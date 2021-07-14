PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball bow out in regional finals

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Even though the game ended in a loss, the East High School softball team did something no other team had done in 10 games.
The Black Raiders lost to the No. 1-seeded Dodgers 16-4 in a Class 5A regional final. With the win, Fort Dodge made it to the state tournament.
The Black Raiders scored all four of their runs during the third inning.
Black Raiders senior Evie Larson was 1-for-2, and that lone hit was a double. She drove in three of the four runs.
Brylee Hempey, Maddie Hase, Kilie Junck and Gracie Bruening all scored runs for East.
The last time Fort Dodge allowed a run came on June 23 against Ankeny.
Fort Dodge gathered 19 hits, including seven extra-base hits.
BOONE 13, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 0: The Toreadors scored eight runs during the third inning to force the run rule over the Warriors in a Class 4A state-qualifying game.
Boone racked up ten hits on the day.
Boone’s Emma Dighton held the Warriors to three hits. Aussie Obbink, Chloe Buss and Abby Lewis each collected one hit.
Addie Brown and Ella Skinner also forced a walk.
Regan Herbst and Lewis combined to allow 13 earned runs on 10 hits. They walked seven and struck out one.
Boone qualified for the Class 4A state softball tournament with the win. The Journal area has just two teams that made it to state: Remsen St. Mary’s and Newell-Fonda.
Baseball
INDIANOLA 2-5, EAST 1-3: The Indians scored the go-ahead run of Game 1 during the fifth inning.
The Black Raiders took the early lead of Game 1, as Aiden Haukap hit an RBI single.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning of the nightcap.
East’s run came on a Kaleb Nutt RBI single that scored Cael Boever. Boever got things going with a one-out single.
Nutt later had a sacrifice fly in the fifth, then Kaden Schossow had an RBI single in the sixth.
NORTH 6, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 5: Stars senior Evan Helvig homered during the win on Tuesday at home. This was a regular-season game.
Helvig’s homer — his 10th of the season — was a solo shot.
The Stars’ pitching staff held the Dutchmen to four hits. In all, the Stars had 11 hits.
GLENWOOD 6, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 5: Aidan Sieperda and Tylar Lutgen both had two hits in Tuesday’s regular-season finale.
The Warriors scored three times in the seventh inning. They were held to six hits.
STORM LAKE 8, HUMBOLDT 5: Tornadoes senior Jailen Hansen drove in three runs on Tuesday, and his lone hit of the night was a triple.
Mark Eddie had two hits.
The Tornadoes scored four times during the third inning.
Playoffs
UNITY CHRISTIAN 7, CENTRAL LYON 6: Tanner Schouten hit a game-winning single during the seventh inning to help the Knights advance in a Class 2A-1 quarterfinal.
That was Schouten’s only hit of the night, but he drove in two runs.
James Bouma also had two hits.
Tyler Wieringa hit a triple while Clayton Bosma hit a double.
Cooper Spiess and Damian Kelderman had doubles for the Lions, while Zach Lutmer homered
WOODBURY CENTRAL 1, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Woodbury Central’s Will DeStigter drove in the game’s lone run Tuesday with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
The Wildcats advanced to Saturday’s substate semifinal against Kingsley-Pierson.
REMSEN ST. MARY’S 10, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 0: Blaine Harpenau recorded his 500th strikeout in his Hawks career on Tuesday.
He struck out nine batters over three innings.
Harpenau had early run support, leading 10-0 after three.
Levi Waldschmitt was 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the Class 1A district semifinal.
KUEMPER CATHOLIC 13, MVAOCOU 3: Rams sophomore T.J. Nutt had a two-run hit but it wasn’t enough to beat the Knights in a 2A-8 quarterfinal.
Kuemper opened the game with six runs in the first inning at Merchants Park, then scored a half-dozen more during the fourth inning. .
PANORAMA 11, OABCIG 0: The Panthers held the Falcons to two hits in a 2A-8 quarterfinal.
WEST LYON 7, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 0: The Wildcats advanced due to a forfeit on Tuesday.
POCAHONTAS AREA 5, RIDGE VIEW 3: The Raptors were held to two hits in the 2A-2 quarterfinal loss.
Caden Biede and Caleb Kistenmacher had those two hits, both singles.