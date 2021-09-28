PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City East's Lucy Mehlhaff, Alex Radcliffe reach milestones in sweep over North

SIOUX CITY — The East High School volleyball team swept North on a memorable night for the Black Raiders.
Both Lucy Mehlhaff and Alex Radcliffe met milestones during a 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 sweep over the North Stars.
Mehlhaff reached her 1,000th assist while Radcliffe had her 500th kill in the win.
Mehlhaff led the Black Raiders with 20 assists.
Olivia Mentzer had 11 kills while Addie Harris recorded 10 kills. Harris also had three total blocks.
Megan Callahan had 15 digs, while Radcliffe turned in 13.
The Black Raiders earned their 20th win of the season.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Le Mars 0: The Warriors swept the Bulldogs in MRAC action by set scores of 25-12, 25-17, 25-3.
Emma Salker led the Warriors with 14 kills and six blocks.
Alexa Trover and Maddie Hinkel each had 10 kills. Hinkel also recorded 41 assists.
Alivia Wolf had nine digs. Aussie Obbink served up for aces.
Kelsey Feuerhelm and Lexi Hurd each had three kills for the Bulldogs. Payton Wright had seven assists.
Sarah Brown had six digs.
Hinton 3, Akron-Westfield 0: The Blackhawks swept the home match against the Westerners by set scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-14.
The Blackhawks were led by Ashlyn Kovarna with 15 kills, nine assists and nine digs.
Gabbie Friessen and Anna Coffee added six kills. Coffee also had 11 digs.
The Blackhawks won their 13th match and stayed unbeaten in conference play.
Unity Christian 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0: The Knights swept H-M-S by set scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-12.
Tyra Schuiteman had seven kills while Dacey Driesen and Gracie Schoonhoven put in five kills.
Driesen also had five aces.
Emma Byker led the Knights with 23 assists.
Cross Country
Western Christian boys meet: MOC-Floyd Valley took both the team title as well as the medalist on Tuesday.
Sam May edged Wolfpack senior Tage Hulstein by eight seconds at Rolling Hills Golf Course. May's winning time on the 5,000-meter course was 16 minutes, 47 seconds.
The Dutch won the team aspect with 30 points. Western Christian was second with 44 points.
Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson senior Tristen Jessen was third in 17:49.
Sioux Center senior Graham VandeVegte was fourth in 17:51.
Wolfpack sophomore Caleb Douma rounded out the Top 5 with a time of 17:51.
Western Christian girls meet: Dutch senior Emily Haverdink won the meet in exactly 20 minutes. It's the second time she's ran a race in that time, the other time coming Sept. 7 at Le Mars.
Unity Christian senior Amaya Van Essen was second in 20:20. WCKP senior Erika Kuntz was third in 20:56.
Dutch freshman Elin Van Der Werff turned in a fourth-place time of 21:01.
Sioux Center junior Myka Schut was fifth in 21:14.
The Dutch also won the team aspect with 39 points, and the Knights were second in 52 points.
This story will be updated.