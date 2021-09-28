PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City East's Lucy Mehlhaff, Alex Radcliffe reach milestones in sweep over North

Hinton 3, Akron-Westfield 0: The Blackhawks swept the home match against the Westerners by set scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-14.

The Blackhawks were led by Ashlyn Kovarna with 15 kills, nine assists and nine digs.

Gabbie Friessen and Anna Coffee added six kills. Coffee also had 11 digs.

The Blackhawks won their 13th match and stayed unbeaten in conference play.

Unity Christian 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: The Knights swept H-M-S by set scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-12.

Tyra Schuiteman had seven kills while Dacey Driesen and Gracie Schoonhoven put in five kills.

Driesen also had five aces.

Emma Byker led the Knights with 23 assists.

Cross Country

Western Christian boys meet: MOC-Floyd Valley took both the team title as well as the medalist on Tuesday.

Sam May edged Wolfpack senior Tage Hulstein by eight seconds at Rolling Hills Golf Course. May's winning time on the 5,000-meter course was 16 minutes, 47 seconds.