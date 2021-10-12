PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City metro girls swimming wins at Spencer triangular

SPENCER, Iowa — The Sioux City Metro co-op girls swimming team won seven events in a triangular on Monday, hosted by the Spencer Tigers.

Katelyn Shaputis led off the seven-victory night in the 200-yard freestyle race. She swam the race in 2 minutes, 9.37 seconds, ahead of Spencer’s Brooklyn Ferguson (2:09.49).

Alice Mahoney won the 200 individual medley, winning the race in 2:28.10. Olvia Delarosa was second (2:29.30).

Brecken Baller won the 50 freestyle, swimming at 25.99 seconds. Grace Aesoph was second (26.70). Baller also beat Aesoph in the 500 free. Baller’s time was 5:40.74.

Maria McGowan edged Delarosa in the 100 butterfly. McGowan won 1:13.51, ahead of Delarosa’s 1:14.29.

The metro squad also won two relays — the 200 free (1:48.11) and the 400 free (3:57.61).

The Tigers won three events. The 200 medley relay team won in 2:02.94.

Then, the Tigers got two individual wins from Mya Miller in the 100 freestyle (60.08) and Brooke Moser in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.23).

Cross country

War Eagle meet at Orange City

The Unity Christian Knights swept the boys and girls team titles on Monday at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City.

The Knights girls placed all six of their runners in the Top 10. Amaya Van Essen was the individual conference champion, as she ran the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 26 seconds.

Olivia Hoogland and Amy De Groot were second (20:50) and third (21:19).

The last three scorers for the Knights were Autumn Bousema (sixth, 22:23), Jaidyn De Jong (eighth, 22:31) and Courtney Joiner (ninth, 22:44).

Hinton placed second with a 53-point day, led by Ava Lang in a fifth-place finish of 22:20 and Kaci Allen (seventh, 22:26).

West Sioux was third with 84 points. Meraya Barrera was fourth with a time of 21:50.

Gehlen Catholic placed fifth with 104 points, and the Jays were led by Kailey Sitzmann in a 13th-place time of 23:21.

South O’Brien got fifth with 107 points, as Taja Conley was 12th in 22:59.

In the boys’ race, the Knights had all six scorers place in the Top 10. Caleb TeKrony was third with a time of 18:09, Ethan Wynja was fourth (18:11) and Jonathan Breems was fifth (18:12).

Daylen Muller placed seventh (18:44) while Ezra Landman was eighth (18:48).

MMCRU placed second with 53 points, and had three runners in the Top 10. Kaden Galles won the race in a time of 17:26. Brett Staab was sixth (18:39) and Brayden Dirks was ninth (18:51).

The Jays were third with 81 points. Carver Ruhland led with a runner-up finish of 18:06.

The Blackhawks scored 108 points, good for fourth place. Junior Zach Spersma was 12th in 19:25.

Trinity Christian was the sixth-place team, scoring 129 points. Jacob Kuiper was 14th in 19:45.

Bob Saunders meet (at OABCIG)

The North High School cross country program saw its future on Monday night.

The Stars’ junior varsity team ran in the OABCIG Bob Saunders varsity race, and the Stars won the meet with a total of 91 points. They were the lone team to score under 100.

The Stars had three runners in the Top 22 en route to the team win.

Abubekar Kumbi led the Stars with a ninth-place time of 18 minutes, 30 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.

Connor Schultz was 12th (18:33) and Raui Gomez was 22nd (19:12).

The Stars’ varsity squad runs on Thursday at the Missouri River Conference meet in Brunsville.

Boyer Valley junior Patrick Heffernan won the meet in 17:31, while Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson senior Tristen Jessen was second in 17:55.

There were four other area Top 10 runners. West Monona’s Jayce Runyon was sixth at 18:22, Lawton-Bronson junior Theo Moseman was seventh (18:25), and Alta-Aurelia’s Braden Sonksen was eighth at 18:28.

MVAOCOU freshman Hamann Karl placed 10th in 18:31.

In the girls’ race in Ida Grove, Alta-Aurelia freshman Nora Peterson won the race by 82 seconds. Peterson’s winning time was 19:16, beating Eagles junior Jolee Mesz (20:38).

Lakes Conference

The Spencer Tigers girls team edged Cherokee by one point, 32-33, at Cherokee Golf Course on Monday.

The Tigers had three runners in the Top 6, led by runner-up Peyton Morey in 20:13. Brenna Fisher was fourth (20:27) and Aliza Edwards was sixth (20:57).

Cherokee also had four single-digit scorers. Kyrstin Agnitsch won the individual title in 19:49. Riley Lubeck was fifth (20:34) and Megan Courtright was eighth (21:14) but scored seven points, because Estherville-Lincoln Central’s Jaselyn Anderson was seventh.

The Midgets, however, didn’t field a team.

London Rogge had eight points in a 21:14 performance.

Spencer junior Ivy Hamilton edged Braves junior Julia Letsche for the No. 11 spot, which proved to be that one-point difference.

Spirit Lake was third with 87 points, led by Katelyn Krieger’s third-place time of 20:20.

Western Christian placed fourth, led by Jenae Minderhoud in 16th place at 22:23.

Storm Lake scored 110 points.

Western Christian’s boys didn’t leave much drama en route to the team title. The Wolfpack won the Lakes title with 41 points, which was 30 points ahead of runner-up Spencer.

Tage Hulstein won the conference title in 16:55, while Caleb Douma placed fourth in 17:32.

Spirit Lake’s Damon VandenBerg was second (17:04), while Storm Lake’s Luiz Martinez got third (17:09).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0