Prep roundup: Sioux City East's Faith TenHulzen takes third in regional semifinals tennis match; Ejerso qualifies for state track

FORT DODGE, Iowa — East High School senior Faith TenHulzen made it to the Class 2A individual regional semifinals on Wednesday at West Des Moines Valley High School.

TenHulzen had a first-round bye and then defeated Fort Dodge’s Tabitha Teske 6-0, 6-3 in the tournament quarterfinals.

She went up against Ellie Sackett of Dowling Catholic, but lost 6-4, 6-1.

She went onto beat Meadow Balkenende of Fort Dodge in third-place match.

East’s Ainsley Hays also won a first-round match, beating Southeast Polk’s Karah Kenney by scores of 6-2, 6-3.

Boys golf

2A Mapleton sectional: OABCIG and Sheldon advance to districts in 2A after placing first and second respectively in a sectional hosted at Willow Vale Mapleton.

OABCIG finished the day at a 339 team score. Sheldon placed second over Cherokee, shooting 351 to 352. Ridge View finished at 354.

Sheldon’s Raymond Lee took the individual title, shooting a 78 on the day. OABCIG’s Kale Ladwig took second with an 81.

Ridge View’s Aiden Martin and Cherokee’s Drew Spooner advanced as individuals to the district meet by being the top two golfers not on a qualifying team. Martin shot an 82 and Spooner an 83. OABCIG’s Axton Miller placed fifth with an 83.

3A Orange City sectional: The Dutch were the host school, and won the meet with a score of 304.

Davis Korver led the Dutch at Landsmeer Golf Club with a 74.

1A Kingsley-Pierson sectional: Kingsley-Pierson won the meet with a tetam score of 348, while Woodbury Central scored a 354.

Westwood was third with a 359 at Brookside Golf Course.

Vincent Koelling led the Panthers and the tournament field with an 18-score of 81, while sophomore Drew Kluender led the Wildcats with an 83.

Class 1A Treynor sectional: West Monona placed third with a team score of 362. Treynor won with 330, while Clarinda was second at 355.

Owen Collison led the Spartans with a third-place finish of 76. J.J. Lander placed 14th with a 90.

Ponca Invite: Pender’s Quinton Heineman won the individual title to lead Pender to the team title at the Ponca Invite in Ponca, Nebraska Wednesday.

Pender tallied a 322 team score to beat out Tri County Northeast (330) and Ponca (341). Wausa (350) and Randolph (372) round out the top five.

Heineman shot a 75 to beat out Tri County Northeast’s Nate Oswald by one shot. Grant Sprakel of Ponca and Trey Johnson of Pender tied for third with a 79. Tri County Northeast’s Ben Jorgenson and Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen tied for fifth with an 81 for the day.

Other teams competing included Homer (399), Bloomfield (426), Wakefield, Winnebago, South Sioux City and Osmond.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Track and field

The South Sioux track and field team will be represented in 12 events at the state track and field meet next week in Omaha.

Ashlynn Garcia qualified in the 100-meter dash, and her seed time is 12.96 seconds. She qualified for the 4x100-meter relay too. Joining Garcia will be Khyah Vaughn, Ashlynn Garcia, Jordan Kriens and Emily Penne.

Penne also qualified for the 100 and 200-meter dash. Her seed time for the 100 is 12.53 seconds, while she ran the 200 on Tuesday night in 25.97 seconds.

Nyaluet Diew qualified for the shot put and discus. Diew’s throw of 122 feet, 8 inches in the discus and her throw of 40-9 1/2 inches in the shot was good for her to qualify next week.

The Cardinals’ boys have two qualifiers, both qualifying for two events each.

Mesuidi Ejerso qualified for the 1,600 in 4:36.22, while also making it in the 3,200 (9:53.22).

Then, KeySean Taylor made it in the shot put and discus. His throw in the discus on Tuesday was 138-11, and in the shot put, his throw was 49-8.

Boys soccer

West 10, C.B. Lincoln 0: The West High School boys soccer team shut out Council Bluffs Lincoln on Tuesday 10-0 at Gale Wickersham Complex.

Wolverines senior Brian Sanchez scored four goals, and he took just four shots.

Oscar Perez had two goals.

Rodolfo Tule, Emiliano Perez, Julian Garcia, and Wilson Santos each scored a goal.

Garcia also had two assists.

West coach Gary Fuentes used two goalkeepers in the win. Noe Valadez Topete played 60 minutes and had three saves, while sophomore Arturo Vazquez played for 20 minutes in net and saved two shots.

North 2, Bishop Heelan 0: North scored both of its goals in the first half. The loss was the Crusaders’ first in conference play.

Western Christian 4, Unity Christian 1: The Wolfpack led 3-0 at the half.

Miles Baccam scored two goals, and he took four shots on goal. Jeremiah Kredit also scored a goal.

Jacksen Dykstra had the goal for the Knights.

MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 2: Javier Martinez scored the two goals for the Orabs in the loss.

The Dutch led 3-1 at the half.

Girls soccer

Bishop Heelan 5, North 1: Jada Newberg had two goals while senior Mia Conley had three assists and a goal in the win.

Lauren LaFleur had seven saves in the win.

West 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0: The Wolverines won their seventh match of the season. Adriel Schultzen and Bella Leon earned the two goals in the win.

Eneyda Vazquez had five saves.

Western Christian 5, Unity Christian 0: Wolfpack freshman Janae Minderhoud scored two goals in the win, which moved the Wolfpack to 10-0.

Anna Lee had four shutouts.

MOC-Floyd Valley 2, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1: Dutch senior Hannah Hulstein scored twice in the win on Tuesday, and she took two shots.

Hannah Van Maaren had the goal for the Orabs.

Denison-Schleswig 2, Missouri Valley 0: Bailey Gibbons and Aremy Santos scored for the Monarchs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0