PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux Center softball, Kingsley-Pierson baseball head to state

DES MOINES — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team saw its season come to an end one game short of the state tournament, as Saydel defeated the Warriors 11-2 on Tuesday.

Saydel started out with a 5-0 lead, and then scored five runs in the sixth inning to advance to the state tournament.

The Warriors were held to three hits. The three Warriors who had those hits were senior Addie Brown, Addison Wheeler and Brooklyn Ocker.

Elise Evans-Murphy and Emma Crooks also got on base with a walk.

Brown and Aussie Obbink scored the two SB-L runs.

Dakota Lake was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Saydel. Lake also hit a double.

Dakoda Wright, Ryley Pecina, Kaydence Butters and Caydance Sharp each drove in two runs.

Dallas Center-Grimes 10, Bishop Heelan 1: The Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning to secure a spot in the Class 4A state tournament.

Sioux Center 8, Estherville-Lincoln Central 3: The Warriors won and advanced to their second state appearance for state softball.

Prep baseball

Kingsley-Pierson 10, Tri-Center 1: Tri-Center knocked out the Panthers last year, but this time around, the Panthers left no doubt.

With the win, the Panthers are in the Class 1A state baseball tournament.

Damon Schmid and Jackson Howe each had two-hit games. Schmid hit a home run in Denison.

Emerson Pratt had a double.

Evan Neumann, Boston Doeschot and Beau Bubke each drove in two runs.

Boston Doeschot got the win. He went 4 2/3 innings, and he struck out nine T-C batters.

Conner Beelner pitched the remaining 2 1/3 innings, and he notched four strikeouts.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 6, Hinton 1: The Midgets held the Blackhawks to two hits. Ty Ridgway had one of those hits.

Gavin Nelson recorded seven strikeouts in his final pitching performance for Hinton.