazquez had seven saves in the shutout.

