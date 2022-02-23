PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City East bowling places fourth at state

WATERLOO, Iowa — The Sioux City East High School bowling team came up short in its pursuit of a Class 3A state title on Wednesday, as the Black Raiders fell to Waukee in the state semifinals, 3-0, and then lost to Bettendorf in the consolation round, also by a 3-0 score.

East advanced to the quarterfinals after finishing with a 3,046 Baker score in pre-bracket play, and then defeated Waterloo West, 3-0, to advance to the semifinal matchup against Waukee.

The Black Raiders ended up placing fourth at the meet, while Waukee won the Class 3A title with a 3-0 victory over No. 1 seeded Marshalltown.

On the individual side, Tommy Tracy of the West Sioux/Akron-Westfield co-op finished fourth overall after falling to Trey VanWyk of Oskaloosa in the third-place match, 257-233. The Class 2A champion was Marion's Brennan Smith, who won the title with a 245-181 win over No. 1 seeded Cody Reseland of Urbandale.

Blake Polzin of Denison-Schleswig also lost to VanWyk, 300-279. Polzin had the second-highest score of any first-round bowler.

Tuesday’s boys basketball results

Rock Valley 61, Boyden-Hull 59: The Rockets upset the ranked Comets to move on to the Class 2A-2 substate final.

The Rockets were 22-for-44 from the floor. Senior Bryson Van Grootheest made seven shots, and led Rock Valley with 23 points.

Rockets seniors Landyn Van Kekerix and Sam Remmerde each scored 13 points, while senior Dawson Van Beek had 12.

Despite the loss, the Comets made 58 percent of its shots on the night. Tanner Te Slaa scored 30 points by making 13 baskets and four free throws.

Fellow senior Bryan Zylstra chipped in with 15 points.

Central Lyon 59, Hinton 42: The Lions led 29-18 at the half, and held Hinton to 24 second-half points.

The Lions will face the winner of Western Christian vs. Cherokee on Saturday for the 2A-1 title in Le Mars. The game between the Wolfpack and Braves was played Wednesday in Sioux City.

Caleb Holmes scored 13 points in his Blackhawks finale.

Newell-Fonda 71, Woodbury Central 51: The Mustangs held the Wildcats to a 37-percent clip on Tuesday, and Newell-Fonda led 36-21 at the half.

Carter Sievers led Newell-Fonda with 16 points, while Caden Meyer scored 14.

Dallas Kluender — a Morningside football signee — scored 13 points in his final game with Woodbury Central.

Remsen St. Mary’s 29, South O’Brien 23: The game was tied at 13-13 at the half, but the Hawks limited the Wolverines to 10 second-half points.

With the win, the Hawks are in the Class 1A-1 substate final, and they’ll play Newell-Fonda at Sioux Center’s gym at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Jake Wallin led the Wolverines with eight points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0